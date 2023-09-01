Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Drone Destination Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DRONE DESTINATION LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹129.95 Closed
-0.91-1.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Drone Destination Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹128.05₹132.00
₹129.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹95.00₹156.00
₹129.95
Open Price
₹132.00
Prev. Close
₹131.15
Volume
78,000

Drone Destination Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1131.68
  • R2133.82
  • R3135.63
  • Pivot
    129.87
  • S1127.73
  • S2125.92
  • S3123.78

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 520.42130.22
  • 1010.21129.73
  • 205.11126.36
  • 502.040
  • 1001.020
  • 2000.510

Drone Destination Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.7012.5526.8926.8926.8926.8926.89
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

Drone Destination Ltd. Share Holdings

About Drone Destination Ltd.

IT Consulting & Software

Management

  • Ms. Shashi Bala
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Raminder Kumar Verma
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Satendra Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Ahuja
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Drone Destination Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Drone Destination Ltd.?

The market cap of Drone Destination Ltd. is ₹315.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Drone Destination Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Drone Destination Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Drone Destination Ltd. is 8.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Drone Destination Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Drone Destination Ltd. is ₹129.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Drone Destination Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Drone Destination Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Drone Destination Ltd. is ₹156.00 and 52-week low of Drone Destination Ltd. is ₹95.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data