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Doctrack Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

DOCTRACK SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Doctrack Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹32.60 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Sep 04, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Doctrack Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹32.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.90₹125.20
₹32.60
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹32.60

Source: Dion Global

Doctrack Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
DocMode Health Technologies		0.46-3.83-29.21-20.20-20.49-43.50-29.00
Physicswallah		5.830.2318.7558.90-18.56-6.62-4.02
Shanti Educational Initiatives		-2.86-1.1010.1512.6612.664.052.41
NIIT Learning Systems		-3.06-9.693.03-31.05-32.67-17.33-10.02
Crizac		-7.29-16.40-25.40-30.27-56.32-19.53-12.22
Veranda Learning Solutions		0.82-5.702.1446.8114.097.9913.08
Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research		-5.19-2.56-25.745.27-40.12-15.71-9.75
Global Education		10.5117.1411.5124.9182.8315.3368.30
S Chand & Company		-1.13-5.47-8.16-10.39-31.33-20.532.94
Career Point Edutech		2.92-8.634.356.18-18.47-6.58-4.00
CL Educate		-11.112.4513.3938.75-47.69-9.6310.46
Arihant Academy		3.804.028.326.6931.1251.8131.63
Zee Learn		-10.37-12.14-7.2026.83-21.0518.60-11.28
Moxsh Overseas Educon		-4.44-6.60-13.57-13.91159.5044.1325.37
Chetana Education		1.51-7.132.599.26-45.27-25.08-15.91
Drone Destination		-11.73-16.25-12.53-28.57-63.23-36.27-19.98
Addictive Learning Technology		-9.137.71-25.22-59.15-70.16-47.22-31.85
LCC Infotech		3.53-9.07-10.77-14.00-15.1428.407.94
DSJ Keep Learning		-3.61-2.60-10.530.54-33.45-2.7218.70
Tree House Education & Accessories		0.32-0.32-8.31-23.85-20.08-26.36-6.28

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, DocMode Health Technologies has declined 20.49% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-18.56%), Shanti Educational Initiatives (12.66%), NIIT Learning Systems (-32.67%). From a 5 year perspective, DocMode Health Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-4.02%) and Shanti Educational Initiatives (2.41%).

Doctrack Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Doctrack Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
532.1732.37
1032.3532.69
2033.8434.09
5038.7440.46
10054.3750.13
20062.1165.12

Source: Dion Global

Doctrack Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Doctrack Solutions saw a drop in promoter holding to 29.50%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 70.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Doctrack Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Doctrack Solutions fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Doctrack Solutions

DocMode Health Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/07/2027 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2017PLC297413 and registration number is 297413. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Paulson Paul Thazhathedath
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hans Albert Lewis
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Monina Elizabeth Lewis
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Paresh Jaysih Sampat
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sujit Nityanand Chakraborty
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nilay Shivnarayan Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Doctrack Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Doctrack Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Doctrack Solutions is ₹32.60 as on Sep 04, 2026.

What kind of stock is Doctrack Solutions?

The Doctrack Solutions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Doctrack Solutions?

The market cap of Doctrack Solutions is ₹10.25 Cr as on Sep 04, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Doctrack Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Doctrack Solutions are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Doctrack Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Doctrack Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Doctrack Solutions is ₹125.20 and 52-week low of Doctrack Solutions is ₹29.90 as on Sep 04, 2026.

How has the Doctrack Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Doctrack Solutions has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -3.83% for the past month, -29.21% over 3 months, -20.49% over 1 year, -43.5% across 3 years, and -29.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Doctrack Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Doctrack Solutions are -6.42 and 1.24 on Sep 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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