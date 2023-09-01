Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Dredging Corporation Of India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29222DL1976PLC008129 and registration number is 008129. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of waterways, harbours and river works, dredging of waterways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 799.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Dredging Corporation Of India Ltd. is ₹1,440.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Dredging Corporation Of India Ltd. is 33.18 and PB ratio of Dredging Corporation Of India Ltd. is 1.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dredging Corporation Of India Ltd. is ₹514.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dredging Corporation Of India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dredging Corporation Of India Ltd. is ₹548.70 and 52-week low of Dredging Corporation Of India Ltd. is ₹275.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.