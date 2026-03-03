Here's the live share price of Dollex Agrotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Dollex Agrotech has gained 0.34% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -12.22%.
Dollex Agrotech’s current P/E of 30.36x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dollex Agrotech
|-11.11
|-18.81
|-25.74
|-26.38
|-12.22
|0.04
|0.34
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|0.28
|4.75
|3.16
|-18.10
|2.92
|7.84
|18.90
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|4.05
|5.09
|10.80
|7.87
|10.02
|11.48
|33.19
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|1.08
|-6.04
|-12.06
|-27.82
|-12.75
|-19.46
|15.65
|Bannari Amman Sugars
|-0.20
|-0.42
|0.03
|-2.05
|10.12
|9.40
|14.33
|MVK Agro Food Product
|8.12
|-4.27
|-30.70
|52.34
|1,291.57
|88.22
|46.15
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
|7.58
|7.88
|1.96
|-21.68
|1.62
|-1.79
|11.84
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|2.43
|-4.41
|-21.08
|-27.50
|-17.10
|6.29
|14.88
|Dhampur Sugar Mills
|9.60
|7.20
|1.94
|-10.27
|5.83
|-16.40
|-8.34
|Avadh Sugar & Energy
|19.40
|10.96
|6.82
|-15.20
|5.17
|-3.60
|13.18
|Zuari Industries
|1.50
|-6.13
|-17.18
|-19.70
|9.32
|32.09
|23.70
|Uttam Sugar Mills
|0.62
|-10.96
|-16.73
|-27.71
|9.81
|-5.83
|13.09
|Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
|2.81
|5.18
|-6.95
|-21.32
|-3.75
|-24.79
|0.45
|Dhampur Bio Organics
|-1.26
|0.69
|30.61
|13.06
|62.25
|-11.26
|-9.86
|Magadh Sugar & Energy
|4.54
|0.58
|-5.80
|-22.07
|-3.22
|11.69
|30.11
|Ugar Sugar Works
|-0.62
|-4.79
|-14.01
|-24.89
|-25.56
|-27.41
|13.05
|DCM Shriram Industries
|1.20
|-10.22
|-78.95
|-77.67
|-77.15
|-18.74
|-16.90
|Mawana Sugars
|0.60
|-0.04
|-4.52
|-16.45
|-2.98
|-0.73
|13.23
|KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation
|1.30
|-1.66
|-16.94
|-34.85
|-30.88
|-2.51
|5.58
|KM Sugar Mills
|2.74
|3.21
|-7.02
|-15.17
|-8.66
|-0.76
|13.25
Over the last one year, Dollex Agrotech has declined 12.22% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (2.92%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (10.02%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-12.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Dollex Agrotech has underperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (18.90%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (33.19%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|35.59
|33.88
|10
|35.71
|34.82
|20
|36.05
|35.77
|50
|38.12
|37.43
|100
|39.69
|38.59
|200
|39.52
|38.95
In the latest quarter, Dollex Agrotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Dollex Agrotech fact sheet for more information
Dollex Agrotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/06/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15311MP2013PLC030914 and registration number is 030914. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Sugar. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 237.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dollex Agrotech is ₹30.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Dollex Agrotech is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Dollex Agrotech is ₹119.85 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dollex Agrotech are ₹31.10 and ₹30.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dollex Agrotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dollex Agrotech is ₹44.25 and 52-week low of Dollex Agrotech is ₹30.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Dollex Agrotech has shown returns of -3.38% over the past day, -20.63% for the past month, -26.47% over 3 months, -12.22% over 1 year, 1.38% across 3 years, and 0.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dollex Agrotech are 30.36 and 1.00 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.