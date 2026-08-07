What is the share price of Dr. Lalchandani Labs? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dr. Lalchandani Labs is ₹7.17 as on .

What kind of stock is Dr. Lalchandani Labs? The Dr. Lalchandani Labs is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dr. Lalchandani Labs? The market cap of Dr. Lalchandani Labs is ₹6.21 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Dr. Lalchandani Labs? Today’s highest and lowest price of Dr. Lalchandani Labs are ₹7.17 and ₹7.17.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dr. Lalchandani Labs? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dr. Lalchandani Labs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dr. Lalchandani Labs is ₹19.35 and 52-week low of Dr. Lalchandani Labs is ₹6.46 as on .

How has the Dr. Lalchandani Labs performed historically in terms of returns? The Dr. Lalchandani Labs has shown returns of -4.91% over the past day, -11.15% for the past month, -30.32% over 3 months, -51.77% over 1 year, -24.9% across 3 years, and -17.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dr. Lalchandani Labs? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dr. Lalchandani Labs are 0.00 and 0.44 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global