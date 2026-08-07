What is the share price of Dolat Algotech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dolat Algotech is ₹71.19 as on .

What kind of stock is Dolat Algotech? The Dolat Algotech is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dolat Algotech? The market cap of Dolat Algotech is ₹1,252.94 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Dolat Algotech? Today’s highest and lowest price of Dolat Algotech are ₹71.93 and ₹65.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dolat Algotech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dolat Algotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dolat Algotech is ₹95.70 and 52-week low of Dolat Algotech is ₹65.01 as on .

How has the Dolat Algotech performed historically in terms of returns? The Dolat Algotech has shown returns of 5.62% over the past day, -2.21% for the past month, -7.5% over 3 months, -18.81% over 1 year, 15.95% across 3 years, and -9.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dolat Algotech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dolat Algotech are 9.72 and 1.11 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.14 per annum.

Source: Dion Global