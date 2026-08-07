Here's the live share price of Dredging Corporation Of India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dredging Corporation Of India
|-6.11
|1.87
|11.04
|2.67
|62.84
|42.23
|23.50
|Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols
|7.86
|13.95
|4.50
|53.06
|48.30
|30.40
|15.34
|International Conveyors
|0.57
|-6.10
|-9.14
|-6.40
|-12.49
|0.01
|2.66
|Transchem
|3.11
|-7.46
|75.09
|96.02
|665.81
|137.06
|64.55
|Logica Infoway
|2.67
|-4.50
|-16.76
|-25.26
|-18.04
|38.87
|26.66
|Photon Capital Advisors
|0
|55.09
|152.34
|178.14
|204.18
|77.53
|70.61
|Krishna Ventures
|-7.73
|-12.61
|52.27
|38.44
|139.25
|-24.72
|29.36
|Supra Trends
|-0.14
|1.65
|-4.28
|-1.47
|-66.64
|-22.76
|10.96
|Trans India House Impex
|4.40
|-5.47
|-20.00
|-38.01
|-69.21
|-40.69
|4.40
|MPIL Corporation
|-10.00
|-32.99
|-23.62
|-8.57
|-29.06
|0.84
|8.03
|Natura Hue Chem
|11.16
|4.15
|77.36
|195.17
|245.85
|99.60
|100.91
|FGP
|4.10
|4.27
|11.52
|31.89
|51.93
|29.64
|43.57
|Suryo Foods & Industries
|-4.66
|0.56
|-12.66
|-21.44
|-0.35
|45.87
|21.04
|CRP Risk Management
|0
|3.00
|-35.49
|-42.35
|-69.39
|-43.07
|-24.29
|Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat)
|0
|0
|-5.29
|-19.54
|-1.59
|26.26
|22.88
|Delta Industrial Resources
|-0.74
|-2.46
|-22.05
|-30.18
|-28.55
|-9.23
|12.06
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dredging Corporation Of India has gained 62.84% compared to peers like Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols (48.30%), International Conveyors (-12.49%), Transchem (665.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Dredging Corporation Of India has underperformed peers relative to Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols (15.34%) and International Conveyors (2.66%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,104.28
|1,111.26
|10
|1,058.52
|1,091.88
|20
|1,045.9
|1,076.47
|50
|1,094.23
|1,063.1
|100
|1,006.98
|1,029.65
|200
|959.35
|964.7
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dredging Corporation Of India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.68%, FII holding rose to 1.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|6,46,300
|4.81
|70.9
|4,63,827
|3.24
|50.88
|1,21,027
|0.25
|13.28
|1,09,187
|0.28
|11.98
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:20 PM IST IST
|Dredging Corpn. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release (Revised)
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:53 PM IST IST
|Dredging Corpn. - Board Meeting Outcome for UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER/ PERIOD ENDED 30-06-2026.
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:31 AM IST IST
|Dredging Corpn. - GENERAL UPDATES
|Jul 20, 2026, 08:17 PM IST IST
|Dredging Corpn. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Board Of Directors Meeting Of The Company To Consider Financial
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:20 PM IST IST
|Dredging Corpn. - Statement Of Material Deviation In Compliance With Regulation 32(1) For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026-Reg
Source: Dion Global
Dredging Corporation Of India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29222DL1976PLC008129 and registration number is 008129. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of waterways, harbours and river works, dredging of waterways. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1208.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dredging Corporation Of India is ₹1,070.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dredging Corporation Of India is operating in the Miscellaneous. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dredging Corporation Of India is ₹2,996.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dredging Corporation Of India are ₹1,097.95 and ₹1,066.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dredging Corporation Of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dredging Corporation Of India is ₹1,285.00 and 52-week low of Dredging Corporation Of India is ₹561.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dredging Corporation Of India has shown returns of -2.42% over the past day, 2.08% for the past month, 11.27% over 3 months, 63.18% over 1 year, 42.33% across 3 years, and 23.56% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dredging Corporation Of India are 76.19 and 2.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global