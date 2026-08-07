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DU Digital Global Share Price

NSE
BSE

DU DIGITAL GLOBAL

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of DU Digital Global along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹26.45 Closed
-8.79₹ -2.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:53 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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DU Digital Global Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹26.30₹27.25
₹26.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.00₹49.00
₹26.45
Open Price
₹26.30
Prev. Close
₹29.00
Volume
37,500

Source: Dion Global

DU Digital Global Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
DU Digital Global		1.73-14.68-38.70-12.13-38.49-18.4856.16
Crisil		5.6717.1910.96-2.01-11.116.2710.72
Central Depository Services (India)		-0.38-2.354.58-3.37-15.1230.3315.08
Urban Company		11.093.77-1.9616.65-13.84-4.84-2.94
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		4.30-6.0920.0662.3762.3717.5310.18
International Gemological Institute		0.661.74-2.297.61-0.36-8.94-5.46
Indegene		7.6312.734.3412.87-3.71-0.97-0.58
WeWork India Management		1.602.4339.9829.1420.166.313.74
SIS		2.971.649.2425.8517.08-0.64-1.59
PDS		-0.470.5120.542.819.593.965.21
Quess Corp		-6.473.9437.1147.3612.41-9.81-18.41
CMS Info Systems		3.582.34-5.09-15.08-38.95-11.112.78
TeamLease Services		1.51-10.61-6.89-10.48-28.40-19.55-20.20
Bluspring Enterprises		-3.125.0264.7195.1134.449.905.83
Kapston Services		10.7443.9054.3195.53220.61112.1078.53
Updater Services		3.3210.8727.7233.55-19.68-9.56-5.85
Krystal Integrated Services		0.03-0.93-2.30-2.30-5.51-5.57-3.38
Vision Infra Equipment Solutions		-1.151.46-4.4128.6095.4313.237.74
Innovision		-0.25-1.28-12.88-23.89-23.89-8.70-5.31
Majestic Auto		14.0046.8053.1764.0564.0517.9410.41

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, DU Digital Global has declined 38.49% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.11%), Central Depository Services (India) (-15.12%), Urban Company (-13.84%). From a 5 year perspective, DU Digital Global has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.72%) and Central Depository Services (India) (15.08%).

DU Digital Global Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

DU Digital Global Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
525.9327.02
1026.7727.1
2028.4428.21
5032.4331.19
10035.5633.31
20034.6136.41

Source: Dion Global

DU Digital Global Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, DU Digital Global saw a rise in promoter holding to 89.21%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 11.77%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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DU Digital Global Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the DU Digital Global fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About DU Digital Global

DU Digital Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL2007PLC171939 and registration number is 171939. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Travel agency and tour operators. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajinder Rai
    Chairman
  • Mrs. Madhurima Rai
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Krishna Kumar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shivaz Rai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Yashovardhan Azad
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pinak Ranjan Chakravarty
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Neha Goyal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Jain Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on DU Digital Global Share Price

What is the share price of DU Digital Global?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DU Digital Global is ₹26.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is DU Digital Global?

The DU Digital Global is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of DU Digital Global?

The market cap of DU Digital Global is ₹190.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of DU Digital Global?

Today’s highest and lowest price of DU Digital Global are ₹27.25 and ₹26.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DU Digital Global?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DU Digital Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DU Digital Global is ₹49.00 and 52-week low of DU Digital Global is ₹25.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the DU Digital Global performed historically in terms of returns?

The DU Digital Global has shown returns of -8.79% over the past day, -14.68% for the past month, -38.7% over 3 months, -38.49% over 1 year, -18.48% across 3 years, and 56.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DU Digital Global?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DU Digital Global are 36.17 and 1.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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