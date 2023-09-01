Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.86
|29.87
|22.84
|-4.96
|5.26
|152.34
|3.45
|-0.40
|-3.79
|0.44
|9.61
|13.10
|189.95
|312.39
|3.95
|0.60
|8.10
|32.78
|51.58
|434.87
|412.02
|-2.53
|-6.08
|16.45
|20.98
|10.30
|146.68
|117.76
|-0.82
|1.45
|12.70
|38.44
|42.76
|230.27
|304.01
|-0.09
|3.56
|19.78
|37.88
|69.13
|69.13
|69.13
|-0.11
|-6.39
|9.49
|11.53
|-11.34
|22.02
|112.55
|2.40
|2.76
|21.29
|49.57
|48.99
|157.27
|82.92
|-3.42
|1.73
|20.82
|42.70
|52.00
|93.79
|93.79
|1.43
|-4.02
|10.24
|45.63
|67.09
|135.28
|135.28
|3.19
|-1.18
|4.49
|2.63
|-4.50
|-25.10
|42.29
|2.96
|12.54
|32.47
|30.99
|39.34
|-18.44
|-18.44
|2.76
|1.66
|9.20
|27.57
|28.37
|194.74
|36.69
|-4.66
|12.12
|12.12
|12.12
|12.12
|12.12
|12.12
|-0.35
|-0.35
|24.14
|40.06
|78.97
|237.44
|190.15
|0.25
|-8.99
|17.93
|19.25
|-13.29
|-28.68
|-19.96
|10.14
|23.85
|75.58
|93.33
|90.17
|199.33
|50.35
|12.52
|24.55
|14.63
|78.57
|33.34
|-35.04
|-35.04
|3.04
|-1.40
|47.77
|97.33
|94.79
|675.61
|463.46
|6.64
|38.87
|96.92
|118.77
|153.00
|260.52
|257.64
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|16 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
Dr. Lalchandani Labs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/08/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85320DL2017PLC321605 and registration number is 321605. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of independent diagnostic/pathological laboratories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Dr. Lalchandani Labs Ltd. is ₹11.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Dr. Lalchandani Labs Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Dr. Lalchandani Labs Ltd. is 1.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dr. Lalchandani Labs Ltd. is ₹27.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dr. Lalchandani Labs Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dr. Lalchandani Labs Ltd. is ₹35.10 and 52-week low of Dr. Lalchandani Labs Ltd. is ₹18.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.