Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Largecap | NSE
₹5,578.55 Closed
-0.52-29.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5,550.10₹5,634.25
₹5,578.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3,997.00₹5,989.70
₹5,578.55
Open Price
₹5,630.00
Prev. Close
₹5,607.85
Volume
2,20,961

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15,624
  • R25,671.2
  • R35,708.15
  • Pivot
    5,587.05
  • S15,539.85
  • S25,502.9
  • S35,455.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54,346.165,701.91
  • 104,315.535,753.18
  • 204,320.945,728.39
  • 504,258.265,488.37
  • 1004,285.55,196.77
  • 2004,264.34,906.01

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14
-0.65-5.110.200.18-10.13-17.888.05

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. Share Holdings

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Nifty 50 ETF22,74,6300.781,282.99
HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan12,00,0001.77676.85
HDFC TaxSaver - Regular Plan7,25,0003.62408.93
Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund6,65,3430.94375.28
UTI Nifty 50 ETF6,04,3500.78340.88
Nippon India Pharma Fund5,50,0305.75310.24
ICICI Prudential Pharma Healthcare & Diagnostics (P.H.D) Fund4,27,6127.85241.19
DSP Flexi Cap Fund4,02,5472.57227.05
Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund3,00,0001.12169.21
DSP Tax Saver Fund2,96,0951.41167.01
Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85195TG1984PLC004507 and registration number is 004507. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pharmaceutical and botanical products like hina powder etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14405.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 83.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. K Satish Reddy
    Chairman
  • Mr. G V Prasad
    Co-Chairman & Manag. Director
  • Ms. Kalpana Morparia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Leo Puri
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Claudio Albrecht
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shikha Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Penny Wan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sridar Iyengar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Madhavan Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Dr. K P Krishnan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.?

The market cap of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. is ₹93,522.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. is 20.75 and PB ratio of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. is 4.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. is ₹5,578.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. is ₹5,989.70 and 52-week low of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. is ₹3,997.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

