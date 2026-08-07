What is the share price of DRC Systems India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DRC Systems India is ₹13.54 as on .

What kind of stock is DRC Systems India? The DRC Systems India is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of DRC Systems India? The market cap of DRC Systems India is ₹195.09 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of DRC Systems India? Today’s highest and lowest price of DRC Systems India are ₹15.00 and ₹13.18.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DRC Systems India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DRC Systems India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DRC Systems India is ₹24.29 and 52-week low of DRC Systems India is ₹11.56 as on .

How has the DRC Systems India performed historically in terms of returns? The DRC Systems India has shown returns of -1.6% over the past day, -2.94% for the past month, -11.21% over 3 months, -21.6% over 1 year, -0.77% across 3 years, and 7.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DRC Systems India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DRC Systems India are 9.53 and 1.73 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global