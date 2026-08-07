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Dolphin Medical Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

DOLPHIN MEDICAL SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Dolphin Medical Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.12 Closed
-4.81₹ -0.36
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Dolphin Medical Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.12₹7.85
₹7.12
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.98₹9.57
₹7.12
Open Price
₹7.85
Prev. Close
₹7.48
Volume
1,23,496

Source: Dion Global

Dolphin Medical Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dolphin Medical Services		-0.28-17.889.37104.6199.1668.4317.35
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.281.6614.5824.5325.121.4317.48
Max Healthcare Institute		-2.33-4.185.76.25-15.3322.5530.15
Manipal Health Enterprises		1.61.61.61.61.60.530.32
Fortis Healthcare		1.61-1.241.327.78.5343.6132.11
Aster DM Quality Care		6.4710.8518.5353.0347.1340.3340.61
Global Health		3.319.8719.8125.379.7628.1328.48
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-6.34-5.091.988.826.723.4129.23
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		0.810.6914.6225.469.0629.7827.03
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.8714.6622.8233.1219.8217.48-0.22
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		14.2715.321.3119.3526.4310.886.39
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		2.158.8820.2935.724.7912.8928.13
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		0.81.311.8936.127.8942.9916.91
Park Medi World		-0.312.5118.8585.8397.4425.4514.57
Metropolis Healthcare		-3.24-0.2911.5112.8713.1117.31-4.17
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-3.678.7426.2727.5514.0613.938.14
Healthcare Global Enterprises		0.594.199.6821.0610.9525.9421.49
Thyrocare Technologies		4.4313.7329.0747.2234.7646.626.19
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		6.215.115.6329.2625.6837.5721.09
Nephrocare Health Services		1.725.626.9831.4647.0413.718.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dolphin Medical Services has gained 199.16% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Dolphin Medical Services has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).

Dolphin Medical Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dolphin Medical Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.897.69
108.097.66
206.966.93
504.435.22
1003.424.04
2002.653.24

Source: Dion Global

Dolphin Medical Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dolphin Medical Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 73.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Dolphin Medical Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 11:28 PM IST ISTDolphin Medical - Updates on Open Offer
Jul 29, 2026, 11:28 PM IST ISTDolphin Medical - Recommendations of the Committee of Independent Directors (''IDC'')
Jul 27, 2026, 01:42 PM IST ISTDolphin Medical - Letter of Offer
Jul 26, 2026, 12:55 AM IST ISTDolphin Medical - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Jul 26, 2026, 12:51 AM IST ISTDolphin Medical - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Source: Dion Global

About Dolphin Medical Services

Dolphin Medical Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239TG1992PLC014775 and registration number is 014775. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. G V Mohan Prasad
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Dr. M Lakshmi Sudha
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Nanapaneni Buddha Sagar
    Director
  • Mr. Narendra Seena Karkera
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinay Vishnuraj Nayak
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dolphin Medical Services Share Price

What is the share price of Dolphin Medical Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dolphin Medical Services is ₹7.12 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dolphin Medical Services?

The Dolphin Medical Services is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dolphin Medical Services?

The market cap of Dolphin Medical Services is ₹10.75 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dolphin Medical Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dolphin Medical Services are ₹7.85 and ₹7.12.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dolphin Medical Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dolphin Medical Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dolphin Medical Services is ₹9.57 and 52-week low of Dolphin Medical Services is ₹1.98 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Dolphin Medical Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dolphin Medical Services has shown returns of -4.81% over the past day, -17.88% for the past month, 9.37% over 3 months, 199.16% over 1 year, 68.43% across 3 years, and 17.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dolphin Medical Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dolphin Medical Services are 0.00 and 0.84 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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