DR. LALCHANDANI LABS LTD.

Sector : Hospitals & Medical Services | Smallcap | BSE
₹27.00 Closed
-4.76-1.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Dr. Lalchandani Labs Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.00₹27.00
₹27.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.81₹35.10
₹27.00
Open Price
₹27.00
Prev. Close
₹28.35
Volume
4,000

Dr. Lalchandani Labs Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R127
  • R227
  • R327
  • Pivot
    27
  • S127
  • S227
  • S327

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 530.5926.35
  • 1029.4625.26
  • 2027.7225.19
  • 5026.0626.22
  • 10032.7627.56
  • 20030.2427.85

Dr. Lalchandani Labs Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.8629.8722.84-4.965.26152.343.45
-0.40-3.790.449.6113.10189.95312.39
3.950.608.1032.7851.58434.87412.02
-2.53-6.0816.4520.9810.30146.68117.76
-0.821.4512.7038.4442.76230.27304.01
-0.093.5619.7837.8869.1369.1369.13
-0.11-6.399.4911.53-11.3422.02112.55
2.402.7621.2949.5748.99157.2782.92
-3.421.7320.8242.7052.0093.7993.79
1.43-4.0210.2445.6367.09135.28135.28
3.19-1.184.492.63-4.50-25.1042.29
2.9612.5432.4730.9939.34-18.44-18.44
2.761.669.2027.5728.37194.7436.69
-4.6612.1212.1212.1212.1212.1212.12
-0.35-0.3524.1440.0678.97237.44190.15
0.25-8.9917.9319.25-13.29-28.68-19.96
10.1423.8575.5893.3390.17199.3350.35
12.5224.5514.6378.5733.34-35.04-35.04
3.04-1.4047.7797.3394.79675.61463.46
6.6438.8796.92118.77153.00260.52257.64

Dr. Lalchandani Labs Ltd. Share Holdings

Dr. Lalchandani Labs Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
16 Jun, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
12 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Dr. Lalchandani Labs Ltd.

Dr. Lalchandani Labs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/08/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85320DL2017PLC321605 and registration number is 321605. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of independent diagnostic/pathological laboratories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Arjan Lal Chandani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mohit Lal Chandani
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Anchal Gupta
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Rajiv Handa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prakash Jhuraney
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Swati Chandra
    Additional Director

FAQs on Dr. Lalchandani Labs Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dr. Lalchandani Labs Ltd.?

The market cap of Dr. Lalchandani Labs Ltd. is ₹11.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dr. Lalchandani Labs Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dr. Lalchandani Labs Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Dr. Lalchandani Labs Ltd. is 1.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Dr. Lalchandani Labs Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dr. Lalchandani Labs Ltd. is ₹27.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dr. Lalchandani Labs Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dr. Lalchandani Labs Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dr. Lalchandani Labs Ltd. is ₹35.10 and 52-week low of Dr. Lalchandani Labs Ltd. is ₹18.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

