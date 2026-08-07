What is the share price of Dredging Corporation Of India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dredging Corporation Of India is ₹1,070.35 as on .

What kind of stock is Dredging Corporation Of India? The Dredging Corporation Of India is operating in the Miscellaneous. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dredging Corporation Of India? The market cap of Dredging Corporation Of India is ₹2,996.98 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Dredging Corporation Of India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Dredging Corporation Of India are ₹1,097.95 and ₹1,066.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dredging Corporation Of India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dredging Corporation Of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dredging Corporation Of India is ₹1,285.00 and 52-week low of Dredging Corporation Of India is ₹561.70 as on .

How has the Dredging Corporation Of India performed historically in terms of returns? The Dredging Corporation Of India has shown returns of -2.42% over the past day, 2.08% for the past month, 11.27% over 3 months, 63.18% over 1 year, 42.33% across 3 years, and 23.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dredging Corporation Of India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dredging Corporation Of India are 76.19 and 2.44 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global