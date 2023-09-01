Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Nifty 50 ETF
|22,74,630
|0.78
|1,282.99
|HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|12,00,000
|1.77
|676.85
|HDFC TaxSaver - Regular Plan
|7,25,000
|3.62
|408.93
|Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund
|6,65,343
|0.94
|375.28
|UTI Nifty 50 ETF
|6,04,350
|0.78
|340.88
|Nippon India Pharma Fund
|5,50,030
|5.75
|310.24
|ICICI Prudential Pharma Healthcare & Diagnostics (P.H.D) Fund
|4,27,612
|7.85
|241.19
|DSP Flexi Cap Fund
|4,02,547
|2.57
|227.05
|Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund
|3,00,000
|1.12
|169.21
|DSP Tax Saver Fund
|2,96,095
|1.41
|167.01
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|25 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85195TG1984PLC004507 and registration number is 004507. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pharmaceutical and botanical products like hina powder etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14405.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 83.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. is ₹93,522.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. is 20.75 and PB ratio of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. is 4.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. is ₹5,578.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. is ₹5,989.70 and 52-week low of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. is ₹3,997.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.