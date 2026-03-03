Facebook Pixel Code
DRS Cargo Movers Share Price

NSE
BSE

DRS CARGO MOVERS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of DRS Cargo Movers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹21.85 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

DRS Cargo Movers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹21.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.85₹55.40
₹21.85
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹21.85

Over the last 5 years, the share price of DRS Cargo Movers has declined 2.22% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -10.63%.

DRS Cargo Movers’s current P/E of -9.37x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

DRS Cargo Movers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
DRS Cargo Movers		0-41.50-58.70-0.68-10.63-3.68-2.22
Container Corporation of India		-5.24-9.26-5.43-12.72-4.76-0.350.70
Delhivery		-2.03-3.466.46-10.4868.687.86-4.42
Aegis Logistics		-3.10-3.30-11.89-3.40-11.1222.5315.77
BlackBuck		-5.07-8.35-13.89-2.8440.1430.1017.10
Shadowfax Technologies		3.678.569.659.659.653.121.86
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-2.7812.485.36-16.32-18.46-17.55-10.93
VRL Logistics		-3.90-2.590.94-0.1122.46-0.2916.63
Mahindra Logistics		-1.4910.4425.8924.9678.786.44-1.82
Sindhu Trade Links		-5.918.933.35-3.7376.690.530.32
Gateway Distriparks		-4.25-5.59-0.66-12.35-3.71-2.88-4.72
TCI Express		-4.75-3.29-9.97-27.58-23.22-30.65-10.60
Navkar Corporation		-5.63-9.21-9.16-24.94-6.5718.7716.16
Western Carriers (India)		-3.64-4.26-8.90-15.0027.74-11.86-7.29
JITF Infralogistics		-6.1836.4120.7511.86-1.0557.40108.98
Allcargo Logistics		-7.36-21.62-38.55-74.92-73.20-55.70-25.01
Tejas Cargo India		-5.72-2.780.52-6.6766.6718.5610.76
Snowman Logistics		-1.320.73-5.94-29.16-13.714.42-5.60
Shree Vasu Logistics		-0.72-13.13-20.61-29.4340.2862.4851.55
Ritco Logistics		-4.16-12.45-19.86-23.91-18.7312.9212.39

Over the last one year, DRS Cargo Movers has declined 10.63% compared to peers like Container Corporation of India (-4.76%), Delhivery (68.68%), Aegis Logistics (-11.12%). From a 5 year perspective, DRS Cargo Movers has underperformed peers relative to Container Corporation of India (0.70%) and Delhivery (-4.42%).

DRS Cargo Movers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

DRS Cargo Movers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
523.8124.38
1028.728.44
2039.1232.89
5021.930
10010.970
2005.480

DRS Cargo Movers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, DRS Cargo Movers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

DRS Cargo Movers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the DRS Cargo Movers fact sheet for more information

About DRS Cargo Movers

DRS Cargo Movers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232TG2007PLC056660 and registration number is 056660. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Anjani Kumar Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sudhakar Venkata Nagarakanti
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sridharan Chakrapani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Durga Prasad Vajjha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on DRS Cargo Movers Share Price

What is the share price of DRS Cargo Movers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DRS Cargo Movers is ₹21.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is DRS Cargo Movers?

The DRS Cargo Movers is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of DRS Cargo Movers?

The market cap of DRS Cargo Movers is ₹16.46 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of DRS Cargo Movers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of DRS Cargo Movers are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DRS Cargo Movers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DRS Cargo Movers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DRS Cargo Movers is ₹55.40 and 52-week low of DRS Cargo Movers is ₹21.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the DRS Cargo Movers performed historically in terms of returns?

The DRS Cargo Movers has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -41.5% for the past month, -58.7% over 3 months, -10.63% over 1 year, -3.68% across 3 years, and -2.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DRS Cargo Movers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DRS Cargo Movers are -9.37 and 0.72 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

