  • MORE MARKET STATS

Dogecoin price today: DOGE price jumps 20% as Elon Musk says you can buy Tesla merchandise with this coin

Latest Dogecoin price update (January 14, 2022): Dogecoin (DOGE) price jumped as Elon Musk announced Tesla merchandise can be purchased with this crypto token.

Written by Rajeev Kumar
Updated:
dogecoin price today
Representative image

Latest Dogecoin price update: The price of Dogecoin (DOGE) today jumped over 20% as Elon Musk announced Tesla merchandise can be purchased with this crypto token

“Tesla merch buyable with Dogecoin,” Musk tweeted, much to the joy of Dogecoin fans.

At the time of writing this report, Dogecoin price was up over 20% on Indian crypto exchanges, trading at Rs 16.2325.

(To be updated)

(Cryptocurrencies are unregulated assets in India. Investing in crypto may result in losses. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

More Stories on
cryptocurrency