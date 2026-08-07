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DS Kulkarni Developers Share Price

NSE
BSE

DS KULKARNI DEVELOPERS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of DS Kulkarni Developers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10.96 Closed
4.98₹ 0.52
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:58 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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DS Kulkarni Developers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.96₹10.96
₹10.96
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.60₹10.44
₹10.96
Open Price
₹10.96
Prev. Close
₹10.44
Volume
561

Source: Dion Global

DS Kulkarni Developers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
DS Kulkarni Developers		21.3721.3721.3721.3721.376.673.95
Larsen & Toubro		2.971.610.82-1.411.3815.4520.49
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.50.31-24.4-26.44-32.6523.0950.63
NBCC (India)		0.56-3.26-1.57-6.55-13.0543.7924.48
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.6-3.91-9.18-10.89-12.1415.0418.57
Cemindia Projects		-11.68-19.1424.5188.865.5488.3971.53
Afcons Infrastructure		1.14-11.6-18.58-19.5-32.79-16.68-10.37
NCC		3.2-1.93-14.4-7.88-34.53-2.2311.31
Welspun Enterprises		-0.57-3.5212.2915.3629.0528.9442.01
PNC Infratech		-8.83-6.290.28-4.24-27.02-13.68-6.11
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.11-3.58-3.45-7.79-14.783.116.96
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.89-15.733.38-6.217.3120.85
Keystone Realtors		-4.96-9.05-11.57-21.59-35.55-15.36-7.36
Man Infraconstruction		16.0811.41-15.52-5.23-31.83-7.6418.86
KNR Constructions		14.899.63.73-4.61-32.72-16.63-13.12
PSP Projects		-1.54-10.1113.1620.5239.026.0616.55
AGI Infra		-2.93-12.24-18.322.7842.4450.6927.89
HG Infra Engineering		1.97-2.2-12.68-21.2-43.09-15.7-0.61
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.28-8.04-15.51-27.83-38.924.332.89
Patel Engineering		4.61-14.55-1.92-6.66-18.1-16.5112

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, DS Kulkarni Developers has gained 21.37% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.38%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.65%), NBCC (India) (-13.05%). From a 5 year perspective, DS Kulkarni Developers has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.49%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.63%).

DS Kulkarni Developers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

DS Kulkarni Developers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
513.4111.09
1014.7112.71
2015.8114.46
5018.4817.2
10020.4820.38
20025.127.55

Source: Dion Global

DS Kulkarni Developers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, DS Kulkarni Developers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 5.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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DS Kulkarni Developers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 12:15 AM IST ISTDS Kulkarni Dev. - Intimation Of Listing Approval And Admission To Dealings Of 1,00,00,000 (One Crore) Equity Shares Of ?10/-
Jul 18, 2026, 08:03 PM IST ISTDS Kulkarni Develope - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 14, 2026, 07:44 PM IST ISTDS Kulkarni Develope - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
Jul 07, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTDS Kulkarni Develope - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Jul 07, 2026, 11:45 PM IST ISTDS Kulkarni Develope - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition

Source: Dion Global

About DS Kulkarni Developers

DS Kulkarni Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201PN1991PLC063340 and registration number is 063340. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bhushan Vilaskumar Palresha
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sumit Ramesh Diwane
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Pooja Praveen Shukla
    Non Executive Woman Director

FAQs on DS Kulkarni Developers Share Price

What is the share price of DS Kulkarni Developers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DS Kulkarni Developers is ₹10.96 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is DS Kulkarni Developers?

The DS Kulkarni Developers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of DS Kulkarni Developers?

The market cap of DS Kulkarni Developers is ₹0.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of DS Kulkarni Developers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of DS Kulkarni Developers are ₹10.96 and ₹10.96.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DS Kulkarni Developers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DS Kulkarni Developers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DS Kulkarni Developers is ₹10.44 and 52-week low of DS Kulkarni Developers is ₹8.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the DS Kulkarni Developers performed historically in terms of returns?

The DS Kulkarni Developers has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 21.37% for the past month, 21.37% over 3 months, 21.37% over 1 year, 6.67% across 3 years, and 3.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DS Kulkarni Developers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DS Kulkarni Developers are and on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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