What is the share price of DS Kulkarni Developers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DS Kulkarni Developers is ₹10.96 as on .

What kind of stock is DS Kulkarni Developers? The DS Kulkarni Developers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of DS Kulkarni Developers? The market cap of DS Kulkarni Developers is ₹0.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of DS Kulkarni Developers? Today’s highest and lowest price of DS Kulkarni Developers are ₹10.96 and ₹10.96.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DS Kulkarni Developers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DS Kulkarni Developers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DS Kulkarni Developers is ₹10.44 and 52-week low of DS Kulkarni Developers is ₹8.60 as on .

How has the DS Kulkarni Developers performed historically in terms of returns? The DS Kulkarni Developers has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 21.37% for the past month, 21.37% over 3 months, 21.37% over 1 year, 6.67% across 3 years, and 3.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DS Kulkarni Developers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DS Kulkarni Developers are and on . While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.

Source: Dion Global