Dogecoin price today: DOGE price jumps 20% as Elon Musk says you can buy Tesla merchandise with this coin

Latest Dogecoin price update (January 14, 2022): Dogecoin (DOGE) price jumped as Elon Musk announced Tesla merchandise can be purchased with this crypto token.

“Tesla merch buyable with Dogecoin,” Musk tweeted, much to the joy of Dogecoin fans.

Tesla merch buyable with Dogecoin — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 14, 2022

At the time of writing this report, Dogecoin price was up over 20% on Indian crypto exchanges, trading at Rs 16.2325.

(Cryptocurrencies are unregulated assets in India. Investing in crypto may result in losses. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision)