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DRS Dilip Roadlines Share Price

NSE
BSE

DRS DILIP ROADLINES

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of DRS Dilip Roadlines along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹109.90 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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DRS Dilip Roadlines Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹109.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹52.25₹119.50
₹109.90
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹109.90

Source: Dion Global

DRS Dilip Roadlines Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
DRS Dilip Roadlines		00-0.0950.0318.05-10.079.44
Aegis Logistics		7.04-0.9285.3689.5090.0653.8737.69
Container Corporation of India		-3.866.86-4.08-1.64-8.74-3.33-1.19
Delhivery		-1.79-8.61-1.759.121.624.59-2.47
Shadowfax Technologies		-0.686.1141.89110.47119.3529.9317.01
BlackBuck		6.481.293.06-7.6311.7230.4817.31
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-0.98-3.949.6126.797.23-12.69-7.82
VRL Logistics		5.9118.575.02-6.28-0.19-6.0913.06
Mahindra Logistics		-1.662.730.467.5226.757.02-8.49
Sindhu Trade Links		0.61-6.834.60-5.61-0.73-5.170.76
Gateway Distriparks		-2.54-6.55-6.27-11.62-13.96-10.21-4.83
TCI Express		2.3910.20-3.31-4.44-17.02-28.00-16.89
Navkar Corporation		-3.02-6.460.66-1.41-19.1312.8115.58
Allcargo Logistics		15.3215.32-5.89-7.49-73.49-50.47-27.98
Allcargo Global		13.16-26.66-33.78-33.78-33.78-12.84-7.91
Tejas Cargo India		14.29-1.305.8227.9542.8631.2717.73
Western Carriers (India)		-1.74-8.31-18.99-26.64-22.70-17.83-11.11
Shree Vasu Logistics		5.1210.4730.8525.28-5.0363.0562.65
JITF Infralogistics		-1.339.159.6718.83-3.01-12.7057.19
Ritco Logistics		1.9410.3322.9021.767.214.9520.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, DRS Dilip Roadlines has gained 18.05% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (90.06%), Container Corporation of India (-8.74%), Delhivery (1.62%). From a 5 year perspective, DRS Dilip Roadlines has outperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.69%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.19%).

DRS Dilip Roadlines Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

DRS Dilip Roadlines Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5115.41111.81
10110.64108.81
2095.7899.79
5078.589.85
10088.6289.72
20092.3789.24

Source: Dion Global

DRS Dilip Roadlines Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, DRS Dilip Roadlines saw a rise in promoter holding to 74.95%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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DRS Dilip Roadlines Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the DRS Dilip Roadlines fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About DRS Dilip Roadlines

DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/07/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60231TG2009PLC064326 and registration number is 064326. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motorised road freight transport. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 183.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anjani Kumar Agarwal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sugan Chand Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Shamantha Dodla
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bharath Kumar Kallepally
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sridharan Chakrapani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on DRS Dilip Roadlines Share Price

What is the share price of DRS Dilip Roadlines?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DRS Dilip Roadlines is ₹109.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is DRS Dilip Roadlines?

The DRS Dilip Roadlines is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of DRS Dilip Roadlines?

The market cap of DRS Dilip Roadlines is ₹165.54 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of DRS Dilip Roadlines?

Today’s highest and lowest price of DRS Dilip Roadlines are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DRS Dilip Roadlines?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DRS Dilip Roadlines stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DRS Dilip Roadlines is ₹119.50 and 52-week low of DRS Dilip Roadlines is ₹52.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the DRS Dilip Roadlines performed historically in terms of returns?

The DRS Dilip Roadlines has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -0.09% over 3 months, 18.05% over 1 year, -10.07% across 3 years, and 9.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DRS Dilip Roadlines?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DRS Dilip Roadlines are 39.50 and 2.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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