What is the share price of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is ₹1,172.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Dr. Reddy's Laboratories? The Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories? The market cap of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is ₹97,824.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories? Today’s highest and lowest price of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories are ₹1,172.65 and ₹1,162.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dr. Reddy's Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is ₹1,414.40 and 52-week low of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is ₹1,080.05 as on .

How has the Dr. Reddy's Laboratories performed historically in terms of returns? The Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has shown returns of -0.26% over the past day, -13.43% for the past month, -10.32% over 3 months, -2.39% over 1 year, 1.33% across 3 years, and 4.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories are 30.36 and 2.58 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.68 per annum.

Source: Dion Global