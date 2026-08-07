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Drone Destination Share Price

NSE
BSE

DRONE DESTINATION

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Service
Theme
Drone

Here's the live share price of Drone Destination along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹39.75 Closed
0.51₹ 0.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:53 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Drone Destination Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹39.50₹40.45
₹39.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.00₹105.80
₹39.75
Open Price
₹40.40
Prev. Close
₹39.55
Volume
14,500

Source: Dion Global

Drone Destination Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Drone Destination		0.89-1.85-17.53-23.34-60.25-34.98-17.19
Physicswallah		5.36-11.5519.6914.69-15.23-5.36-3.25
NIIT Learning Systems		1.24-0.74-24.46-36.43-24.80-14.10-8.71
Crizac		-3.66-5.83-14.56-21.71-37.51-15.14-9.38
Shanti Educational Initiatives		-1.31-11.43-1.1213.5913.594.342.58
Veranda Learning Solutions		-0.440.8915.7830.069.866.5714.47
Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research		-2.06-11.109.43-8.82-38.43-14.93-9.25
Global Education		-2.131.44-12.5814.2956.0011.0761.22
S Chand & Company		1.80-3.00-13.57-12.72-29.83-11.122.47
Career Point Edutech		1.575.333.48-4.79-9.92-3.42-2.07
CL Educate		3.974.4351.990.19-27.96-8.6711.30
Arihant Academy		0.426.890.216.8936.3448.5330.70
Zee Learn		-3.08-8.3727.5126.28-21.3633.66-11.48
Moxsh Overseas Educon		0-4.07-24.2920.45157.2853.2127.10
Chetana Education		2.72-0.7420.08-5.31-39.35-23.07-14.56
Addictive Learning Technology		0.50-2.67-54.27-61.38-72.50-48.53-32.87
LCC Infotech		-9.57-18.00-18.53-31.15-7.1329.2714.75
DSJ Keep Learning		2.091.04-6.25-3.47-35.00-1.8617.02
Tree House Education & Accessories		-0.94-4.11-20.35-13.70-7.08-27.01-9.63
Usha Martin Education & Solutions		2.01-5.11-2.9617.76-4.9516.753.90

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Drone Destination has declined 60.25% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-15.23%), NIIT Learning Systems (-24.80%), Crizac (-37.51%). From a 5 year perspective, Drone Destination has underperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-3.25%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-8.71%).

Drone Destination Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Drone Destination Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
539.5939.8
1039.6739.74
2039.639.87
5040.4241.19
10043.8645.07
20054.6858

Source: Dion Global

Drone Destination Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Drone Destination remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 1.40%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Drone Destination Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Drone Destination fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Drone Destination

Drone Destination Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/05/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60200DL2019PLC349951 and registration number is 349951. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chirag Sharma
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Shashi Bala
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Raminder Verma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Satendra Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Ahuja
    Independent Director

FAQs on Drone Destination Share Price

What is the share price of Drone Destination?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Drone Destination is ₹39.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Drone Destination?

The Drone Destination is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Drone Destination?

The market cap of Drone Destination is ₹96.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Drone Destination?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Drone Destination are ₹40.45 and ₹39.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Drone Destination?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Drone Destination stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Drone Destination is ₹105.80 and 52-week low of Drone Destination is ₹36.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Drone Destination performed historically in terms of returns?

The Drone Destination has shown returns of 0.51% over the past day, -1.85% for the past month, -17.53% over 3 months, -60.25% over 1 year, -34.98% across 3 years, and -17.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Drone Destination?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Drone Destination are 82.81 and 1.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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