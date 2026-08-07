Here's the live share price of Drone Destination along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Drone Destination
|0.89
|-1.85
|-17.53
|-23.34
|-60.25
|-34.98
|-17.19
|Physicswallah
|5.36
|-11.55
|19.69
|14.69
|-15.23
|-5.36
|-3.25
|NIIT Learning Systems
|1.24
|-0.74
|-24.46
|-36.43
|-24.80
|-14.10
|-8.71
|Crizac
|-3.66
|-5.83
|-14.56
|-21.71
|-37.51
|-15.14
|-9.38
|Shanti Educational Initiatives
|-1.31
|-11.43
|-1.12
|13.59
|13.59
|4.34
|2.58
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|-0.44
|0.89
|15.78
|30.06
|9.86
|6.57
|14.47
|Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research
|-2.06
|-11.10
|9.43
|-8.82
|-38.43
|-14.93
|-9.25
|Global Education
|-2.13
|1.44
|-12.58
|14.29
|56.00
|11.07
|61.22
|S Chand & Company
|1.80
|-3.00
|-13.57
|-12.72
|-29.83
|-11.12
|2.47
|Career Point Edutech
|1.57
|5.33
|3.48
|-4.79
|-9.92
|-3.42
|-2.07
|CL Educate
|3.97
|4.43
|51.99
|0.19
|-27.96
|-8.67
|11.30
|Arihant Academy
|0.42
|6.89
|0.21
|6.89
|36.34
|48.53
|30.70
|Zee Learn
|-3.08
|-8.37
|27.51
|26.28
|-21.36
|33.66
|-11.48
|Moxsh Overseas Educon
|0
|-4.07
|-24.29
|20.45
|157.28
|53.21
|27.10
|Chetana Education
|2.72
|-0.74
|20.08
|-5.31
|-39.35
|-23.07
|-14.56
|Addictive Learning Technology
|0.50
|-2.67
|-54.27
|-61.38
|-72.50
|-48.53
|-32.87
|LCC Infotech
|-9.57
|-18.00
|-18.53
|-31.15
|-7.13
|29.27
|14.75
|DSJ Keep Learning
|2.09
|1.04
|-6.25
|-3.47
|-35.00
|-1.86
|17.02
|Tree House Education & Accessories
|-0.94
|-4.11
|-20.35
|-13.70
|-7.08
|-27.01
|-9.63
|Usha Martin Education & Solutions
|2.01
|-5.11
|-2.96
|17.76
|-4.95
|16.75
|3.90
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Drone Destination has declined 60.25% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-15.23%), NIIT Learning Systems (-24.80%), Crizac (-37.51%). From a 5 year perspective, Drone Destination has underperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-3.25%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-8.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|39.59
|39.8
|10
|39.67
|39.74
|20
|39.6
|39.87
|50
|40.42
|41.19
|100
|43.86
|45.07
|200
|54.68
|58
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Drone Destination remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 1.40%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Drone Destination fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Drone Destination Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/05/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60200DL2019PLC349951 and registration number is 349951. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Drone Destination is ₹39.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Drone Destination is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Drone Destination is ₹96.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Drone Destination are ₹40.45 and ₹39.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Drone Destination stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Drone Destination is ₹105.80 and 52-week low of Drone Destination is ₹36.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Drone Destination has shown returns of 0.51% over the past day, -1.85% for the past month, -17.53% over 3 months, -60.25% over 1 year, -34.98% across 3 years, and -17.19% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Drone Destination are 82.81 and 1.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global