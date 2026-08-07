Here's the live share price of Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital
|5.13
|5.17
|3.69
|11.46
|20.30
|43.95
|66.49
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.28
|1.66
|14.58
|24.53
|25.10
|21.43
|17.48
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-2.33
|-4.18
|5.70
|6.25
|-15.33
|22.55
|30.15
|Manipal Health Enterprises
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|0.53
|0.32
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.61
|-1.24
|1.32
|7.70
|8.53
|43.61
|32.11
|Aster DM Quality Care
|6.47
|10.85
|18.53
|53.03
|47.13
|40.33
|40.61
|Global Health
|3.31
|9.87
|19.81
|25.37
|9.76
|28.13
|28.48
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-6.34
|-5.09
|1.98
|8.82
|6.70
|23.41
|29.23
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|0.81
|0.69
|14.62
|25.46
|9.06
|29.78
|27.03
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|0.87
|14.66
|22.82
|33.12
|19.82
|17.48
|-0.22
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|14.27
|15.30
|21.31
|19.35
|26.43
|10.88
|6.39
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|2.15
|8.88
|20.29
|35.72
|4.79
|12.89
|28.13
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|0.80
|1.30
|11.89
|36.10
|27.89
|42.99
|16.91
|Park Medi World
|-0.31
|2.51
|18.85
|85.83
|97.44
|25.45
|14.57
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-3.24
|-0.29
|11.51
|12.87
|13.11
|17.31
|-4.17
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-3.67
|8.74
|26.27
|27.55
|14.06
|13.93
|8.14
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|0.59
|4.19
|9.68
|21.06
|10.95
|25.94
|21.49
|Thyrocare Technologies
|4.43
|13.73
|29.07
|47.22
|34.76
|46.62
|6.19
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|6.21
|5.11
|5.63
|29.26
|25.68
|37.57
|21.09
|Nephrocare Health Services
|1.72
|5.60
|26.98
|31.46
|47.04
|13.71
|8.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital has gained 20.30% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital has outperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5,022.36
|5,091.57
|10
|5,024.18
|5,060.44
|20
|5,005.76
|5,039.82
|50
|5,022.15
|5,018.38
|100
|4,952.57
|4,989.69
|200
|5,030.19
|4,931.93
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.05%, FII holding rose to 2.24%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|437
|0.24
|0.21
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:07 PM IST IST
|Dr. Agarwal's Ey - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|Dr. Agarwal's Ey - Results- Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:54 PM IST IST
|Dr. Agarwal's Ey - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On August 03, 2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 12:16 AM IST IST
|Dr. Agarwal's Ey - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter
|Jul 07, 2026, 06:48 PM IST IST
|Dr. Agarwal's Ey - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/04/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110TN1994PLC027366 and registration number is 027366. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 470.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital is ₹5,251.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital is ₹2,467.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital are ₹5,311.05 and ₹5,222.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital is ₹6,392.00 and 52-week low of Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital is ₹4,231.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital has shown returns of 0.02% over the past day, 5.17% for the past month, 3.69% over 3 months, 20.3% over 1 year, 43.95% across 3 years, and 66.49% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital are 32.38 and 7.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.13 per annum.
Source: Dion Global