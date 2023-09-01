Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85195TG1984PLC004507 and registration number is 004507. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pharmaceutical and botanical products like hina powder etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14405.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 83.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.