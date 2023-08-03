Dr Reddy’s Labs, Hindustan Copper, IDBI Bank among 78 stocks that hit 52-week highs; 14 touch 52-week lows

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex were trading in the red zone on Thursday. The NSE Nifty 50 tanked 113.35 points or 0.58% to 19,413.20, and the 30-share Sensex sank 412.03 points or 0.63% to 65,370.75. Among the broader market indices- Nifty Next 50 sank 0.59%, Nifty 100 plunged 0.55%, Nifty Midcap 50 fell 0.19%, and Nifty Smallcap 100 slipped 0.20%. The volatility index, India VIX soared 3.72%.

In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty tumbled 392.85 points or 0.87% to 44,602.85, Nifty Auto fell 0.12%, Nifty Financial Services 0.89%, Nifty IT tanked 0.96%, Nifty Metal sank 0.95% and the Nifty Realty Index tanked 1.96% while Nifty Media gained 0.41%, Nifty Pharma soared 1.33% and Nifty Healthcare Index jumped 0.85%. Vedanta, HDFC Bank, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, ICICI Bank, Adani Enterprises, InterGlobe Aviation, Titan Company, State Bank of India and Reliance Industries were among the most active stocks on the NSE.

Stocks at 52-Week Highs

Abbott India, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Agarwal Industrial Corporation, Ajanta Pharma, Ajmera Realty & Infra India, Albert David, Alkem Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma, Bajaj Consumer Care, Berger Paints (I), Bhagyanagar India, Borosil, Caplin Point Laboratories, Control Print, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Dynamic Cables, Elecon Engineering Company, Electronics Mart India, Eris Lifesciences, FDC, Focus Lighting and Fixtures, GE Power India, Godawari Power And Ispat, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, Hindustan Copper, Ice Make Refrigeration, IDBI Bank, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Jai Balaji Industries, Kesoram Industries, Kingfa Science & Technology (India), Kirloskar Industries, Ksb, Lupin, Man Industries (India), Man Infraconstruction, C.E. Info Systems, Marathon Nextgen Realty, Madhav Copper, MOIL, MPS, Nath Bio-Genes (India), Neuland Laboratories, NINtec Systems, OM INFRA, Procter & Gamble Health, Pix Transmissions, Poonawalla Fincorp, Prakash Pipes, Pricol, Repco Home Finance, Sanghi Industries, Sarveshwar Foods, Satin Creditcare Network, Sat Industries, Suratwwala Business Group, Shree Digvijay Cement Co., SKM Egg Products Export (India), Star Cement, Stel Holdings, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Sundaram Finance Holdings, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, TARC, Time Technoplast, Uniparts India, Vascon Engineers, Welspun Corp, Welspun Enterprises, Welspun India, and Zim Laboratories were among the 78 stocks that hit 52-week highs today.

Also Read Rupee drops, but confidence on RBI largely caps losses

Stocks at 52-Week Lows

Bodhi Tree Multimedia, Netweb Technologies India, UPL, VIP Industries, Bkm Industries, GVP Infotech, Sintex Plastics Technology, SREI Infrastructure Finance and Viji Finance were among 13 stocks that hit 52-week lows today.

Volume Gainers

Vedanta, KSB, Sagardeep Alloys, Prakash Pipes, Banka BioLoo, FDC, Prataap Snacks, BLB, BPL, Ramco Systems, DiGiSPICE Technologies, Ingersoll Rand (India), Airo Lam and Ador Welding were among the volume gainers.