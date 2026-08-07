Here's the live share price of DS Kulkarni Developers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|DS Kulkarni Developers
|21.37
|21.37
|21.37
|21.37
|21.37
|6.67
|3.95
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.97
|1.61
|0.82
|-1.4
|11.38
|15.45
|20.49
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.5
|0.31
|-24.4
|-26.44
|-32.65
|23.09
|50.63
|NBCC (India)
|0.56
|-3.26
|-1.57
|-6.55
|-13.05
|43.79
|24.48
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.6
|-3.91
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.14
|15.04
|18.57
|Cemindia Projects
|-11.68
|-19.14
|24.51
|88.8
|65.54
|88.39
|71.53
|Afcons Infrastructure
|1.14
|-11.6
|-18.58
|-19.5
|-32.79
|-16.68
|-10.37
|NCC
|3.2
|-1.93
|-14.4
|-7.88
|-34.53
|-2.23
|11.31
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.57
|-3.52
|12.29
|15.36
|29.05
|28.94
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.83
|-6.29
|0.28
|-4.24
|-27.02
|-13.68
|-6.11
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.11
|-3.58
|-3.45
|-7.79
|-14.78
|3.1
|16.96
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.89
|-15.73
|3.38
|-6.21
|7.31
|20.85
|Keystone Realtors
|-4.96
|-9.05
|-11.57
|-21.59
|-35.55
|-15.36
|-7.36
|Man Infraconstruction
|16.08
|11.41
|-15.52
|-5.23
|-31.83
|-7.64
|18.86
|KNR Constructions
|14.89
|9.6
|3.73
|-4.61
|-32.72
|-16.63
|-13.12
|PSP Projects
|-1.54
|-10.11
|13.16
|20.52
|39.02
|6.06
|16.55
|AGI Infra
|-2.93
|-12.24
|-18.3
|22.78
|42.44
|50.69
|27.89
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.97
|-2.2
|-12.68
|-21.2
|-43.09
|-15.7
|-0.61
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.28
|-8.04
|-15.51
|-27.83
|-38.92
|4.33
|2.89
|Patel Engineering
|4.61
|-14.55
|-1.92
|-6.66
|-18.1
|-16.51
|12
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, DS Kulkarni Developers has gained 21.37% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.38%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.65%), NBCC (India) (-13.05%). From a 5 year perspective, DS Kulkarni Developers has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.49%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|13.41
|11.09
|10
|14.71
|12.71
|20
|15.81
|14.46
|50
|18.48
|17.2
|100
|20.48
|20.38
|200
|25.1
|27.55
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, DS Kulkarni Developers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 5.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:15 AM IST IST
|DS Kulkarni Dev. - Intimation Of Listing Approval And Admission To Dealings Of 1,00,00,000 (One Crore) Equity Shares Of ?10/-
|Jul 18, 2026, 08:03 PM IST IST
|DS Kulkarni Develope - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 14, 2026, 07:44 PM IST IST
|DS Kulkarni Develope - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
|Jul 07, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|DS Kulkarni Develope - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Jul 07, 2026, 11:45 PM IST IST
|DS Kulkarni Develope - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Source: Dion Global
DS Kulkarni Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201PN1991PLC063340 and registration number is 063340. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DS Kulkarni Developers is ₹10.96 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The DS Kulkarni Developers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of DS Kulkarni Developers is ₹0.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of DS Kulkarni Developers are ₹10.96 and ₹10.96.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DS Kulkarni Developers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DS Kulkarni Developers is ₹10.44 and 52-week low of DS Kulkarni Developers is ₹8.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The DS Kulkarni Developers has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 21.37% for the past month, 21.37% over 3 months, 21.37% over 1 year, 6.67% across 3 years, and 3.95% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DS Kulkarni Developers are and on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.
Source: Dion Global