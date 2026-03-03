Facebook Pixel Code
DMR Engineering Share Price

NSE
BSE

DMR ENGINEERING

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of DMR Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹41.39 Closed
-2.59₹ -1.10
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

DMR Engineering Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹36.02₹41.39
₹41.39
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.02₹69.65
₹41.39
Open Price
₹36.02
Prev. Close
₹42.49
Volume
19,500

Over the last 5 years, the share price of DMR Engineering has gained 32.72% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -13.91%.

DMR Engineering’s current P/E of 12.83x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

DMR Engineering Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
DMR Engineering		11.86-2.57-12.86-31.10-13.9166.6632.72
Thermax		-1.445.147.81-4.90-3.1811.9417.67
PTC Industries		0.681.18-1.7531.3775.3293.41103.81
Craftsman Automation		-2.26-0.339.2111.2371.7732.1539.94
Sansera Engineering		-4.0221.7234.1172.97107.8844.7922.46
Tega Industries		-1.94-0.43-9.41-12.0837.4236.8319.26
Ircon International		-7.87-11.80-12.11-20.72-2.9237.2624.53
Engineers India		-1.5522.997.365.5045.1141.3219.09
Azad Engineering		-3.629.191.584.5136.8735.3319.91
Inox India		-1.87-0.20-2.07-4.0422.056.433.81
Aequs		-3.121.21-8.88-8.88-8.88-3.05-1.84
Balu Forge Industries		2.5012.80-24.98-29.076.4277.4718.07
Kennametal India		0.1310.8112.2211.0221.326.6416.11
Ion Exchange (India)		-4.891.464.45-14.77-26.051.3520.60
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		-6.81-1.19-16.00-30.03-20.23-14.11-4.43
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		4.59-10.6513.2685.48106.4147.51143.58
Skipper		-4.67-7.62-22.89-34.97-5.6550.6942.14
Pitti Engineering		0.441.598.76-2.760.4743.9869.82
Bondada Engineering		-5.10-6.05-18.93-24.40-12.59115.7958.64
Interarch Building Solutions		-2.93-17.72-23.13-13.3833.6015.438.99

Over the last one year, DMR Engineering has declined 13.91% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.18%), PTC Industries (75.32%), Craftsman Automation (71.77%). From a 5 year perspective, DMR Engineering has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.67%) and PTC Industries (103.81%).

DMR Engineering Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

DMR Engineering Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
538.340.4
1039.7740.29
2041.3241.06
5043.4543.67
10049.1547.03
20051.7350.13

DMR Engineering Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, DMR Engineering saw a rise in promoter holding to 69.19%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

DMR Engineering Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 01, 2026, 12:37 AM ISTDMR Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Mar 01, 2026, 12:35 AM ISTDMR Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
Feb 25, 2026, 11:39 PM ISTDMR Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jan 16, 2026, 4:42 PM ISTDMR Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jan 05, 2026, 11:03 PM ISTDMR Engineering - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

About DMR Engineering

DMR Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/12/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900HR2009PLC039823 and registration number is 039823. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Subhash Chander Mittal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Neelam Mittal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Krishan Kumar Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Rachana Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anita Goyal
    Independent Director

FAQs on DMR Engineering Share Price

What is the share price of DMR Engineering?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DMR Engineering is ₹41.39 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is DMR Engineering?

The DMR Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of DMR Engineering?

The market cap of DMR Engineering is ₹42.93 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of DMR Engineering?

Today’s highest and lowest price of DMR Engineering are ₹41.39 and ₹36.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DMR Engineering?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DMR Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DMR Engineering is ₹69.65 and 52-week low of DMR Engineering is ₹36.02 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the DMR Engineering performed historically in terms of returns?

The DMR Engineering has shown returns of -2.59% over the past day, -6.4% for the past month, -10.6% over 3 months, -13.91% over 1 year, 68.74% across 3 years, and 32.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DMR Engineering?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DMR Engineering are 12.83 and 3.11 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

DMR Engineering News

