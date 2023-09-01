Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Final Dividend & Preferential issue
|29 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|05 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|18 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Half Yearly Results
DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/12/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900HR2009PLC039823 and registration number is 039823. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹26.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructure Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructure Ltd. is 4.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹69.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹78.82 and 52-week low of DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹20.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.