Here's the live share price of DRC Systems India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|DRC Systems India
|3.28
|-2.94
|-11.21
|-21.42
|-21.60
|-0.77
|7.18
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, DRC Systems India has declined 21.60% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, DRC Systems India has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|13.47
|13.42
|10
|13.38
|13.45
|20
|13.55
|13.56
|50
|14.11
|13.99
|100
|14.49
|14.6
|200
|15.95
|15.87
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, DRC Systems India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.39%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 78.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:36 PM IST IST
|DRC Systems India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:31 PM IST IST
|DRC Systems India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:21 AM IST IST
|DRC Systems India - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited (Standalone And Consolidated) Financial Results, Re-Appointment Of Di
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:16 AM IST IST
|DRC Systems India - Unaudited (Standalone And Consolidated) Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:35 PM IST IST
|DRC Systems India - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited (Standalone And Consolidated) Fi
Source: Dion Global
DRC Systems India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/04/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900GJ2012PLC070106 and registration number is 070106. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 48.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DRC Systems India is ₹13.54 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The DRC Systems India is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of DRC Systems India is ₹195.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of DRC Systems India are ₹15.00 and ₹13.18.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DRC Systems India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DRC Systems India is ₹24.29 and 52-week low of DRC Systems India is ₹11.56 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The DRC Systems India has shown returns of -1.6% over the past day, -2.94% for the past month, -11.21% over 3 months, -21.6% over 1 year, -0.77% across 3 years, and 7.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DRC Systems India are 9.53 and 1.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global