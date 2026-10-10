Avenue Supermarts Ltd, the operator of DMart retail stores, on Saturday (October 10) reported an 8.5% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 742.98 crore for the second quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 685 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Consolidated revenue from operations and other income, reported as total revenue, rose 17.8% to Rs 19,644 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2026, from Rs 16,676 crore a year earlier.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 14.7% to Rs 1,393 crore from Rs 1,214 crore in the year-ago quarter. However, its EBITDA margin narrowed to 7.1% from 7.3%, while the profit after tax (PAT) margin declined to 3.8% from 4.1%.

Basic earnings per share for the quarter stood at Rs 11.40, compared with Rs 10.53 in Q2 FY26.

Same-store sales growth improves

Anshul Asawa, managing director and chief executive officer of Avenue Supermarts, said revenue from the company’s brick-and-mortar DMart business grew 18.4% year-on-year in the September quarter, while profit after tax increased 7.6%.

Stores that have been operational for at least two years recorded growth of 9.5% in Q2 FY27, compared with 6.8% in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company opened 15 new stores during the quarter, taking its total store count to 518 as of September 30, 2026. The total includes one Navi Mumbai store that is currently closed to customers for reconstruction.

Asawa said the company remained committed to offering value to customers and maintaining its competitive pricing proposition despite inflationary pressures.

“Wage inflation at entry-level has led to a marginal increase in operating expenses,” he said.

DMart follows an everyday low cost and everyday low price strategy, which focuses on procuring goods at competitive rates and leveraging operational and distribution efficiencies to offer products at competitive prices.

Standalone revenue rises 18.4%

On a standalone basis, Avenue Supermarts reported an 18.4% year-on-year increase in total revenue to Rs 19,206 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 16,219 crore in the year-ago period.

Standalone EBITDA rose 14.1% to Rs 1,403 crore from Rs 1,230 crore, while net profit increased 7.6% to Rs 804 crore from Rs 747 crore.

The standalone EBITDA margin declined to 7.3% from 7.6%, while the PAT margin fell to 4.2% from 4.6%.

The difference between standalone and consolidated results reflects the contribution of the company’s subsidiaries and other consolidation adjustments.

First-half profit increases 10.3%

For the first half of FY27, Avenue Supermarts reported consolidated total revenue of Rs 38,439 crore, up 16.4% from Rs 33,036 crore in the corresponding period last year. Consolidated EBITDA increased 15.1% to Rs 2,892 crore from Rs 2,513 crore, while net profit rose 9.9% to Rs 1,603 crore from Rs 1,458 crore.

The consolidated EBITDA margin stood at 7.5%, compared with 7.6% a year earlier. The PAT margin declined to 4.2% from 4.4%. On a standalone basis, revenue for the six months ended September 30 increased 16.8% to Rs 37,550 crore from Rs 32,151 crore. EBITDA grew 15.2% to Rs 2,930 crore, while net profit rose 10.3% to Rs 1,739 crore.

Standalone EBITDA margin stood at 7.8%, against 7.9% in the year-ago period, while the PAT margin declined to 4.6% from 4.9%.

DMart Ready focuses on operational efficiency

Vikram Dasu, whole-time director and CEO of Avenue E-Commerce Ltd, said the company’s online grocery business, DMart Ready, was focusing on improving operational efficiencies and strengthening the customer experience in the cities where it operates. The company said its organisational efforts were aligned with these priorities.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Avenue Supermarts opened its first DMart store in 2002. As of September 30, 2026, the retailer operated 518 stores across several Indian states and union territories, with a retail business area of 21.4 million square feet.