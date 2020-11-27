Dollar rush: FPIs smitten by Indian stocks

The abundant liquidity unlocked by central banks globally has been finding its way into several emerging markets and India seems to be getting more than its fair share.

Investments by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in Indian equities could cross $15 billion in 2020 with the buying already at $14.64 billion, thanks to November’s $8 billion.

The abundant liquidity unlocked by central banks globally has been finding its way into several emerging markets and India seems to be getting more than its fair share; 2020 flows have surpassed 2019’s $14.23 billion.