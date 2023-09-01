Follow Us

DOLAT ALGOTECH LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹50.45 Closed
0.80.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Dolat Algotech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹49.40₹52.10
₹50.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹39.25₹77.00
₹50.45
Open Price
₹50.00
Prev. Close
₹50.05
Volume
4,00,062

Dolat Algotech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R151.93
  • R253.37
  • R354.63
  • Pivot
    50.67
  • S149.23
  • S247.97
  • S346.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 567.0647.97
  • 1068.6946.64
  • 2070.0645.92
  • 5070.5145.78
  • 10069.4547.28
  • 20076.9552.19

Dolat Algotech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.596.5914.63-0.50-32.14-4.7518.98
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Dolat Algotech Ltd. Share Holdings

Dolat Algotech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Dolat Algotech Ltd.

Dolat Algotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Daman & Diu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67100GJ1983PLC126089 and registration number is 004760. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 231.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Neha P Shah
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Pankaj D Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shailesh D Shah
    Director
  • Ms. Monika A Singhania
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil P Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shailesh K Nayak
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dolat Algotech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dolat Algotech Ltd.?

The market cap of Dolat Algotech Ltd. is ₹887.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dolat Algotech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dolat Algotech Ltd. is 9.8 and PB ratio of Dolat Algotech Ltd. is 1.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Dolat Algotech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dolat Algotech Ltd. is ₹50.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dolat Algotech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dolat Algotech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dolat Algotech Ltd. is ₹77.00 and 52-week low of Dolat Algotech Ltd. is ₹39.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

