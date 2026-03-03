Here's the live share price of DRS Cargo Movers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of DRS Cargo Movers has declined 2.22% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -10.63%.
DRS Cargo Movers’s current P/E of -9.37x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|DRS Cargo Movers
|0
|-41.50
|-58.70
|-0.68
|-10.63
|-3.68
|-2.22
|Container Corporation of India
|-5.24
|-9.26
|-5.43
|-12.72
|-4.76
|-0.35
|0.70
|Delhivery
|-2.03
|-3.46
|6.46
|-10.48
|68.68
|7.86
|-4.42
|Aegis Logistics
|-3.10
|-3.30
|-11.89
|-3.40
|-11.12
|22.53
|15.77
|BlackBuck
|-5.07
|-8.35
|-13.89
|-2.84
|40.14
|30.10
|17.10
|Shadowfax Technologies
|3.67
|8.56
|9.65
|9.65
|9.65
|3.12
|1.86
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-2.78
|12.48
|5.36
|-16.32
|-18.46
|-17.55
|-10.93
|VRL Logistics
|-3.90
|-2.59
|0.94
|-0.11
|22.46
|-0.29
|16.63
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.49
|10.44
|25.89
|24.96
|78.78
|6.44
|-1.82
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-5.91
|8.93
|3.35
|-3.73
|76.69
|0.53
|0.32
|Gateway Distriparks
|-4.25
|-5.59
|-0.66
|-12.35
|-3.71
|-2.88
|-4.72
|TCI Express
|-4.75
|-3.29
|-9.97
|-27.58
|-23.22
|-30.65
|-10.60
|Navkar Corporation
|-5.63
|-9.21
|-9.16
|-24.94
|-6.57
|18.77
|16.16
|Western Carriers (India)
|-3.64
|-4.26
|-8.90
|-15.00
|27.74
|-11.86
|-7.29
|JITF Infralogistics
|-6.18
|36.41
|20.75
|11.86
|-1.05
|57.40
|108.98
|Allcargo Logistics
|-7.36
|-21.62
|-38.55
|-74.92
|-73.20
|-55.70
|-25.01
|Tejas Cargo India
|-5.72
|-2.78
|0.52
|-6.67
|66.67
|18.56
|10.76
|Snowman Logistics
|-1.32
|0.73
|-5.94
|-29.16
|-13.71
|4.42
|-5.60
|Shree Vasu Logistics
|-0.72
|-13.13
|-20.61
|-29.43
|40.28
|62.48
|51.55
|Ritco Logistics
|-4.16
|-12.45
|-19.86
|-23.91
|-18.73
|12.92
|12.39
Over the last one year, DRS Cargo Movers has declined 10.63% compared to peers like Container Corporation of India (-4.76%), Delhivery (68.68%), Aegis Logistics (-11.12%). From a 5 year perspective, DRS Cargo Movers has underperformed peers relative to Container Corporation of India (0.70%) and Delhivery (-4.42%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|23.81
|24.38
|10
|28.7
|28.44
|20
|39.12
|32.89
|50
|21.93
|0
|100
|10.97
|0
|200
|5.48
|0
In the latest quarter, DRS Cargo Movers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the DRS Cargo Movers fact sheet for more information
DRS Cargo Movers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232TG2007PLC056660 and registration number is 056660. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DRS Cargo Movers is ₹21.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The DRS Cargo Movers is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of DRS Cargo Movers is ₹16.46 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of DRS Cargo Movers are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DRS Cargo Movers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DRS Cargo Movers is ₹55.40 and 52-week low of DRS Cargo Movers is ₹21.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The DRS Cargo Movers has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -41.5% for the past month, -58.7% over 3 months, -10.63% over 1 year, -3.68% across 3 years, and -2.22% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DRS Cargo Movers are -9.37 and 0.72 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.