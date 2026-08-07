Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital Share Price

NSE
BSE

DR. AGARWAL'S EYE HOSPITAL

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Theme
Hospital
Index
BSE Healthcare

Here's the live share price of Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5,251.00 Closed
0.02₹ 0.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5,222.00₹5,311.05
₹5,251.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4,231.00₹6,392.00
₹5,251.00
Open Price
₹5,280.00
Prev. Close
₹5,250.15
Volume
187

Source: Dion Global

Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital		5.135.173.6911.4620.3043.9566.49
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.281.6614.5824.5325.1021.4317.48
Max Healthcare Institute		-2.33-4.185.706.25-15.3322.5530.15
Manipal Health Enterprises		1.601.601.601.601.600.530.32
Fortis Healthcare		1.61-1.241.327.708.5343.6132.11
Aster DM Quality Care		6.4710.8518.5353.0347.1340.3340.61
Global Health		3.319.8719.8125.379.7628.1328.48
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-6.34-5.091.988.826.7023.4129.23
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		0.810.6914.6225.469.0629.7827.03
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.8714.6622.8233.1219.8217.48-0.22
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		14.2715.3021.3119.3526.4310.886.39
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		2.158.8820.2935.724.7912.8928.13
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		0.801.3011.8936.1027.8942.9916.91
Park Medi World		-0.312.5118.8585.8397.4425.4514.57
Metropolis Healthcare		-3.24-0.2911.5112.8713.1117.31-4.17
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-3.678.7426.2727.5514.0613.938.14
Healthcare Global Enterprises		0.594.199.6821.0610.9525.9421.49
Thyrocare Technologies		4.4313.7329.0747.2234.7646.626.19
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		6.215.115.6329.2625.6837.5721.09
Nephrocare Health Services		1.725.6026.9831.4647.0413.718.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital has gained 20.30% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital has outperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).

Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55,022.365,091.57
105,024.185,060.44
205,005.765,039.82
505,022.155,018.38
1004,952.574,989.69
2005,030.194,931.93

Source: Dion Global

Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.05%, FII holding rose to 2.24%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
4370.240.21

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 11:07 PM IST ISTDr. Agarwal's Ey - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 03, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTDr. Agarwal's Ey - Results- Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 03, 2026, 10:54 PM IST ISTDr. Agarwal's Ey - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On August 03, 2026
Jul 29, 2026, 12:16 AM IST ISTDr. Agarwal's Ey - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter
Jul 07, 2026, 06:48 PM IST ISTDr. Agarwal's Ey - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital

Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/04/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110TN1994PLC027366 and registration number is 027366. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 470.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Amar Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Athiya Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Adil Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Shiv Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Latha Ramanathan
    Independent Director
  • CA. Balakrishnan Venkataraman
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital Share Price

What is the share price of Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital is ₹5,251.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital?

The Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital?

The market cap of Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital is ₹2,467.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital are ₹5,311.05 and ₹5,222.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital is ₹6,392.00 and 52-week low of Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital is ₹4,231.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital has shown returns of 0.02% over the past day, 5.17% for the past month, 3.69% over 3 months, 20.3% over 1 year, 43.95% across 3 years, and 66.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital are 32.38 and 7.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.13 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital News

More Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital News
Market Pulse