Dredging Corporation Of India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DREDGING CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.

Sector : Miscellaneous | Smallcap | NSE
₹514.55 Closed
1.929.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Dredging Corporation Of India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹506.20₹524.00
₹514.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹275.30₹548.70
₹514.55
Open Price
₹507.40
Prev. Close
₹504.85
Volume
1,81,511

Dredging Corporation Of India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1523.27
  • R2532.53
  • R3541.07
  • Pivot
    514.73
  • S1505.47
  • S2496.93
  • S3487.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5355.59507.16
  • 10347.37489.41
  • 20324.22455.22
  • 50309.69405.39
  • 100293.37375.89
  • 200310.99357.2

Dredging Corporation Of India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.2238.1964.0354.3867.2573.4010.26
-0.884.469.2132.79-4.57129.21107.96
3.94-6.093.6424.542.6932.38163.24
1.59-3.427.1632.6729.7664.79159.71
14.162.7532.6029.388.5941.32-36.80
1.95-7.84-24.52-6.83-12.3566.39-32.17
-3.3212.4659.2555.0046.1515.2215.22
10.0311.5314.7420.7215.8087.0488.73
5.40-8.15-33.566.5528.5128.51-87.35
-8.89-14.58-31.67-65.06-3.914.24-83.75

Dredging Corporation Of India Ltd. Share Holdings

Dredging Corporation Of India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Dredging Corporation Of India Ltd.

Dredging Corporation Of India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29222DL1976PLC008129 and registration number is 008129. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of waterways, harbours and river works, dredging of waterways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 799.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. K Rama Mohana Rao
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Capt. S Divakar
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. P L Haranadh
    Promoter Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Sethi
    Promoter Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Mehta
    Promoter Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Nutan Guha Biswas
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anindo Majumdar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Pipersenia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajat Sachar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Dredging Corporation Of India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dredging Corporation Of India Ltd.?

The market cap of Dredging Corporation Of India Ltd. is ₹1,440.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dredging Corporation Of India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dredging Corporation Of India Ltd. is 33.18 and PB ratio of Dredging Corporation Of India Ltd. is 1.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Dredging Corporation Of India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dredging Corporation Of India Ltd. is ₹514.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dredging Corporation Of India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dredging Corporation Of India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dredging Corporation Of India Ltd. is ₹548.70 and 52-week low of Dredging Corporation Of India Ltd. is ₹275.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

