Here's the live share price of Dr. Lalchandani Labs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dr. Lalchandani Labs
|-7.72
|-11.15
|-30.32
|-54.85
|-51.77
|-24.90
|-17.83
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.28
|1.66
|14.58
|24.53
|25.10
|21.43
|17.48
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-2.33
|-4.18
|5.70
|6.25
|-15.33
|22.55
|30.15
|Manipal Health Enterprises
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|0.53
|0.32
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.61
|-1.24
|1.32
|7.70
|8.53
|43.61
|32.11
|Aster DM Quality Care
|6.47
|10.85
|18.53
|53.03
|47.13
|40.33
|40.61
|Global Health
|3.31
|9.87
|19.81
|25.37
|9.76
|28.13
|28.48
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-6.34
|-5.09
|1.98
|8.82
|6.70
|23.41
|29.23
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|0.81
|0.69
|14.62
|25.46
|9.06
|29.78
|27.03
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|0.87
|14.66
|22.82
|33.12
|19.82
|17.48
|-0.22
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|14.27
|15.30
|21.31
|19.35
|26.43
|10.88
|6.39
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|2.15
|8.88
|20.29
|35.72
|4.79
|12.89
|28.13
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|0.80
|1.30
|11.89
|36.10
|27.89
|42.99
|16.91
|Park Medi World
|-0.31
|2.51
|18.85
|85.83
|97.44
|25.45
|14.57
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-3.24
|-0.29
|11.51
|12.87
|13.11
|17.31
|-4.17
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-3.67
|8.74
|26.27
|27.55
|14.06
|13.93
|8.14
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|0.59
|4.19
|9.68
|21.06
|10.95
|25.94
|21.49
|Thyrocare Technologies
|4.43
|13.73
|29.07
|47.22
|34.76
|46.62
|6.19
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|6.21
|5.11
|5.63
|29.26
|25.68
|37.57
|21.09
|Nephrocare Health Services
|1.72
|5.60
|26.98
|31.46
|47.04
|13.71
|8.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dr. Lalchandani Labs has declined 51.77% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Dr. Lalchandani Labs has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.68
|7.6
|10
|7.89
|7.73
|20
|7.91
|7.92
|50
|8.71
|8.83
|100
|11.07
|10.19
|200
|11.69
|11.69
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dr. Lalchandani Labs remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 67.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 17, 2026, 07:30 PM IST IST
|Dr. Lalchandani Labs - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 04, 2026, 03:08 AM IST IST
|Dr. Lalchandani Labs - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Audited Financial Statement For Half Year And Year Ended March 3
|Jun 04, 2026, 02:57 AM IST IST
|Dr. Lalchandani Labs - Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 31, 2026, 01:00 AM IST IST
|Dr. Lalchandani Labs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
|May 28, 2026, 11:44 PM IST IST
|Dr. Lalchandani Labs - Opening Of New Centre At Dwarka Delhi
Source: Dion Global
Dr. Lalchandani Labs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/08/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85320DL2017PLC321605 and registration number is 321605. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of independent diagnostic/pathological laboratories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dr. Lalchandani Labs is ₹7.17 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dr. Lalchandani Labs is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dr. Lalchandani Labs is ₹6.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dr. Lalchandani Labs are ₹7.17 and ₹7.17.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dr. Lalchandani Labs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dr. Lalchandani Labs is ₹19.35 and 52-week low of Dr. Lalchandani Labs is ₹6.46 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dr. Lalchandani Labs has shown returns of -4.91% over the past day, -11.15% for the past month, -30.32% over 3 months, -51.77% over 1 year, -24.9% across 3 years, and -17.83% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dr. Lalchandani Labs are 0.00 and 0.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global