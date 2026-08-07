Here's the live share price of Dolphin Medical Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dolphin Medical Services
|-0.28
|-17.88
|9.37
|104.6
|199.16
|68.43
|17.35
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.28
|1.66
|14.58
|24.53
|25.1
|21.43
|17.48
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-2.33
|-4.18
|5.7
|6.25
|-15.33
|22.55
|30.15
|Manipal Health Enterprises
|1.6
|1.6
|1.6
|1.6
|1.6
|0.53
|0.32
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.61
|-1.24
|1.32
|7.7
|8.53
|43.61
|32.11
|Aster DM Quality Care
|6.47
|10.85
|18.53
|53.03
|47.13
|40.33
|40.61
|Global Health
|3.31
|9.87
|19.81
|25.37
|9.76
|28.13
|28.48
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-6.34
|-5.09
|1.98
|8.82
|6.7
|23.41
|29.23
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|0.81
|0.69
|14.62
|25.46
|9.06
|29.78
|27.03
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|0.87
|14.66
|22.82
|33.12
|19.82
|17.48
|-0.22
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|14.27
|15.3
|21.31
|19.35
|26.43
|10.88
|6.39
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|2.15
|8.88
|20.29
|35.72
|4.79
|12.89
|28.13
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|0.8
|1.3
|11.89
|36.1
|27.89
|42.99
|16.91
|Park Medi World
|-0.31
|2.51
|18.85
|85.83
|97.44
|25.45
|14.57
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-3.24
|-0.29
|11.51
|12.87
|13.11
|17.31
|-4.17
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-3.67
|8.74
|26.27
|27.55
|14.06
|13.93
|8.14
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|0.59
|4.19
|9.68
|21.06
|10.95
|25.94
|21.49
|Thyrocare Technologies
|4.43
|13.73
|29.07
|47.22
|34.76
|46.62
|6.19
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|6.21
|5.11
|5.63
|29.26
|25.68
|37.57
|21.09
|Nephrocare Health Services
|1.72
|5.6
|26.98
|31.46
|47.04
|13.71
|8.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dolphin Medical Services has gained 199.16% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Dolphin Medical Services has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.89
|7.69
|10
|8.09
|7.66
|20
|6.96
|6.93
|50
|4.43
|5.22
|100
|3.42
|4.04
|200
|2.65
|3.24
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dolphin Medical Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 73.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:28 PM IST IST
|Dolphin Medical - Updates on Open Offer
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:28 PM IST IST
|Dolphin Medical - Recommendations of the Committee of Independent Directors (''IDC'')
|Jul 27, 2026, 01:42 PM IST IST
|Dolphin Medical - Letter of Offer
|Jul 26, 2026, 12:55 AM IST IST
|Dolphin Medical - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
|Jul 26, 2026, 12:51 AM IST IST
|Dolphin Medical - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Source: Dion Global
Dolphin Medical Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239TG1992PLC014775 and registration number is 014775. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dolphin Medical Services is ₹7.12 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Dolphin Medical Services is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dolphin Medical Services is ₹10.75 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dolphin Medical Services are ₹7.85 and ₹7.12.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dolphin Medical Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dolphin Medical Services is ₹9.57 and 52-week low of Dolphin Medical Services is ₹1.98 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Dolphin Medical Services has shown returns of -4.81% over the past day, -17.88% for the past month, 9.37% over 3 months, 199.16% over 1 year, 68.43% across 3 years, and 17.35% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dolphin Medical Services are 0.00 and 0.84 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global