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DRC Systems India Share Price

NSE
BSE

DRC SYSTEMS INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of DRC Systems India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹13.54 Closed
-1.60₹ -0.22
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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DRC Systems India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.18₹15.00
₹13.54
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.56₹24.29
₹13.54
Open Price
₹15.00
Prev. Close
₹13.76
Volume
19,930

Source: Dion Global

DRC Systems India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
DRC Systems India		3.28-2.94-11.21-21.42-21.60-0.777.18
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, DRC Systems India has declined 21.60% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, DRC Systems India has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

DRC Systems India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

DRC Systems India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
513.4713.42
1013.3813.45
2013.5513.56
5014.1113.99
10014.4914.6
20015.9515.87

Source: Dion Global

DRC Systems India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, DRC Systems India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.39%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 78.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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DRC Systems India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 06:36 PM IST ISTDRC Systems India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 06, 2026, 06:31 PM IST ISTDRC Systems India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 06, 2026, 06:21 AM IST ISTDRC Systems India - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited (Standalone And Consolidated) Financial Results, Re-Appointment Of Di
Aug 06, 2026, 06:16 AM IST ISTDRC Systems India - Unaudited (Standalone And Consolidated) Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 27, 2026, 10:35 PM IST ISTDRC Systems India - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited (Standalone And Consolidated) Fi

Source: Dion Global

About DRC Systems India

DRC Systems India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/04/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900GJ2012PLC070106 and registration number is 070106. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 48.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Keyur Jagdishchandra Shah
    Ind.Non Exe.Director&Chairman
  • Mr. Hiten Ashwin Barchha
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Janmaya Preyas Pandya
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sanket Khemuka
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jigar Pradipchandra Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Dipti Abhijeet Chitale
    Independent Director

FAQs on DRC Systems India Share Price

What is the share price of DRC Systems India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DRC Systems India is ₹13.54 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is DRC Systems India?

The DRC Systems India is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of DRC Systems India?

The market cap of DRC Systems India is ₹195.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of DRC Systems India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of DRC Systems India are ₹15.00 and ₹13.18.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DRC Systems India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DRC Systems India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DRC Systems India is ₹24.29 and 52-week low of DRC Systems India is ₹11.56 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the DRC Systems India performed historically in terms of returns?

The DRC Systems India has shown returns of -1.6% over the past day, -2.94% for the past month, -11.21% over 3 months, -21.6% over 1 year, -0.77% across 3 years, and 7.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DRC Systems India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DRC Systems India are 9.53 and 1.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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