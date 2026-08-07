What is the share price of Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital is ₹5,251.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital? The Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital? The market cap of Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital is ₹2,467.97 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital? Today’s highest and lowest price of Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital are ₹5,311.05 and ₹5,222.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital is ₹6,392.00 and 52-week low of Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital is ₹4,231.00 as on .

How has the Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital performed historically in terms of returns? The Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital has shown returns of 0.02% over the past day, 5.17% for the past month, 3.69% over 3 months, 20.3% over 1 year, 43.95% across 3 years, and 66.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital are 32.38 and 7.13 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.13 per annum.

Source: Dion Global