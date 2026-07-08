While domestic inflows through mutual funds are seen to have contributed significantly in providing stability to the Indian markets in the last two years, their total assets now have surpassed the holdings of foreign investors for the first time.

According to monthly data shared by NSDL, assets under custody (AUC) of domestic mutual funds in Indian markets of Rs 76.41 lakh crore surpassed the holdings of FPIs, Rs 76.22 lakh crore, as of June 2026. The cumulative AUC includes holdings in equity, debt and hybrid securities, mutual funds, AIFs, gold and silver ETFs and ETCDs (Exchange Traded Currency Derivatives).

Debt and Passive Inflows

While the FPI holding in direct equity continues to be higher, comparatively higher assets held by domestic mutual funds in debt mutual funds, passive mutual funds and gold and silver ETFs enabled them to surpass total FPI holdings.

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A One-Year Divergence

The AUC of domestic mutual funds recorded a significant increase of close to 15% in the last one year from Rs 66.80 lakh crore in June 2025 to Rs 76.41 lakh crore. Meanwhile, the assets held by FPIs reduced in this time period amidst market volatility and sell-off by about 6% from Rs 80.83 lakh crore to Rs 76.22 lakh crore.