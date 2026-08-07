Here's the live share price of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|-3.00
|9.24
|21.04
|27.99
|43.16
|24.30
|21.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has declined 2.39% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,148.14
|1,163.21
|10
|1,160.03
|1,168.24
|20
|1,209.31
|1,194.6
|50
|1,266.21
|1,238.69
|100
|1,272.05
|1,256.37
|200
|1,260.88
|1,259.87
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 43.16%, FII holding fell to 20.67%, and public shareholding moved up to 9.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,34,54,581
|1.27
|1,825.92
|94,61,628
|2.13
|1,284.04
|50,89,850
|0.87
|690.74
|46,01,922
|1.17
|624.53
|44,49,746
|6.68
|603.88
|40,14,835
|8.22
|544.85
|31,47,500
|2.51
|427.15
|28,34,727
|1
|384.7
|21,94,049
|0.58
|297.75
|20,55,738
|0.75
|278.98
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 03:13 PM IST IST
|Dr. Reddy's Lab. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 30, 2026, 03:09 AM IST IST
|Dr. Reddy's Lab. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015
|Jul 29, 2026, 04:27 PM IST IST
|Dr. Reddy's Lab. - Clarification-Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Jul 29, 2026, 04:39 AM IST IST
|Dr. Reddy's Lab. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:59 PM IST IST
|Dr. Reddy's Lab. - Clarification sought from Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
Source: Dion Global
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85195TG1984PLC004507 and registration number is 004507. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pharmaceutical and botanical products like hina powder etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20532.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 83.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is ₹1,172.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is ₹97,824.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories are ₹1,172.65 and ₹1,162.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dr. Reddy's Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is ₹1,414.40 and 52-week low of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is ₹1,080.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has shown returns of -0.26% over the past day, -13.43% for the past month, -10.32% over 3 months, -2.39% over 1 year, 1.33% across 3 years, and 4.01% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories are 30.36 and 2.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.68 per annum.
Source: Dion Global