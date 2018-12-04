Domestic ETF assets grew 28% over 11 years: Limaye

By: | Published: December 4, 2018 2:19 AM

Limaye said despite ETFs being in existence for a long time, the assets linked to equity, debt and commodity ETFs aggregate to around Rs 94,100 crore, with equity ETFs alone having a share of close to 93% in the domestic ETF market, which is just 4% of mutual fund AUM.

The global ETF AUM stands at .9 trillion, wherein the US dominates the industry with 71% market share followed by Europe at 16% and Asia Pacific at 10%, Limaye added.

Despite a relatively slow start, assets under management (AUM) of domestic exchange-traded funds (ETF) of both equity & debt grew at a rate of 28% CAGR over the last 11 years, whereas the number of ETFs have increased 10-fold from 6 in 2007 to 60 in October 2018, NSE managing director and CEO Vikram Limaye on Monday.

Limaye said despite ETFs being in existence for a long time, the assets linked to equity, debt and commodity ETFs aggregate to around Rs 94,100 crore, with equity ETFs alone having a share of close to 93% in the domestic ETF market, which is just 4% of mutual fund AUM.
The global ETF AUM stands at $4.9 trillion, wherein the US dominates the industry with 71% market share followed by Europe at 16% and Asia Pacific at 10%, Limaye added.

In the recent years, the government has also continued to monetise their holdings in public sector enterprises to raise debt in a more cost-effective manner, he added.
“To encourage direct retail participation, products like ETFs need to be encouraged. ETFs embody many characteristics that investors and regulators find desirable. They track the performance of well-known indices,” he said.

Department of investment and public asset management secretary Atanu Chakraborty, who was the chief guest at the event, appreciated NSE’s efforts in creating awareness about ETFs.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Domestic ETF assets grew 28% over 11 years: Limaye
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition