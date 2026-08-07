Here's the live share price of DRS Dilip Roadlines along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|DRS Dilip Roadlines
|0
|0
|-0.09
|50.03
|18.05
|-10.07
|9.44
|Aegis Logistics
|7.04
|-0.92
|85.36
|89.50
|90.06
|53.87
|37.69
|Container Corporation of India
|-3.86
|6.86
|-4.08
|-1.64
|-8.74
|-3.33
|-1.19
|Delhivery
|-1.79
|-8.61
|-1.75
|9.12
|1.62
|4.59
|-2.47
|Shadowfax Technologies
|-0.68
|6.11
|41.89
|110.47
|119.35
|29.93
|17.01
|BlackBuck
|6.48
|1.29
|3.06
|-7.63
|11.72
|30.48
|17.31
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-0.98
|-3.94
|9.61
|26.79
|7.23
|-12.69
|-7.82
|VRL Logistics
|5.91
|18.57
|5.02
|-6.28
|-0.19
|-6.09
|13.06
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.66
|2.73
|0.46
|7.52
|26.75
|7.02
|-8.49
|Sindhu Trade Links
|0.61
|-6.83
|4.60
|-5.61
|-0.73
|-5.17
|0.76
|Gateway Distriparks
|-2.54
|-6.55
|-6.27
|-11.62
|-13.96
|-10.21
|-4.83
|TCI Express
|2.39
|10.20
|-3.31
|-4.44
|-17.02
|-28.00
|-16.89
|Navkar Corporation
|-3.02
|-6.46
|0.66
|-1.41
|-19.13
|12.81
|15.58
|Allcargo Logistics
|15.32
|15.32
|-5.89
|-7.49
|-73.49
|-50.47
|-27.98
|Allcargo Global
|13.16
|-26.66
|-33.78
|-33.78
|-33.78
|-12.84
|-7.91
|Tejas Cargo India
|14.29
|-1.30
|5.82
|27.95
|42.86
|31.27
|17.73
|Western Carriers (India)
|-1.74
|-8.31
|-18.99
|-26.64
|-22.70
|-17.83
|-11.11
|Shree Vasu Logistics
|5.12
|10.47
|30.85
|25.28
|-5.03
|63.05
|62.65
|JITF Infralogistics
|-1.33
|9.15
|9.67
|18.83
|-3.01
|-12.70
|57.19
|Ritco Logistics
|1.94
|10.33
|22.90
|21.76
|7.21
|4.95
|20.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, DRS Dilip Roadlines has gained 18.05% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (90.06%), Container Corporation of India (-8.74%), Delhivery (1.62%). From a 5 year perspective, DRS Dilip Roadlines has outperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.69%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|115.41
|111.81
|10
|110.64
|108.81
|20
|95.78
|99.79
|50
|78.5
|89.85
|100
|88.62
|89.72
|200
|92.37
|89.24
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, DRS Dilip Roadlines saw a rise in promoter holding to 74.95%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the DRS Dilip Roadlines fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/07/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60231TG2009PLC064326 and registration number is 064326. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motorised road freight transport. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 183.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DRS Dilip Roadlines is ₹109.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The DRS Dilip Roadlines is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of DRS Dilip Roadlines is ₹165.54 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of DRS Dilip Roadlines are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DRS Dilip Roadlines stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DRS Dilip Roadlines is ₹119.50 and 52-week low of DRS Dilip Roadlines is ₹52.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The DRS Dilip Roadlines has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -0.09% over 3 months, 18.05% over 1 year, -10.07% across 3 years, and 9.44% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DRS Dilip Roadlines are 39.50 and 2.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global