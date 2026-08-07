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Dr. Lalchandani Labs Share Price

NSE
BSE

DR. LALCHANDANI LABS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Dr. Lalchandani Labs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.17 Closed
-4.91₹ -0.37
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Dr. Lalchandani Labs Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.17₹7.17
₹7.17
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.46₹19.35
₹7.17
Open Price
₹7.17
Prev. Close
₹7.54
Volume
4,000

Source: Dion Global

Dr. Lalchandani Labs Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dr. Lalchandani Labs		-7.72-11.15-30.32-54.85-51.77-24.90-17.83
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.281.6614.5824.5325.1021.4317.48
Max Healthcare Institute		-2.33-4.185.706.25-15.3322.5530.15
Manipal Health Enterprises		1.601.601.601.601.600.530.32
Fortis Healthcare		1.61-1.241.327.708.5343.6132.11
Aster DM Quality Care		6.4710.8518.5353.0347.1340.3340.61
Global Health		3.319.8719.8125.379.7628.1328.48
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-6.34-5.091.988.826.7023.4129.23
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		0.810.6914.6225.469.0629.7827.03
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.8714.6622.8233.1219.8217.48-0.22
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		14.2715.3021.3119.3526.4310.886.39
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		2.158.8820.2935.724.7912.8928.13
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		0.801.3011.8936.1027.8942.9916.91
Park Medi World		-0.312.5118.8585.8397.4425.4514.57
Metropolis Healthcare		-3.24-0.2911.5112.8713.1117.31-4.17
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-3.678.7426.2727.5514.0613.938.14
Healthcare Global Enterprises		0.594.199.6821.0610.9525.9421.49
Thyrocare Technologies		4.4313.7329.0747.2234.7646.626.19
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		6.215.115.6329.2625.6837.5721.09
Nephrocare Health Services		1.725.6026.9831.4647.0413.718.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dr. Lalchandani Labs has declined 51.77% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Dr. Lalchandani Labs has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).

Dr. Lalchandani Labs Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dr. Lalchandani Labs Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.687.6
107.897.73
207.917.92
508.718.83
10011.0710.19
20011.6911.69

Source: Dion Global

Dr. Lalchandani Labs Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dr. Lalchandani Labs remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 67.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Dr. Lalchandani Labs Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 17, 2026, 07:30 PM IST ISTDr. Lalchandani Labs - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 04, 2026, 03:08 AM IST ISTDr. Lalchandani Labs - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Audited Financial Statement For Half Year And Year Ended March 3
Jun 04, 2026, 02:57 AM IST ISTDr. Lalchandani Labs - Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 31, 2026, 01:00 AM IST ISTDr. Lalchandani Labs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
May 28, 2026, 11:44 PM IST ISTDr. Lalchandani Labs - Opening Of New Centre At Dwarka Delhi

Source: Dion Global

About Dr. Lalchandani Labs

Dr. Lalchandani Labs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/08/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85320DL2017PLC321605 and registration number is 321605. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of independent diagnostic/pathological laboratories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Arjan Lal Chandani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mohit Lal Chandani
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Anchal Gupta
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Swati Chandra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Handa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mohan Lal Gandhi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dr. Lalchandani Labs Share Price

What is the share price of Dr. Lalchandani Labs?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dr. Lalchandani Labs is ₹7.17 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dr. Lalchandani Labs?

The Dr. Lalchandani Labs is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dr. Lalchandani Labs?

The market cap of Dr. Lalchandani Labs is ₹6.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dr. Lalchandani Labs?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dr. Lalchandani Labs are ₹7.17 and ₹7.17.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dr. Lalchandani Labs?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dr. Lalchandani Labs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dr. Lalchandani Labs is ₹19.35 and 52-week low of Dr. Lalchandani Labs is ₹6.46 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Dr. Lalchandani Labs performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dr. Lalchandani Labs has shown returns of -4.91% over the past day, -11.15% for the past month, -30.32% over 3 months, -51.77% over 1 year, -24.9% across 3 years, and -17.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dr. Lalchandani Labs?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dr. Lalchandani Labs are 0.00 and 0.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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