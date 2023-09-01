Follow Us

DRC Systems India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DRC SYSTEMS INDIA LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹43.35 Closed
1.880.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

DRC Systems India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹42.60₹46.45
₹43.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.70₹52.20
₹43.35
Open Price
₹46.45
Prev. Close
₹42.55
Volume
82,511

DRC Systems India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R145.5
  • R247.9
  • R349.35
  • Pivot
    44.05
  • S141.65
  • S240.2
  • S337.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 528.5340.97
  • 1028.1740.63
  • 2028.2240.18
  • 5030.1139.45
  • 10032.1938.82
  • 20031.1937.29

DRC Systems India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.9512.3914.3240.3939.71218.79218.79
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

DRC Systems India Ltd. Share Holdings

DRC Systems India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
12 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About DRC Systems India Ltd.

DRC Systems India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/04/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900GJ2012PLC070106 and registration number is 070106. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of textiles in specialized stores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Keyur Jagdishchandra Shah
    Ind.Non Exe.Director&Chairman
  • Mr. Hiten Ashwin Barchha
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Janmaya Pandya
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sanket Khemuka
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Roopkishan Sohanlal Dave
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jigar Pradipchandra Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Dipti Abhijeet Chitale
    Independent Director

FAQs on DRC Systems India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of DRC Systems India Ltd.?

The market cap of DRC Systems India Ltd. is ₹190.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of DRC Systems India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of DRC Systems India Ltd. is 43.52 and PB ratio of DRC Systems India Ltd. is 6.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of DRC Systems India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DRC Systems India Ltd. is ₹43.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DRC Systems India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DRC Systems India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DRC Systems India Ltd. is ₹52.20 and 52-week low of DRC Systems India Ltd. is ₹25.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

