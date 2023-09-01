Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.70
|12.55
|26.89
|26.89
|26.89
|26.89
|26.89
|0.12
|-1.93
|1.85
|-0.01
|8.10
|50.71
|64.91
|1.75
|5.85
|9.51
|-3.41
|-1.31
|58.07
|101.50
|2.94
|4.34
|4.03
|7.88
|28.28
|72.26
|126.45
|1.79
|2.48
|2.43
|6.68
|1.61
|53.55
|80.34
|3.37
|6.49
|6.66
|11.73
|16.91
|114.45
|198.92
|3.20
|7.35
|9.52
|8.93
|16.59
|68.65
|64.63
|-2.06
|-0.91
|4.00
|25.21
|-27.51
|380.36
|524.28
|1.66
|5.98
|22.99
|18.03
|16.10
|115.64
|94.87
|-0.23
|1.39
|-4.58
|17.60
|-19.24
|563.90
|404.08
|7.76
|15.12
|7.02
|12.80
|62.84
|475.61
|561.36
|4.38
|6.92
|14.41
|30.83
|33.30
|39.23
|0.58
|3.75
|12.55
|19.54
|26.82
|55.77
|188.40
|294.80
|4.74
|10.03
|9.24
|42.42
|110.78
|1,365.85
|1,056.33
|7.22
|16.57
|24.20
|78.94
|104.33
|340.82
|131.18
|2.58
|-0.22
|5.82
|35.50
|92.60
|352.80
|302.83
|9.06
|22.28
|53.69
|90.78
|64.17
|213.71
|76.15
|-2.85
|-18.80
|24.54
|46.43
|34.33
|345.32
|2,283.27
|3.97
|8.78
|37.39
|85.64
|131.26
|209.26
|58.93
|6.15
|10.07
|21.95
|60.79
|21.60
|292.39
|178.42
IT Consulting & Software
The market cap of Drone Destination Ltd. is ₹315.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Drone Destination Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Drone Destination Ltd. is 8.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Drone Destination Ltd. is ₹129.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Drone Destination Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Drone Destination Ltd. is ₹156.00 and 52-week low of Drone Destination Ltd. is ₹95.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.