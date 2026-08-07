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Dredging Corporation Of India Share Price

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DREDGING CORPORATION OF INDIA

Public Sector | Smallcap | BSE
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Here's the live share price of Dredging Corporation Of India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,070.35 Closed
-2.62₹ -28.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Dredging Corporation Of India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,066.25₹1,097.95
₹1,070.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹561.70₹1,285.00
₹1,070.35
Open Price
₹1,088.05
Prev. Close
₹1,099.20
Volume
3,983

Source: Dion Global

Dredging Corporation Of India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dredging Corporation Of India		-6.111.8711.042.6762.8442.2323.50
Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols		7.8613.954.5053.0648.3030.4015.34
International Conveyors		0.57-6.10-9.14-6.40-12.490.012.66
Transchem		3.11-7.4675.0996.02665.81137.0664.55
Logica Infoway		2.67-4.50-16.76-25.26-18.0438.8726.66
Photon Capital Advisors		055.09152.34178.14204.1877.5370.61
Krishna Ventures		-7.73-12.6152.2738.44139.25-24.7229.36
Supra Trends		-0.141.65-4.28-1.47-66.64-22.7610.96
Trans India House Impex		4.40-5.47-20.00-38.01-69.21-40.694.40
MPIL Corporation		-10.00-32.99-23.62-8.57-29.060.848.03
Natura Hue Chem		11.164.1577.36195.17245.8599.60100.91
FGP		4.104.2711.5231.8951.9329.6443.57
Suryo Foods & Industries		-4.660.56-12.66-21.44-0.3545.8721.04
CRP Risk Management		03.00-35.49-42.35-69.39-43.07-24.29
Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat)		00-5.29-19.54-1.5926.2622.88
Delta Industrial Resources		-0.74-2.46-22.05-30.18-28.55-9.2312.06

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dredging Corporation Of India has gained 62.84% compared to peers like Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols (48.30%), International Conveyors (-12.49%), Transchem (665.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Dredging Corporation Of India has underperformed peers relative to Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols (15.34%) and International Conveyors (2.66%).

Dredging Corporation Of India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dredging Corporation Of India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,104.281,111.26
101,058.521,091.88
201,045.91,076.47
501,094.231,063.1
1001,006.981,029.65
200959.35964.7

Source: Dion Global

Dredging Corporation Of India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dredging Corporation Of India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.68%, FII holding rose to 1.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Dredging Corporation Of India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
6,46,3004.8170.9
4,63,8273.2450.88
1,21,0270.2513.28
1,09,1870.2811.98

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Dredging Corporation Of India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 05:20 PM IST ISTDredging Corpn. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release (Revised)
Aug 04, 2026, 11:53 PM IST ISTDredging Corpn. - Board Meeting Outcome for UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER/ PERIOD ENDED 30-06-2026.
Aug 04, 2026, 12:31 AM IST ISTDredging Corpn. - GENERAL UPDATES
Jul 20, 2026, 08:17 PM IST ISTDredging Corpn. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Board Of Directors Meeting Of The Company To Consider Financial
Jul 15, 2026, 11:20 PM IST ISTDredging Corpn. - Statement Of Material Deviation In Compliance With Regulation 32(1) For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026-Reg

Source: Dion Global

About Dredging Corporation Of India

Dredging Corporation Of India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29222DL1976PLC008129 and registration number is 008129. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of waterways, harbours and river works, dredging of waterways. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1208.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Madhaiyaan Angamuthu
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Durgesh Kumar Dubey
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. P L Haranadh
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar Singh
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Unmesh Sharad Wagh
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Nutan Guha Biswas
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Pipersenia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Jalota
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Pant
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Lov Verma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Dredging Corporation Of India Share Price

What is the share price of Dredging Corporation Of India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dredging Corporation Of India is ₹1,070.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dredging Corporation Of India?

The Dredging Corporation Of India is operating in the Miscellaneous. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dredging Corporation Of India?

The market cap of Dredging Corporation Of India is ₹2,996.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dredging Corporation Of India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dredging Corporation Of India are ₹1,097.95 and ₹1,066.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dredging Corporation Of India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dredging Corporation Of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dredging Corporation Of India is ₹1,285.00 and 52-week low of Dredging Corporation Of India is ₹561.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Dredging Corporation Of India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dredging Corporation Of India has shown returns of -2.42% over the past day, 2.08% for the past month, 11.27% over 3 months, 63.18% over 1 year, 42.33% across 3 years, and 23.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dredging Corporation Of India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dredging Corporation Of India are 76.19 and 2.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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