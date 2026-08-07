What is the share price of DRS Dilip Roadlines? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DRS Dilip Roadlines is ₹109.90 as on .

What kind of stock is DRS Dilip Roadlines? The DRS Dilip Roadlines is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of DRS Dilip Roadlines? The market cap of DRS Dilip Roadlines is ₹165.54 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of DRS Dilip Roadlines? Today’s highest and lowest price of DRS Dilip Roadlines are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DRS Dilip Roadlines? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DRS Dilip Roadlines stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DRS Dilip Roadlines is ₹119.50 and 52-week low of DRS Dilip Roadlines is ₹52.25 as on .

How has the DRS Dilip Roadlines performed historically in terms of returns? The DRS Dilip Roadlines has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -0.09% over 3 months, 18.05% over 1 year, -10.07% across 3 years, and 9.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DRS Dilip Roadlines? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DRS Dilip Roadlines are 39.50 and 2.94 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global