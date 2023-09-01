Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Dolphin Medical Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239TG1992PLC014775 and registration number is 014775. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Dolphin Medical Services Ltd. is ₹2.58 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Dolphin Medical Services Ltd. is -30.0 and PB ratio of Dolphin Medical Services Ltd. is 0.25 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dolphin Medical Services Ltd. is ₹1.71 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dolphin Medical Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dolphin Medical Services Ltd. is ₹1.94 and 52-week low of Dolphin Medical Services Ltd. is ₹1.36 as on Aug 28, 2023.