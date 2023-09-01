Follow Us

DOLPHIN MEDICAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Hospitals & Medical Services | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.71 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Dolphin Medical Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.63₹1.71
₹1.71
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.36₹1.94
₹1.71
Open Price
₹1.63
Prev. Close
₹1.71
Volume
0

Dolphin Medical Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.74
  • R21.76
  • R31.82
  • Pivot
    1.68
  • S11.66
  • S21.6
  • S31.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.781.6
  • 101.821.56
  • 201.771.57
  • 502.171.68
  • 1002.561.96
  • 2003.062.23

Dolphin Medical Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
014.778.924.27-6.5624.8221.28
-0.40-3.790.449.6113.10189.95312.39
3.950.608.1032.7851.58434.87412.02
-2.53-6.0816.4520.9810.30146.68117.76
-0.821.4512.7038.4442.76230.27304.01
-0.093.5619.7837.8869.1369.1369.13
-0.11-6.399.4911.53-11.3422.02112.55
2.402.7621.2949.5748.99157.2782.92
-3.421.7320.8242.7052.0093.7993.79
1.43-4.0210.2445.6367.09135.28135.28
3.19-1.184.492.63-4.50-25.1042.29
2.9612.5432.4730.9939.34-18.44-18.44
2.761.669.2027.5728.37194.7436.69
-4.6612.1212.1212.1212.1212.1212.12
-0.35-0.3524.1440.0678.97237.44190.15
0.25-8.9917.9319.25-13.29-28.68-19.96
10.1423.8575.5893.3390.17199.3350.35
12.5224.5514.6378.5733.34-35.04-35.04
3.04-1.4047.7797.3394.79675.61463.46
6.6438.8796.92118.77153.00260.52257.64

Dolphin Medical Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Dolphin Medical Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Dolphin Medical Services Ltd.

Dolphin Medical Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239TG1992PLC014775 and registration number is 014775. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. G V Mohan Prasad
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Dr. M Lakshmi Sudha
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Nanapaneni Buddha Sagar
    Director
  • Mr. Vinay Vishnuraj Nayak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narendra Seena Karkera
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dwarakanath Madala
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dolphin Medical Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dolphin Medical Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Dolphin Medical Services Ltd. is ₹2.58 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dolphin Medical Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dolphin Medical Services Ltd. is -30.0 and PB ratio of Dolphin Medical Services Ltd. is 0.25 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Dolphin Medical Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dolphin Medical Services Ltd. is ₹1.71 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dolphin Medical Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dolphin Medical Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dolphin Medical Services Ltd. is ₹1.94 and 52-week low of Dolphin Medical Services Ltd. is ₹1.36 as on Aug 28, 2023.

