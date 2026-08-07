Here's the live share price of Dolat Algotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dolat Algotech
|4.91
|-2.21
|-7.50
|-9.78
|-18.81
|15.95
|-9.77
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dolat Algotech has declined 18.81% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Dolat Algotech has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|68.05
|68.09
|10
|68.35
|68.39
|20
|69.72
|69.34
|50
|72.41
|71.61
|100
|74.07
|73.83
|200
|77
|77.74
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dolat Algotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.05%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:26 PM IST IST
|Dolat Algotech - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For Th
|Jul 07, 2026, 07:58 PM IST IST
|Dolat Algotech - Certificate from CEO/CFO
|Jul 07, 2026, 07:42 PM IST IST
|Dolat Algotech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 23, 2026, 05:35 AM IST IST
|Dolat Algotech - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 (LODR)
|May 21, 2026, 09:34 PM IST IST
|Dolat Algotech - Considered And Approved The Audited Financial Results (Consolidated & Standalone) For Quarter And The Year E
Source: Dion Global
Dolat Algotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67100GJ1983PLC126089 and registration number is 004760. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 302.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dolat Algotech is ₹71.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dolat Algotech is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dolat Algotech is ₹1,252.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dolat Algotech are ₹71.93 and ₹65.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dolat Algotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dolat Algotech is ₹95.70 and 52-week low of Dolat Algotech is ₹65.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dolat Algotech has shown returns of 5.62% over the past day, -2.21% for the past month, -7.5% over 3 months, -18.81% over 1 year, 15.95% across 3 years, and -9.77% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dolat Algotech are 9.72 and 1.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.14 per annum.
Source: Dion Global