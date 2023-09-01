Follow Us

DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd. Share Price

DRS DILIP ROADLINES LTD.

Sector : Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹151.00 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹151.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹68.05₹151.00
₹151.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹151.00
Volume
0

DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1100.67
  • R250.33
  • R3100.67
  • Pivot
    50.33
  • S1100.67
  • S250.33
  • S3100.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 574.24135.21
  • 1074.84117.22
  • 2074.31100.87
  • 5072.3886.59
  • 10072.6280.42
  • 20073.7377.36

DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
00101.33102.68103.50101.33100.93
5.979.0223.2825.85-23.12-18.31-18.31
-0.23-2.597.620.6724.2973.1870.86
0.53-11.36-2.53-24.95-25.39137.64129.75
-0.59-7.42-8.5720.4910.32314.93118.12
0.83-9.46-13.05-10.44-19.3582.94105.90
2.558.328.256.33-17.609.09-34.52
0.46-4.91119.89442.09224.616,591.892,025.32
-1.803.03-15.47-30.9038.5838.5838.58
1.489.8346.5960.5652.5176.6135.02
-0.68-7.983.8912.86-8.05114.99-48.33
-10.35-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78
4.72-6.9236.0073.05-2.8198.1998.19
-3.77-6.9514.6539.42320.12395.37159.30
-0.41-8.67-11.31-8.334.94323.43290.65
-5.88-4.98-0.9131.2566.89205.08294.98
-8.9328.3725.3526.47163.09204.43231.93
7.47-8.33-15.38-41.93-53.53139.137.47
24.3612.79-16.38-26.52-67.01-58.90-89.50
9.2532.6349.4148.2421.9461.46-20.67

DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd. Share Holdings

DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 Feb, 2022Board MeetingTo consider Demerger
22 Jan, 2022Board MeetingOthers
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd.

DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/07/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60231TG2009PLC064326 and registration number is 064326. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 146.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.

Management

  • Mr. Anjani Kumar Agarwal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Shamantha Dodla
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sugan Chand Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jonnada Vaghira Kumari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sridharan Chakrapani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd.?

The market cap of DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd. is ₹227.44 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd.?

P/E ratio of DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd. is 4.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd. is ₹151.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd. is ₹151.00 and 52-week low of DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd. is ₹68.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

