Dr Reddy’s Labs, Indian Bank, Kajaria Ceramics among 90 stocks that hit 52-week highs; 15 touch 52-week lows

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex were trading in the red zone on Friday. The NSE Nifty 50 plunged 64.60 points or 0.33% to 19,300.65 and BSE Sensex tanked 252.05 points or 0.39% to 64,898.97. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty slipped 0.04%, Nifty IT tanked 1.51%, Nifty FMCG fell 0.13%, Nifty Financial Services tumbled 0.34%, Nifty Auto shed 0.04% and Nifty Pharma plunged 0.26%, while Nifty PSU Bank rose 0.22%, Nifty Metal gained 0.36% and Nifty Media surged 0.44%. Concord Biotech, Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, HDFC Bank, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone were the most active stocks on the NSE.

Stocks at 52-Week Highs

Aaron Industries, Aartech Solonics, Action Construction Equipment, Amber Enterprises India, Bajaj Consumer Care, BF Utilities, BL Kashyap and Sons, BLS International Services, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Chaman Lal Setia Exports, Cochin Shipyard, Concord Biotech, CSB Bank, D B Realty, DiGiSPICE Technologies, D P Wires, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Dynacons Systems & Solutions, Electronics Mart India, Esab India, Escorts Kubota, Flexituff Ventures International, Gabriel India, Goodluck India, Grauer & Weil (India), HBL Power Systems, Hemisphere Properties India, Himatsingka Seide, HP Adhesives, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Indian Bank, Iris Business Services, The Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Jai Corp, Jash Engineering, Jubilant Industries, Kajaria Ceramics, Kalyani Investment Company, Kothari Sugars & Chemicals, KPR Mill, Kalyani Steels, Ksolves India, Latent View Analytics, Bank of Maharashtra, Maharashtra Scooters, Manorama Industries, Mayur Uniquoters, Megasoft, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Minda Corporation, Orient Paper & Industries, PAKKA, Pansari Developers, Paramount Communications, Patel Engineering, Pennar Industries, Premier Explosives, Premier Polyfilm, REC, Repro India, Ramkrishna Forgings, RS Software (India), Safari Industries (India), Saksoft, Suratwwala Business Group, Sigachi Industries, Sigma Solve, Silver Touch Technologies, Sirca Paints India, TARC, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, Trent, Union Bank of India, Usha Martin, Vardhman Polytex, Venus Pipes & Tubes, Veto Switchgears And Cables, Vimta Labs, VL E-Governance & IT Solutions, Welspun Investments and Commercials, Windlas Biotech and Zota Health Care were among the 90 stocks that hit 52-week highs today.

Stocks at 52-Week Lows

Allcargo Terminals, Concord Biotech, Easy Trip Planners, GMM Pfaudler, Netweb Technologies India, Nupur Recyclers, Redtape, Transindia Real Estate, UPL, Accuracy Shipping, Bkm Industries, Godha Cabcon & Insulation and Suumaya Industries were among the 15 stocks that hit 52-week lows today.

Volume Gainers

Loyal Textile Mills, TRF, Euro India Fresh Foods, Mukta Arts, Mayur Uniquoters, GeeCee Ventures, Manomay Tex India, Flexituff Ventures International, Veto Switchgears And Cables, CSB Bank, Shanti Overseas (India), ShreeOswal Seeds & Chemicals, Nila Infrastructures, Iris Business Services, Transindia Real Estate and Sirca Paints India were among the volume gainers.