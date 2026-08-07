Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Dolat Algotech Share Price

NSE
BSE

DOLAT ALGOTECH

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Dolat Algotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹71.19 Closed
5.62₹ 3.79
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Dolat Algotech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹65.10₹71.93
₹71.19
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹65.01₹95.70
₹71.19
Open Price
₹67.00
Prev. Close
₹67.40
Volume
34,582

Source: Dion Global

Dolat Algotech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dolat Algotech		4.91-2.21-7.50-9.78-18.8115.95-9.77
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dolat Algotech has declined 18.81% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Dolat Algotech has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Dolat Algotech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dolat Algotech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
568.0568.09
1068.3568.39
2069.7269.34
5072.4171.61
10074.0773.83
2007777.74

Source: Dion Global

Dolat Algotech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dolat Algotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.05%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Dolat Algotech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 05:26 PM IST ISTDolat Algotech - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For Th
Jul 07, 2026, 07:58 PM IST ISTDolat Algotech - Certificate from CEO/CFO
Jul 07, 2026, 07:42 PM IST ISTDolat Algotech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 23, 2026, 05:35 AM IST ISTDolat Algotech - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 (LODR)
May 21, 2026, 09:34 PM IST ISTDolat Algotech - Considered And Approved The Audited Financial Results (Consolidated & Standalone) For Quarter And The Year E

Source: Dion Global

About Dolat Algotech

Dolat Algotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67100GJ1983PLC126089 and registration number is 004760. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 302.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Harendra D Shah
    Chairman
  • Mr. Pankaj D Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shailesh D Shah
    Director
  • Ms. Monika A Singhania
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shailesh K Nayak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Thomas Ritaldo Fernandes
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dolat Algotech Share Price

What is the share price of Dolat Algotech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dolat Algotech is ₹71.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dolat Algotech?

The Dolat Algotech is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dolat Algotech?

The market cap of Dolat Algotech is ₹1,252.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dolat Algotech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dolat Algotech are ₹71.93 and ₹65.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dolat Algotech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dolat Algotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dolat Algotech is ₹95.70 and 52-week low of Dolat Algotech is ₹65.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Dolat Algotech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dolat Algotech has shown returns of 5.62% over the past day, -2.21% for the past month, -7.5% over 3 months, -18.81% over 1 year, 15.95% across 3 years, and -9.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dolat Algotech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dolat Algotech are 9.72 and 1.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.14 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Dolat Algotech News

More Dolat Algotech News
Market Pulse