DMR HYDROENGINEERING & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹69.85 Closed
4.252.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructure Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹69.85₹69.85
₹69.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.40₹78.82
₹69.85
Open Price
₹69.85
Prev. Close
₹67.00
Volume
6,000

DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructure Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R169.85
  • R269.85
  • R369.85
  • Pivot
    69.85
  • S169.85
  • S269.85
  • S369.85

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 534.769.39
  • 1031.7369.89
  • 2028.2967.01
  • 5028.0356.8
  • 10031.0347.96
  • 20015.510

DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructure Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.19-2.3981.81203.70215.35166.10166.10
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
-0.471.2943.42117.16131.52140.3516.27
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.630.9360.3789.97260.981,158.37964.88

DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructure Ltd. Share Holdings

DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructure Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingFinal Dividend & Preferential issue
29 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
05 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
18 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited & Half Yearly Results

About DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructure Ltd.

DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/12/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900HR2009PLC039823 and registration number is 039823. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Subhash Chander Mittal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Neelam Mittal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Bangam Prasad Rao
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Surajit Dutta
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Rachana Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dahyalal Bansilal Prajapati
    Independent Director

FAQs on DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructure Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructure Ltd.?

The market cap of DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹26.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructure Ltd.?

P/E ratio of DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructure Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructure Ltd. is 4.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructure Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹69.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructure Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹78.82 and 52-week low of DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹20.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

