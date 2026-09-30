Dove Soft has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 30, 2026 and will close on Oct 5, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹104.00-111.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|-3.45
|-15.29
|-3.12
|-13.84
|-29.82
|-16.8
|-11.73
|Infosys
|-1.36
|-10.44
|-2.05
|-18.81
|-29.57
|-10.9
|-9.71
|HCL Technologies
|-3.81
|-6.87
|10.85
|-8.91
|-11.92
|-0.35
|-0.94
|Wipro
|-5.55
|-15.02
|-10.65
|-16.44
|-34.57
|-8.25
|-13.32
|Tech Mahindra
|-2.65
|-7.22
|5.35
|9.14
|7.07
|7.3
|1.6
|LTM
|-5.35
|-13.3
|6.78
|-1.94
|-23.69
|-8.92
|-7.28
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-2.99
|-4.45
|-9.56
|22.25
|39.74
|11.8
|6.92
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|-5.31
|-17.02
|-4.31
|54.6
|23.1
|36.29
|18.08
|Persistent Systems
|-3.8
|-7.73
|20.09
|5.84
|5.99
|21.21
|23.85
|Coforge
|-4.49
|-13.26
|15.46
|54.48
|10.94
|19.04
|10.35
|Mphasis
|-4.88
|-11.25
|-2.42
|4.94
|-19.55
|-3.22
|-7.29
|Hexaware Technologies
|-4.38
|-13.1
|-7.18
|13.44
|-28.69
|-14.17
|-8.76
|Tata Technologies
|-4.02
|-17.36
|-3.95
|34.87
|1.56
|-19.43
|-12.16
|Tata Elxsi
|-0.26
|-10.25
|-19.31
|-19.24
|-39.41
|-23.69
|-10.52
|Pine Labs
|-13.17
|4.58
|8.23
|9.84
|-31.62
|-11.9
|-7.32
|ESDS Software Solution
|-7.88
|74.91
|74.91
|74.91
|74.91
|20.49
|11.83
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|3.05
|24.93
|67.19
|562.22
|541.85
|168.53
|118.65
|TBO Tek
|-1.12
|-3.46
|17
|59.34
|14.09
|6.21
|3.68
|Black Box
|0.34
|8.71
|-12.81
|81.77
|56.14
|63.84
|32.25
Source: Dion Global
Dove Soft Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/08/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900MH2011PLC221087 and registration number is 221087. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 156.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global