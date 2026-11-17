The Kaynes Technology India share price has plunged to its lowest levels in over 2 years after the company posted weak earnings for the September quarter. The stock has lost over 25% this year, but several brokerages project up to 39% upside.

Jefferies on Kaynes Tech: Favourable risk-reward

The global investment bank, Jefferies maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock but cut the price target by 19% to Rs 3,625 apiece. This implies an upside of 25% from the current price of Rs 2,889.

Kaynes Tech’s September quarter results were sharply below Jefferies’ estimates. It has sharply lowered earnings per share (EPS) estimates for the stock, factoring in a muted Q2 and financial restatements.

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However, Jefferies still has a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock due to favourable risk-reward after the stock slid nearly 25% this year.

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“We now estimate FY26-29 EPS CAGR at +31% vs 40% earlier. Our target PE cut by -10% to 32x, is already steeply below its historic average PE. But, stock has already slid sharply (-25% YTD) and now trades at 40x 1-year fwd PE, 40% below its historic average of 64x,” Jefferies said.

It highlighted key downside risks to its thesis including a continued stretch on the working capital, higher debt, and a slowdown in order book. The company’s working capital is expected to stay elevated till March, as it has strategically increased inventory due to the West Asia conflict. “We expect WC to gradually reduced in FY28/29e, although upwards of 100 days,” Jefferies said.

Motilal Oswal on Kaynes Tech: Q3 muted, Q4 to be healthy

Motilal Oswal retained a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3,820 apiece. This implies an upside of 32% from the current price.

Kaynes reported a muted operating performance in the September quarter, impacted by the scaling down of its smart-metering business. However, its order book remained robust at Rs 10,600 crore as of September, rising 30% YoY.

Motilal expects the December quarter to also be muted, with the March quarter likely to be healthy, led by the ramp-up of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) and PCB operations, coupled with healthy growth in the core EMS business.

The brokerage said key factors to monitor include growth in core EMS operations, ramp up of OSAT and PCB, and improvement in operating cash flow. “Going forward, KAYNES’s planned exit from Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Provider (AMISP) operations and continued focus on reducing smart-metering receivables are expected to improve working capital management and cash conversion, supporting the company’s target of turning cash-positive by the end of FY27,” Motilal said.

PL Capital on Kaynes Tech: See 39% upside

PL Capital retained a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4,015 apiece. This implies an upside of 39% from the current price.

Kaynes Tech’s management reiterated its guidance of a 30% revenue growth in the EMS business for FY27 and expects margins to improve in the second half of the year.

“The company aims to increase exports from ~10% currently to over 25% by FY30, supported by its overseas acquisitions and increasing engagement with global customers,” the brokerage said. Its management indicated that the company had strategically built inventory of approximately Rs 200-250 crore during April to safeguard against global supply-chain disruptions and ensure uninterrupted deliveries to customers.

Kaynes Tech: What next for investors?

After losing over 25% this year, brokerages say the risk-reward has turned favourable and remain positive on the stock. However, the street will watch out for developments in working capital days and the company’s stance on the debt levels.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.