Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|9.95
|12.39
|14.32
|40.39
|39.71
|218.79
|218.79
|0.12
|-1.93
|1.85
|-0.01
|8.10
|50.71
|64.91
|1.75
|5.85
|9.51
|-3.41
|-1.31
|58.07
|101.50
|2.94
|4.34
|4.03
|7.88
|28.28
|72.26
|126.45
|1.79
|2.48
|2.43
|6.68
|1.61
|53.55
|80.34
|3.37
|6.49
|6.66
|11.73
|16.91
|114.45
|198.92
|3.20
|7.35
|9.52
|8.93
|16.59
|68.65
|64.63
|-2.06
|-0.91
|4.00
|25.21
|-27.51
|380.36
|524.28
|1.66
|5.98
|22.99
|18.03
|16.10
|115.64
|94.87
|-0.23
|1.39
|-4.58
|17.60
|-19.24
|563.90
|404.08
|7.76
|15.12
|7.02
|12.80
|62.84
|475.61
|561.36
|4.38
|6.92
|14.41
|30.83
|33.30
|39.23
|0.58
|3.75
|12.55
|19.54
|26.82
|55.77
|188.40
|294.80
|4.74
|10.03
|9.24
|42.42
|110.78
|1,365.85
|1,056.33
|7.22
|16.57
|24.20
|78.94
|104.33
|340.82
|131.18
|2.58
|-0.22
|5.82
|35.50
|92.60
|352.80
|302.83
|9.06
|22.28
|53.69
|90.78
|64.17
|213.71
|76.15
|-2.85
|-18.80
|24.54
|46.43
|34.33
|345.32
|2,283.27
|3.97
|8.78
|37.39
|85.64
|131.26
|209.26
|58.93
|6.15
|10.07
|21.95
|60.79
|21.60
|292.39
|178.42
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
DRC Systems India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/04/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900GJ2012PLC070106 and registration number is 070106. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of textiles in specialized stores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of DRC Systems India Ltd. is ₹190.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of DRC Systems India Ltd. is 43.52 and PB ratio of DRC Systems India Ltd. is 6.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DRC Systems India Ltd. is ₹43.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DRC Systems India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DRC Systems India Ltd. is ₹52.20 and 52-week low of DRC Systems India Ltd. is ₹25.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.