What is the share price of DU Digital Global? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DU Digital Global is ₹26.45 as on .

What kind of stock is DU Digital Global? The DU Digital Global is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of DU Digital Global? The market cap of DU Digital Global is ₹190.29 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of DU Digital Global? Today’s highest and lowest price of DU Digital Global are ₹27.25 and ₹26.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DU Digital Global? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DU Digital Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DU Digital Global is ₹49.00 and 52-week low of DU Digital Global is ₹25.00 as on .

How has the DU Digital Global performed historically in terms of returns? The DU Digital Global has shown returns of -8.79% over the past day, -14.68% for the past month, -38.7% over 3 months, -38.49% over 1 year, -18.48% across 3 years, and 56.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DU Digital Global? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DU Digital Global are 36.17 and 1.94 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global