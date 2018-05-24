DMart shares zoom 6% after 50 lakh shares change hands in bulk deal; has RK Damani sold stake?

Avenue Supermarts shares closed at Rs 1,423 on NSE this afternoon.

Avenue Supermarts shares zoomed 6% on Thursday afternoon after nearly 50 lakh shares got traded in bulk deals, with news reports suggesting the promoter Radhakrishnan Damani has sold a part of his stake. Last week, Avenue Supermarts had said that the promoter will sell up to 1% stake in the company inorder for the company to achieve minimum public shareholding. CNBC TV18 reported quoting sources that both DIIs and FIIs are likely to have bought the shares, after the veteran billionaire investor sold around 50 lakh shares. “Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani, one of our promoters, has conveyed to us his intention to sell the equity shares…of the company to enable us to comply with the requirements of minimum public shareholding,” Avenue Supermarts said in a BSE filing last week.

According to the company’s statement, Radhakrishnan Damani will sell up to 1 per cent of the total paid up equity share capital of the company aggregating to 62,40,844 shares. Notably, the statement said that the share sale will be in the period beginning from May 21 to June 14 or the actual date of completion of sale of all equity shares, whichever is earlier. According to current SEBI guidelines, every listed firm would need to maintain a public shareholding of at least 25 per cent. Listed public sector companies have been provided additional time till 21 August, 2018, to comply with the requirements.

Avenue Supermarts, which runs the D-Mart chain has reported a more than 73 per cent on-year rise in net profit to Rs 167 crore for the March quarter. In the comparable quarter last fiscal, the company had reported a net profit of Rs 97 crore in profits.

After its IPO in March-17, Avenue Supermarts have risen by nearly 5 times. The shares had a blockbuster IPO, and listed at Rs 603, as against the issue price of Rs 299, even as a few brokerages had advised investors to stay neutral on the issue given rich valuations. Avenue Supermarts shares closed at Rs 1,423, implying a rise of more than 500% since then. The shares hit an intraday high of Rs 1,450 on NSE this afternoon.