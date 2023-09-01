Follow Us

DU DIGITAL GLOBAL LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹58.50 Closed
-2.42-1.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
DU Digital Global Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹58.50₹59.00
₹58.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.69₹83.80
₹58.50
Open Price
₹59.00
Prev. Close
₹59.95
Volume
7,500

DU Digital Global Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R158.83
  • R259.17
  • R359.33
  • Pivot
    58.67
  • S158.33
  • S258.17
  • S357.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5216.7758.14
  • 10217.3656.27
  • 20212.8354.64
  • 50212.6653.62
  • 100159.352.21
  • 200105.1948.32

DU Digital Global Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.9512.5043.9688.0328.081,757.141,757.14
-4.658.9222.1540.9617.08-45.07-45.07
2.310.7928.6233.9755.36-35.96-35.96
-0.231.152.7914.5720.26116.32123.28
0.19-8.286.7914.97-9.62179.15333.02
2.0017.5255.5175.90126.881,122.46590.43
-0.485.6413.3831.002.1926.68-11.83
1.23-1.808.1231.6529.21109.9142.33
0.08-0.213.2222.65-25.4415.74-56.23
-0.36-9.3811.0126.1837.7050.4250.42
-3.950.4216.3228.7349.93105.4353.81
5.701.7617.4137.5126.0631.5045.38
-1.1510.3230.3839.5829.5918.9418.94
0.92-0.48-0.83-2.24-1.30473.69487.28
5.395.899.11-3.53-27.313.86-3.90
-2.9611.8814.6494.1939.1793.1493.14
4.13-35.73-10.4816.099.679.679.67
0.7713.9427.4127.1363.02105.98-36.44
-0.24-4.032.9623.22-11.5017.1014.67
-0.26-3.443.24-3.00-9.01-9.01-9.01

DU Digital Global Ltd. Share Holdings

DU Digital Global Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
27 Apr, 2023Board MeetingBonus issue
10 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About DU Digital Global Ltd.

Dudigital Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL2007PLC171939 and registration number is 171939. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Travel agency and tour operators. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajinder Rai
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Madhurima Rai
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Krishna Kumar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shivaz Rai
    Director
  • Mr. Pinak Ranjan Chakravarty
    Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Kumar Aggarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yashovardhan Azad
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shalu
    Independent Director

FAQs on DU Digital Global Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of DU Digital Global Ltd.?

The market cap of DU Digital Global Ltd. is ₹339.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of DU Digital Global Ltd.?

P/E ratio of DU Digital Global Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of DU Digital Global Ltd. is 15.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of DU Digital Global Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DU Digital Global Ltd. is ₹58.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DU Digital Global Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DU Digital Global Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DU Digital Global Ltd. is ₹83.80 and 52-week low of DU Digital Global Ltd. is ₹29.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.

