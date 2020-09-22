  • MORE MARKET STATS

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Rating’ buy’; patent deal dispels launch uncertainties

By: |
September 22, 2020 4:50 AM

Despite initial volume curbs, Revlimid to be a meaningful opportunity; FY21-23e EPS up 1-3%; TP raised to Rs 5,400

Our revised TP of Rs 5,400 (from Rs 4,625) includes NPV of Rs 250/share for gRevlimid (earlier none).

DRRD announced settlement of its patent litigation with Celgene, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb for Revlimid (lenalidomide) capsules. Revlimid recorded US sales of ~$7.4 bn in 2019 and is indicated for treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and mantel cell lymphoma. This settlement allows DRRD to start selling volume-limited quantities of gRevlimid in the US starting on a confidential date after the March 2022 date previously granted to Natco.

While the agreed-upon quantities were not disclosed, we believe the volume limit could be in the single digits, followed by a gradual increase till restrictions are lifted, similar to Celgene’s earlier deals with Natco and Alvogen. DRRD is also licensed to sell gRevlimid without volume limitations starting on 31 January 2026.

Related News

Settlement not the ideal outcome though it removes uncertainties: The ideal outcome for DRRD in patent litigation would have been if it had succeeded in proving its proposed generic does not infringe upon the polymorph patent covering Revlimid for MM. That could have potentially allowed it to launch its generic without any restrictions in 2022/23. Nonetheless, the patent settlement has paved the way for DRRD’s generic launch well ahead of the expiry of the polymorph patent in 2027.

Natco (partnered with Teva) was the first company to settle patent litigation on Revlimid in Dec 2015 which allows it to start selling the generic in March 2022 in limited volumes. This was after Natco, Alvogen and Lotus Pharma settled their litigation.

We build in NPV of Rs 250/share for gRevlimid: Apart from Natco, Alvogen/ Lotus and DRRD, there are eight other known ANDA filers on Revlimid. Patent litigation for these filers is in the early stages, and thus we expect generic competition to remain limited to three players for gRevlimid till the 2025/26 timeframe. Thus, we believe gRevlimid will be a meaningful and sustainable opportunity for DRRD despite initial restrictions on sales volume. We build in an NPV of Rs 250/share for gRevlimid in the base case scenario in our valuations (bull case NPV: Rs 500/share, bear case NPV: Rs 100/share).

Retain Buy: We increase our FY21-23 EPS estimates by 1-3% to account for gVascepa opportunity which DRRD can potentially launch in the US in the near term after a recent favourable ruling. We roll forward our valuations to Sep 2022 from June 2022. Our revised TP of Rs 5,400 (from Rs 4,625) includes NPV of Rs 250/share for gRevlimid (earlier none).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Rating buy patent deal dispels launch uncertainties
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Finolex Cables Rating’ buy’; company priming for next phase of growth
2Sensex crashes 812 points, Nifty falls 254 points
3Wall Street hits near 7-week low on Coronavirus fears, stimulus fog