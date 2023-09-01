Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0
|101.33
|102.68
|103.50
|101.33
|100.93
|5.97
|9.02
|23.28
|25.85
|-23.12
|-18.31
|-18.31
|-0.23
|-2.59
|7.62
|0.67
|24.29
|73.18
|70.86
|0.53
|-11.36
|-2.53
|-24.95
|-25.39
|137.64
|129.75
|-0.59
|-7.42
|-8.57
|20.49
|10.32
|314.93
|118.12
|0.83
|-9.46
|-13.05
|-10.44
|-19.35
|82.94
|105.90
|2.55
|8.32
|8.25
|6.33
|-17.60
|9.09
|-34.52
|0.46
|-4.91
|119.89
|442.09
|224.61
|6,591.89
|2,025.32
|-1.80
|3.03
|-15.47
|-30.90
|38.58
|38.58
|38.58
|1.48
|9.83
|46.59
|60.56
|52.51
|76.61
|35.02
|-0.68
|-7.98
|3.89
|12.86
|-8.05
|114.99
|-48.33
|-10.35
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|4.72
|-6.92
|36.00
|73.05
|-2.81
|98.19
|98.19
|-3.77
|-6.95
|14.65
|39.42
|320.12
|395.37
|159.30
|-0.41
|-8.67
|-11.31
|-8.33
|4.94
|323.43
|290.65
|-5.88
|-4.98
|-0.91
|31.25
|66.89
|205.08
|294.98
|-8.93
|28.37
|25.35
|26.47
|163.09
|204.43
|231.93
|7.47
|-8.33
|-15.38
|-41.93
|-53.53
|139.13
|7.47
|24.36
|12.79
|-16.38
|-26.52
|-67.01
|-58.90
|-89.50
|9.25
|32.63
|49.41
|48.24
|21.94
|61.46
|-20.67
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 Feb, 2022
|Board Meeting
|To consider Demerger
|22 Jan, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/07/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60231TG2009PLC064326 and registration number is 064326. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 146.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.
The market cap of DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd. is ₹227.44 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd. is 4.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd. is ₹151.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd. is ₹151.00 and 52-week low of DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd. is ₹68.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.