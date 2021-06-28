Dodla Dairy, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, NTPC, Central Bank, IOB, Jet Airways stocks in focus

Analysts expect earnings momentum to accelerate in FY22 as the pace of vaccination has picked up and the economy opens up further.

Nifty futures were trading 22.50 points or 0.14 per cent up at 15,893.50 on Singaporean Exchange. BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to see a gap-up opening on Monday. Market participants will track the progress of monsoon, pace of vaccination, further unlocking of states, movement of Brent crude, investment pattern of foreign institutional investors, rupee trajectory, along with other global cues. Analysts expect earnings momentum to accelerate in FY22 as the pace of vaccination has picked up and the economy opens up further. “Good monsoon so far also supported bullish sentiments. Hence we expect the long term trend of the equity market to remain positive. Near term direction of the market would be determined by commodity price led inflation and its impact on interest rates,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Stocks in focus

NALCO, Future Lifestyle Fashions: Over 300 BSE-listed companies including NALCO, Aarvee Denims, Autoline Industries, Bartronics India, Eros International Media, Future Lifestyle Fashions, Federal-Mogul Goetze, Gammon India, GIC Housing Finance, IFCI, ISGEC Heavy Engineering, KPI Global Infrastructure, NLC India, Premier Explosives, Sadbhav Infrastructure Project, Surya India, Triveni Turbine, V2 Retail, Viceroy Hotels, Vivimed Labs, Welspun Corp, and Zee Media Corporation, will announce their January-March quarter earnings on June 28.

Dodla Dairy, KIMS Hospitals: Dodla Dairy and Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences’ shares will start trading on the stock exchanges on Monday. While the IPO of Dodla Dairy was subscribed more than 45 times by investors, the KIMS IPO was subscribed a little over 3 times.

NTPC: NTPC said on Sunday that it will form at least two international alliances to facilitate clean energy research and promote sustainability in energy value chain by 2025. The announcement was part of the ‘Energy Compact goals’ that NTPC set at the UN High-level Dialogue on Energy (HLDE).

Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank: Pursuant to the announcement made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her 2021 budget speech, the NITI Aayog has suggested a couple of bank names for privatisation to the Core Group of Secretaries on Disinvestment headed by Cabinet Secretary in April, PTI cited sources as saying.

Jet Airways: A seven-member monitoring committee, including members appointed by the winning bidder Jalan Kalrock Consortium and the lenders, will soon start managing the day-to-day affairs of Jet Airways till the resolution process is complete.