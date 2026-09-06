Here's the live share price of Doctrack Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|DocMode Health Technologies
|0.46
|-3.83
|-29.21
|-20.20
|-20.49
|-43.50
|-29.00
|Physicswallah
|5.83
|0.23
|18.75
|58.90
|-18.56
|-6.62
|-4.02
|Shanti Educational Initiatives
|-2.86
|-1.10
|10.15
|12.66
|12.66
|4.05
|2.41
|NIIT Learning Systems
|-3.06
|-9.69
|3.03
|-31.05
|-32.67
|-17.33
|-10.02
|Crizac
|-7.29
|-16.40
|-25.40
|-30.27
|-56.32
|-19.53
|-12.22
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|0.82
|-5.70
|2.14
|46.81
|14.09
|7.99
|13.08
|Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research
|-5.19
|-2.56
|-25.74
|5.27
|-40.12
|-15.71
|-9.75
|Global Education
|10.51
|17.14
|11.51
|24.91
|82.83
|15.33
|68.30
|S Chand & Company
|-1.13
|-5.47
|-8.16
|-10.39
|-31.33
|-20.53
|2.94
|Career Point Edutech
|2.92
|-8.63
|4.35
|6.18
|-18.47
|-6.58
|-4.00
|CL Educate
|-11.11
|2.45
|13.39
|38.75
|-47.69
|-9.63
|10.46
|Arihant Academy
|3.80
|4.02
|8.32
|6.69
|31.12
|51.81
|31.63
|Zee Learn
|-10.37
|-12.14
|-7.20
|26.83
|-21.05
|18.60
|-11.28
|Moxsh Overseas Educon
|-4.44
|-6.60
|-13.57
|-13.91
|159.50
|44.13
|25.37
|Chetana Education
|1.51
|-7.13
|2.59
|9.26
|-45.27
|-25.08
|-15.91
|Drone Destination
|-11.73
|-16.25
|-12.53
|-28.57
|-63.23
|-36.27
|-19.98
|Addictive Learning Technology
|-9.13
|7.71
|-25.22
|-59.15
|-70.16
|-47.22
|-31.85
|LCC Infotech
|3.53
|-9.07
|-10.77
|-14.00
|-15.14
|28.40
|7.94
|DSJ Keep Learning
|-3.61
|-2.60
|-10.53
|0.54
|-33.45
|-2.72
|18.70
|Tree House Education & Accessories
|0.32
|-0.32
|-8.31
|-23.85
|-20.08
|-26.36
|-6.28
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, DocMode Health Technologies has declined 20.49% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-18.56%), Shanti Educational Initiatives (12.66%), NIIT Learning Systems (-32.67%). From a 5 year perspective, DocMode Health Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-4.02%) and Shanti Educational Initiatives (2.41%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|32.17
|32.37
|10
|32.35
|32.69
|20
|33.84
|34.09
|50
|38.74
|40.46
|100
|54.37
|50.13
|200
|62.11
|65.12
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Doctrack Solutions saw a drop in promoter holding to 29.50%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 70.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Doctrack Solutions fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
DocMode Health Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/07/2027 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2017PLC297413 and registration number is 297413. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Doctrack Solutions is ₹32.60 as on Sep 04, 2026.
The Doctrack Solutions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Doctrack Solutions is ₹10.25 Cr as on Sep 04, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Doctrack Solutions are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Doctrack Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Doctrack Solutions is ₹125.20 and 52-week low of Doctrack Solutions is ₹29.90 as on Sep 04, 2026.
The Doctrack Solutions has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -3.83% for the past month, -29.21% over 3 months, -20.49% over 1 year, -43.5% across 3 years, and -29.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Doctrack Solutions are -6.42 and 1.24 on Sep 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global