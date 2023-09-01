Follow Us

Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital Ltd. Share Price

DR. AGARWAL'S EYE HOSPITAL LTD.

Sector : Hospitals & Medical Services | Smallcap | BSE
₹2,379.25 Closed
-0.83-20
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,232.00₹2,429.00
₹2,379.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹791.00₹2,500.00
₹2,379.25
Open Price
₹2,399.25
Prev. Close
₹2,399.25
Volume
5,661

Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,475.33
  • R22,550.67
  • R32,672.33
  • Pivot
    2,353.67
  • S12,278.33
  • S22,156.67
  • S32,081.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,168.332,267.77
  • 101,132.452,174.47
  • 201,082.332,030.52
  • 50984.421,778.3
  • 100825.891,573.84
  • 200796.421,364.68

Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
16.4829.7758.62154.47197.41851.70283.75
-0.40-3.790.449.6113.10189.95312.39
3.950.608.1032.7851.58434.87412.02
-2.53-6.0816.4520.9810.30146.68117.76
-0.821.4512.7038.4442.76230.27304.01
-0.093.5619.7837.8869.1369.1369.13
-0.11-6.399.4911.53-11.3422.02112.55
2.402.7621.2949.5748.99157.2782.92
-3.421.7320.8242.7052.0093.7993.79
1.43-4.0210.2445.6367.09135.28135.28
3.19-1.184.492.63-4.50-25.1042.29
2.9612.5432.4730.9939.34-18.44-18.44
2.761.669.2027.5728.37194.7436.69
-4.6612.1212.1212.1212.1212.1212.12
-0.35-0.3524.1440.0678.97237.44190.15
0.25-8.9917.9319.25-13.29-28.68-19.96
10.1423.8575.5893.3390.17199.3350.35
12.5224.5514.6378.5733.34-35.04-35.04
3.04-1.4047.7797.3394.79675.61463.46
6.6438.8796.92118.77153.00260.52257.64

Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital Ltd. Share Holdings

Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
21 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital Ltd.

Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/04/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110TN1994PLC027366 and registration number is 027366. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 201.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Amar Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Athiya Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Adil Agarwal
    Director
  • CA. Sanjay Anand
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Balakrishnan Venkataraman
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Lakshmmi Subramanian
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital Ltd.?

The market cap of Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital Ltd. is ₹1,118.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital Ltd. is 28.42 and PB ratio of Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital Ltd. is 9.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital Ltd. is ₹2,379.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital Ltd. is ₹2,500.00 and 52-week low of Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital Ltd. is ₹791.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

