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Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Share Price

NSE
BSE

DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Theme
Manufacturing
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 100 ESGBSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE Dividend Stability IndexBSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE HealthcareBSE India 150BSE India ManufacturingBSE Low VolatilityBSE Sensex 50BSE Sensex Next 30BSE Sensex SixtyBSE Sensex Sixty 65:35

Here's the live share price of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,172.00 Closed
-0.26₹ -3.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,162.10₹1,172.65
₹1,172.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,080.05₹1,414.40
₹1,172.00
Open Price
₹1,165.20
Prev. Close
₹1,175.00
Volume
65,188

Source: Dion Global

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		-3.009.2421.0427.9943.1624.3021.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has declined 2.39% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,148.141,163.21
101,160.031,168.24
201,209.311,194.6
501,266.211,238.69
1001,272.051,256.37
2001,260.881,259.87

Source: Dion Global

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 43.16%, FII holding fell to 20.67%, and public shareholding moved up to 9.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,34,54,5811.271,825.92
94,61,6282.131,284.04
50,89,8500.87690.74
46,01,9221.17624.53
44,49,7466.68603.88
40,14,8358.22544.85
31,47,5002.51427.15
28,34,7271384.7
21,94,0490.58297.75
20,55,7380.75278.98

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 03:13 PM IST ISTDr. Reddy's Lab. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 30, 2026, 03:09 AM IST ISTDr. Reddy's Lab. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015
Jul 29, 2026, 04:27 PM IST ISTDr. Reddy's Lab. - Clarification-Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Jul 29, 2026, 04:39 AM IST ISTDr. Reddy's Lab. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 28, 2026, 10:59 PM IST ISTDr. Reddy's Lab. - Clarification sought from Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85195TG1984PLC004507 and registration number is 004507. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pharmaceutical and botanical products like hina powder etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20532.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 83.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. K Satish Reddy
    Chairman
  • Mr. G V Prasad
    Co-Chairman & Manag. Director
  • Dr. Claudio Albrecht
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Leo Puri
    Lead Independent Director
  • Ms. Shikha Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun M Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Dr. K P Krishnan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Penny Wan
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Alpna Seth
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Share Price

What is the share price of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is ₹1,172.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dr. Reddy's Laboratories?

The Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories?

The market cap of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is ₹97,824.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories are ₹1,172.65 and ₹1,162.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dr. Reddy's Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is ₹1,414.40 and 52-week low of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is ₹1,080.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Dr. Reddy's Laboratories performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has shown returns of -0.26% over the past day, -13.43% for the past month, -10.32% over 3 months, -2.39% over 1 year, 1.33% across 3 years, and 4.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories are 30.36 and 2.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.68 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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