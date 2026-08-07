Here's the live share price of DU Digital Global along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|DU Digital Global
|1.73
|-14.68
|-38.70
|-12.13
|-38.49
|-18.48
|56.16
|Crisil
|5.67
|17.19
|10.96
|-2.01
|-11.11
|6.27
|10.72
|Central Depository Services (India)
|-0.38
|-2.35
|4.58
|-3.37
|-15.12
|30.33
|15.08
|Urban Company
|11.09
|3.77
|-1.96
|16.65
|-13.84
|-4.84
|-2.94
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|4.30
|-6.09
|20.06
|62.37
|62.37
|17.53
|10.18
|International Gemological Institute
|0.66
|1.74
|-2.29
|7.61
|-0.36
|-8.94
|-5.46
|Indegene
|7.63
|12.73
|4.34
|12.87
|-3.71
|-0.97
|-0.58
|WeWork India Management
|1.60
|2.43
|39.98
|29.14
|20.16
|6.31
|3.74
|SIS
|2.97
|1.64
|9.24
|25.85
|17.08
|-0.64
|-1.59
|PDS
|-0.47
|0.51
|20.54
|2.81
|9.59
|3.96
|5.21
|Quess Corp
|-6.47
|3.94
|37.11
|47.36
|12.41
|-9.81
|-18.41
|CMS Info Systems
|3.58
|2.34
|-5.09
|-15.08
|-38.95
|-11.11
|2.78
|TeamLease Services
|1.51
|-10.61
|-6.89
|-10.48
|-28.40
|-19.55
|-20.20
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-3.12
|5.02
|64.71
|95.11
|34.44
|9.90
|5.83
|Kapston Services
|10.74
|43.90
|54.31
|95.53
|220.61
|112.10
|78.53
|Updater Services
|3.32
|10.87
|27.72
|33.55
|-19.68
|-9.56
|-5.85
|Krystal Integrated Services
|0.03
|-0.93
|-2.30
|-2.30
|-5.51
|-5.57
|-3.38
|Vision Infra Equipment Solutions
|-1.15
|1.46
|-4.41
|28.60
|95.43
|13.23
|7.74
|Innovision
|-0.25
|-1.28
|-12.88
|-23.89
|-23.89
|-8.70
|-5.31
|Majestic Auto
|14.00
|46.80
|53.17
|64.05
|64.05
|17.94
|10.41
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, DU Digital Global has declined 38.49% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.11%), Central Depository Services (India) (-15.12%), Urban Company (-13.84%). From a 5 year perspective, DU Digital Global has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.72%) and Central Depository Services (India) (15.08%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|25.93
|27.02
|10
|26.77
|27.1
|20
|28.44
|28.21
|50
|32.43
|31.19
|100
|35.56
|33.31
|200
|34.61
|36.41
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, DU Digital Global saw a rise in promoter holding to 89.21%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 11.77%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the DU Digital Global fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
DU Digital Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL2007PLC171939 and registration number is 171939. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Travel agency and tour operators. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DU Digital Global is ₹26.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The DU Digital Global is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of DU Digital Global is ₹190.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of DU Digital Global are ₹27.25 and ₹26.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DU Digital Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DU Digital Global is ₹49.00 and 52-week low of DU Digital Global is ₹25.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The DU Digital Global has shown returns of -8.79% over the past day, -14.68% for the past month, -38.7% over 3 months, -38.49% over 1 year, -18.48% across 3 years, and 56.16% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DU Digital Global are 36.17 and 1.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global