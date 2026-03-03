Here's the live share price of DMR Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of DMR Engineering has gained 32.72% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -13.91%.
DMR Engineering’s current P/E of 12.83x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|DMR Engineering
|11.86
|-2.57
|-12.86
|-31.10
|-13.91
|66.66
|32.72
|Thermax
|-1.44
|5.14
|7.81
|-4.90
|-3.18
|11.94
|17.67
|PTC Industries
|0.68
|1.18
|-1.75
|31.37
|75.32
|93.41
|103.81
|Craftsman Automation
|-2.26
|-0.33
|9.21
|11.23
|71.77
|32.15
|39.94
|Sansera Engineering
|-4.02
|21.72
|34.11
|72.97
|107.88
|44.79
|22.46
|Tega Industries
|-1.94
|-0.43
|-9.41
|-12.08
|37.42
|36.83
|19.26
|Ircon International
|-7.87
|-11.80
|-12.11
|-20.72
|-2.92
|37.26
|24.53
|Engineers India
|-1.55
|22.99
|7.36
|5.50
|45.11
|41.32
|19.09
|Azad Engineering
|-3.62
|9.19
|1.58
|4.51
|36.87
|35.33
|19.91
|Inox India
|-1.87
|-0.20
|-2.07
|-4.04
|22.05
|6.43
|3.81
|Aequs
|-3.12
|1.21
|-8.88
|-8.88
|-8.88
|-3.05
|-1.84
|Balu Forge Industries
|2.50
|12.80
|-24.98
|-29.07
|6.42
|77.47
|18.07
|Kennametal India
|0.13
|10.81
|12.22
|11.02
|21.32
|6.64
|16.11
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-4.89
|1.46
|4.45
|-14.77
|-26.05
|1.35
|20.60
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|-6.81
|-1.19
|-16.00
|-30.03
|-20.23
|-14.11
|-4.43
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|4.59
|-10.65
|13.26
|85.48
|106.41
|47.51
|143.58
|Skipper
|-4.67
|-7.62
|-22.89
|-34.97
|-5.65
|50.69
|42.14
|Pitti Engineering
|0.44
|1.59
|8.76
|-2.76
|0.47
|43.98
|69.82
|Bondada Engineering
|-5.10
|-6.05
|-18.93
|-24.40
|-12.59
|115.79
|58.64
|Interarch Building Solutions
|-2.93
|-17.72
|-23.13
|-13.38
|33.60
|15.43
|8.99
Over the last one year, DMR Engineering has declined 13.91% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.18%), PTC Industries (75.32%), Craftsman Automation (71.77%). From a 5 year perspective, DMR Engineering has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.67%) and PTC Industries (103.81%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|38.3
|40.4
|10
|39.77
|40.29
|20
|41.32
|41.06
|50
|43.45
|43.67
|100
|49.15
|47.03
|200
|51.73
|50.13
In the latest quarter, DMR Engineering saw a rise in promoter holding to 69.19%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 01, 2026, 12:37 AM IST
|DMR Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Mar 01, 2026, 12:35 AM IST
|DMR Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
|Feb 25, 2026, 11:39 PM IST
|DMR Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jan 16, 2026, 4:42 PM IST
|DMR Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jan 05, 2026, 11:03 PM IST
|DMR Engineering - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
DMR Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/12/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900HR2009PLC039823 and registration number is 039823. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DMR Engineering is ₹41.39 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The DMR Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of DMR Engineering is ₹42.93 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of DMR Engineering are ₹41.39 and ₹36.02.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DMR Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DMR Engineering is ₹69.65 and 52-week low of DMR Engineering is ₹36.02 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The DMR Engineering has shown returns of -2.59% over the past day, -6.4% for the past month, -10.6% over 3 months, -13.91% over 1 year, 68.74% across 3 years, and 32.72% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DMR Engineering are 12.83 and 3.11 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.