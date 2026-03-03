Here's the live share price of DocMode Health Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of DocMode Health Technologies has declined 24.96% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -9.47%.
DocMode Health Technologies’s current P/E of -8.46x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|DocMode Health Technologies
|1.65
|-36.01
|-51.66
|4.88
|-4.76
|-38.04
|-24.96
|Physicswallah
|-11.25
|-32.33
|-40.11
|-47.95
|-47.95
|-19.56
|-12.24
|NIIT Learning Systems
|-4.08
|-14.46
|-14.83
|-1.41
|-19.71
|-4.69
|-2.84
|Crizac
|3.55
|-7.85
|-16.25
|-37.96
|-24.75
|-9.04
|-5.53
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|-7.82
|-7.62
|-16.07
|-17.57
|-18.23
|-1.48
|6.15
|Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research
|0.49
|-9.86
|-27.56
|-40.95
|-40.95
|-16.10
|-10.00
|S Chand & Company
|-1.51
|-7.57
|-7.76
|-21.82
|-5.45
|-6.23
|9.82
|Global Education
|-6.56
|16.00
|6.41
|52.49
|92.60
|8.70
|57.22
|Career Point Edutech
|-12.89
|-12.64
|-31.29
|-20.31
|-20.31
|-7.29
|-4.44
|Arihant Academy
|-5.17
|6.15
|-5.65
|22.49
|122.40
|56.52
|29.94
|CL Educate
|-15.61
|-48.82
|-55.46
|-66.13
|-46.68
|-13.86
|17.05
|Zee Learn
|1.55
|-7.52
|-15.95
|-34.59
|-3.44
|16.31
|-12.72
|Addictive Learning Technology
|0.15
|-2.46
|-20.89
|-32.47
|-41.80
|-30.47
|-19.59
|Drone Destination
|-3.76
|-10.31
|-33.24
|-47.91
|-63.16
|-22.57
|-14.23
|Moxsh Overseas Educon
|0
|41.20
|48.33
|182.75
|290.00
|81.95
|28.76
|Chetana Education
|-15.15
|-19.77
|-36.03
|-50.13
|-54.35
|-28.24
|-18.06
|LCC Infotech
|-4.68
|-15.79
|-6.08
|2.05
|-24.71
|34.29
|-3.84
|Tree House Education & Accessories
|-1.21
|22.42
|3.33
|16.41
|-37.82
|-16.27
|4.30
|DSJ Keep Learning
|-2.04
|-8.13
|-11.11
|-31.91
|-48.94
|3.22
|24.78
|Educomp Solutions
|0
|7.07
|-18.46
|-27.40
|-36.90
|-14.57
|-18.78
Over the last one year, DocMode Health Technologies has declined 4.76% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-47.95%), NIIT Learning Systems (-19.71%), Crizac (-24.75%). From a 5 year perspective, DocMode Health Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-12.24%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-2.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|43.66
|45
|10
|47.85
|48.22
|20
|56.35
|54.11
|50
|67.17
|65.16
|100
|76.69
|70.75
|200
|67.16
|81.88
In the latest quarter, DocMode Health Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 30.86%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 69.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the DocMode Health Technologies fact sheet for more information
DocMode Health Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/07/2027 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2017PLC297413 and registration number is 297413. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DocMode Health Technologies is ₹43.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The DocMode Health Technologies is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of DocMode Health Technologies is ₹13.51 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of DocMode Health Technologies are ₹43.00 and ₹43.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DocMode Health Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DocMode Health Technologies is ₹125.20 and 52-week low of DocMode Health Technologies is ₹36.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The DocMode Health Technologies has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, -34.75% for the past month, -56.41% over 3 months, -9.47% over 1 year, -38.04% across 3 years, and -24.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DocMode Health Technologies are -8.46 and 1.64 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.