MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|21 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/04/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110TN1994PLC027366 and registration number is 027366. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 201.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital Ltd. is ₹1,118.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital Ltd. is 28.42 and PB ratio of Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital Ltd. is 9.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital Ltd. is ₹2,379.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital Ltd. is ₹2,500.00 and 52-week low of Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital Ltd. is ₹791.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.