The Italian stationery giant, F.I.L.A.- Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A., has sold 42.48 lakh shares of DOMS Industries. Two domestic institutional investors jumped in to pick the major part of this block.

On June 17, the F.I.L.A. sold the shares in two bulk transactions at an average price of Rs 2,200.07 and Rs 2,200.55. Axis Mutual Fund and SBI Mutual Fund sucked up a majority of the chunk.

Client name Buy/Sell Quantity traded Trade price AXIS MUTUAL FUND BUY 3,61,637 2200 SBI MUTUAL FUND BUY 3,49,800 2200 SBI MUTUAL FUND BUY 5,83,000 2200 FILA – FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED AFFINI SPA SELL 19,08,000 2200.07 FILA – FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED AFFINI SPA SELL 23,40,184 2200.55



With this stake sale, F.I.L.A.’s holding in DOMS Industries has been reduced to almost 19% from 26.01%.

F.I.L.A. – Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A. is a major Italian multinational corporation that specialises in the manufacturing and distribution of stationery. Founded in Florence in 1920, the company is headquartered in Milan, Italy. It is completely separate from the well-known sportswear brand Fila.

DOMS Industries share price performance

The share price of DOMS Industries has risen almost 7.6% in the last five trading days. The stock has given a return of 2.2% in the last one month and has dropped by 8% in the past six months. However, DOMS Industries’ stock price fell 4.2% over the previous 12 months.

DOMS Industries Q4FY26

DOMS Industries has reported a 17.1% YoY surge in its consolidated net profit to Rs 56.7 crore, as against a profit of Rs 48.4 crore in Q4FY25. Its revenue from operations rose 18.7% YoY to Rs 604 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, compared with Rs 508.7 crore in the same quarter a year back.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) came in at Rs 100.9 crore in Q4FY26, up 14.4% YoY from Rs 88.3 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

However, its EBITDA margin contracted to 16.7% for the reporting quarter, in comparison to 17.3% in Q4 FY25.

About DOMS Industries

DOMS Industries is a leading Indian stationery and art products manufacturer. It is recognised as the second-largest player in India’s branded scholastic and art material market. Headquartered in Gujarat, the company designs and distributes over 4,600 SKUs across 8 product categories, ranging from writing instruments to fine art supplies.