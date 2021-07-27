Dr Reddy’s, IndiGo, Vodafone Idea, DLF, JSW Steel, Glenmark Life IPO, Axis Bank stocks in focus

The short term trend of Nifty is choppy and similar movement could be expected for the next session

Nifty futures were trading 26.50 points or 0.17 per cent up at 15,848 on Singaporean Exchange, indicating a positive start for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Tuesday. Market participants will track the earnings from select Nifty majors combined with global cues. Besides, oil prices, rupee movement against US dollar, COVID vaccination drive will also be closely watched. “The short term trend of Nifty is choppy and similar movement could be expected for the next session. The high low range to be watched around 15900-15760 for the next 1-2 sessions. A sustainable move above 15900 could open further upside towards 16000-16100 in a short period of time,” Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Stocks to watch

Dr Reddy’s, IndiGo: BSE-listed companies such as Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, InterGlobe Aviation, Canara Bank, Aarti Drugs, IndusInd Bank, Ansal Housing, Arihant Capital Markets, Bhageria Industries, BLS International Services, Confidence Petroleum India, Dalmia Bharat, Dixon Technologies, EIH Associated Hotels, Elantas Beck India, Filatex India, GM Breweries, Godawari Power & Ispat, Granules India, Greenlam Industries, Hindustan Fluorocarbons, IIFL Finance, Karnataka Bank, Lux Industries, Mahindra Logistics, Ramco Cements, Sanofi India, Sharda Cropchem, Shemaroo Entertainment, Snowman Logistics, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, TTK Prestige, UCO Bank and VST Industries will annouce Apr-Jun qiarter earnings on July 27.

Larsen & Toubro: The April-June quarter earnings of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) was kind of a mixed bag, mainly due to the slowing down of the tendering activity by the central and state governments due to the second wave of Covid-19.

Vodafone-Idea: After Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea has also restructured its enterprise post-paid tariffs, in a bid to improve realisation per customer. However, Vodafone Idea has not increased headline tariffs but has reduced data benefits in a couple of plans while introducing a new Rs 349 monthly plan.

DLF: Real estate developer DLF on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 339 crore in the April-June quarter of FY22 against a net loss of Rs 73 crore in the year-ago period, aided by “encouraging” demand in the residential segment.

JSW Steel: JSW Steel’s plans to set up a grain-oriented electrical steel sheet manufacturing facility will get a fillip with the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme announced by the government in the speciality steel sector last week.

Axis Bank: Axis Bank on Monday saw its net profit almost double to Rs 2,160.15 crore in the June quarter on the back of a healthy loan book growth and a fall in bad loan provisions. The private sector lender had posted a net profit of Rs 1,112.17 crore in the year-ago period.

Glenmark Life Sciences: Glenmark Life Sciences has raised Rs 454 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO, which opens for public subscription on Tuesday. The company has decided to allocate 63.06 lakh equity shares to 19 anchor investors at Rs 720 a share, aggregating to Rs 454 crore, according to a regulatory filing.