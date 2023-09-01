Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.95
|12.50
|43.96
|88.03
|28.08
|1,757.14
|1,757.14
|-4.65
|8.92
|22.15
|40.96
|17.08
|-45.07
|-45.07
|2.31
|0.79
|28.62
|33.97
|55.36
|-35.96
|-35.96
|-0.23
|1.15
|2.79
|14.57
|20.26
|116.32
|123.28
|0.19
|-8.28
|6.79
|14.97
|-9.62
|179.15
|333.02
|2.00
|17.52
|55.51
|75.90
|126.88
|1,122.46
|590.43
|-0.48
|5.64
|13.38
|31.00
|2.19
|26.68
|-11.83
|1.23
|-1.80
|8.12
|31.65
|29.21
|109.91
|42.33
|0.08
|-0.21
|3.22
|22.65
|-25.44
|15.74
|-56.23
|-0.36
|-9.38
|11.01
|26.18
|37.70
|50.42
|50.42
|-3.95
|0.42
|16.32
|28.73
|49.93
|105.43
|53.81
|5.70
|1.76
|17.41
|37.51
|26.06
|31.50
|45.38
|-1.15
|10.32
|30.38
|39.58
|29.59
|18.94
|18.94
|0.92
|-0.48
|-0.83
|-2.24
|-1.30
|473.69
|487.28
|5.39
|5.89
|9.11
|-3.53
|-27.31
|3.86
|-3.90
|-2.96
|11.88
|14.64
|94.19
|39.17
|93.14
|93.14
|4.13
|-35.73
|-10.48
|16.09
|9.67
|9.67
|9.67
|0.77
|13.94
|27.41
|27.13
|63.02
|105.98
|-36.44
|-0.24
|-4.03
|2.96
|23.22
|-11.50
|17.10
|14.67
|-0.26
|-3.44
|3.24
|-3.00
|-9.01
|-9.01
|-9.01
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|27 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Bonus issue
|10 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Dudigital Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL2007PLC171939 and registration number is 171939. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Travel agency and tour operators. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of DU Digital Global Ltd. is ₹339.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of DU Digital Global Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of DU Digital Global Ltd. is 15.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DU Digital Global Ltd. is ₹58.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DU Digital Global Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DU Digital Global Ltd. is ₹83.80 and 52-week low of DU Digital Global Ltd. is ₹29.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.