Dollar rush: FPIs smitten by Indian stocks

Investments by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in Indian equities could cross $15 billion in 2020 with the buying already at $14.64 billion, thanks to November’s $8 billion.
The abundant liquidity unlocked by central banks globally has been finding its way into several emerging markets and India seems to be getting more than its fair share; 2020 flows have surpassed 2019’s $14.23 billion.
