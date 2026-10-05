Morgan Stanley remains positive on India’s residential real estate market, with July-August data showing sales growth, firm pricing and slower inventory accumulation across the top six cities. The investment bank is positive on three of the five developers in its comparison, with Godrej Properties, Prestige Estates and Lodha Developers carrying ‘Overweight’ ratings.

The 5 developers tracked by Morgan Stanley, DLF, Prestige Estates Projects, Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty and Lodha Developers, accounted for 32% of the estimated FY27 pre-sales of Rs 1.31 lakh crore. The investment bank said sales value across the top six cities grew 7% year-on-year in July-August, while sales volumes rose 2%. Prices increased 14% in July and 8% in August, while inventory growth moderated to 15% year-on-year from 18% in the first half of calendar 2026.

What Morgan Stanley’s July-August housing report says

The report’s central argument is that residential demand remains healthy even after the softer period earlier in 2026. The latest numbers show that sales growth is continuing alongside firm pricing, while inventory growth has eased.

Morgan Stanley said, “The residential market continued to show healthy momentum in July-August, with LTM sales value across the top 6 cities growing 7% YoY and volumes up 2% YoY. Price growth remained strong, with Jul-26 and Aug-26 prices rising 14% and 8% YoY, respectively, well ahead of CPI inflation.”

The investment bank also said inventory growth had moderated, while luxury housing continued to perform better than the broader market. Luxury sales value rose 14% year-on-year in July-August and volumes increased 13%.

That backdrop is important for the five developers because the next phase of growth is increasingly tied to their ability to launch projects into markets where demand and pricing remain supportive.

Godrej Properties: Strongest pre-sales momentum among peers

Godrej Properties has the largest FY27 pre-sales estimate among the five developers at Rs 39,000 crore. The company was also tracking ahead of its target in the first five months of FY27, giving it the strongest starting position on estimated sales.

Morgan Stanley’s view on Godrej is supported by both the company’s sales pipeline and its valuation. The stock trades at 8.9 times forward price-to-earnings and 7.6 times enterprise value to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, the lowest multiples in the five-stock comparison.

The investment bank said, “Godrej Properties remains our preferred large-cap developer, supported by strong pre-sales growth, a healthy launch pipeline and attractive valuations. We believe the company’s strong execution track record and balance sheet provide sufficient flexibility to pursue growth opportunities.”

Morgan Stanley’s base case applies a 15 times price-to-earnings multiple to FY27 attributable pre-sales of Rs 33,200 crore. The combination of the largest estimated pre-sales and the lowest valuation gives Godrej a different profile from Prestige, where the market is already assigning a substantially higher multiple.

Oberoi Realty: Strong sales backed by large launches

Oberoi Realty has an FY27 pre-sales estimate of Rs 34,000 crore, second only to Godrej Properties in Morgan Stanley’s comparison. Its recent performance was helped by an Rs 8,100 crore Gurgaon launch, while another major Gurgaon project is expected to support sales in the coming quarters.

Morgan Stanley expects the Hamilton launch in Gurgaon to have an estimated sales potential of Rs 8,000-9,000 crore. That makes the launch pipeline a major part of the company’s near-term growth story, particularly after the strong contribution from the earlier Gurgaon project.

Morgan Stanley said, “Oberoi Realty has delivered strong pre-sales in 1HFY27, aided by the successful launch of its Gurgaon project. The upcoming Hamilton launch in Gurgaon provides another significant opportunity, with estimated sales potential of Rs 8,000-9,000 crore.”

Oberoi trades at 16.3 times FY29 price-to-earnings and 11.7 times enterprise value to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation. While Morgan Stanley’s three Overweight calls are Godrej Properties, Prestige Estates and Lodha Developers, Oberoi’s large project pipeline puts its launch execution firmly in focus.

Prestige Estates: Bengaluru launches add to the growth pipeline

Prestige Estates has an estimated FY27 pre-sales target of Rs 30,000 crore, with the highest FY27 growth estimate among the five developers at 17%. The company’s upcoming launches therefore carry significant weight in Morgan Stanley’s growth expectations.

A Bengaluru project launched on September 25 has an estimated sales potential of around Rs 1,750 crore. Since the launch falls after the July-August period, its contribution should come through from the third quarter of FY27.

Morgan Stanley said, “We remain Overweight on Prestige Estates, supported by its strong pre-sales growth, healthy launch pipeline and improving balance sheet. The company’s exposure to Bengaluru and other key markets should support continued growth in pre-sales.”

Prestige is valued at 24.5 times FY29 price-to-earnings and 11.7 times enterprise value to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, making it the most expensive of the five on the price-to-earnings measure. The higher multiple is accompanied by Morgan Stanley’s highest FY27 growth estimate in the group.

DLF: Slower start leaves launch execution in focus

DLF has an FY27 pre-sales estimate of Rs 20,000 crore, the lowest among the five developers. The lower estimate comes after a slower start to the financial year, making its upcoming projects more important for the sales trajectory.

The Hamilton launch, with estimated sales potential of Rs 8,000-9,000 crore, is one of the key projects Morgan Stanley is watching. A project of that size could make a sizeable contribution to DLF’s FY27 sales if execution and absorption remain strong.

Morgan Stanley said, “DLF has had a relatively slower start to FY27, with pre-sales trailing some of its peers. The upcoming launch pipeline, particularly the Hamilton project, will be important for the company to improve its pre-sales momentum in the coming quarters.”

DLF trades at 20.4 times FY29 price-to-earnings and 14.1 times enterprise value to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation. The stock therefore sits between Godrej and Prestige on valuation, but without the same FY27 growth assumption attached to Prestige.

Lodha Developers: Mumbai strength remains important

Lodha Developers has an FY27 pre-sales estimate of Rs 20,500 crore, but its key advantage comes from its exposure to Mumbai. The city continued to show healthy demand in July-August, with sales value rising 14% year-on-year and volumes increasing 8%.

That combination gives Lodha a supportive operating backdrop even though Morgan Stanley’s FY27 growth estimate for the company is 0%.

Morgan Stanley said, “We remain Overweight on Lodha Developers, supported by the company’s strong presence in the Mumbai market and the continued strength of residential demand. Mumbai has remained one of the better-performing markets, with healthy growth in both sales value and volumes.”

Lodha trades at 21.2 times FY29 price-to-earnings and 16.3 times enterprise value to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, the highest enterprise value to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation multiple among the five developers.

Godrej leads on sales while Prestige leads on growth

The five developers have very different combinations of sales potential, growth expectations and valuations. Godrej Properties leads on estimated FY27 pre-sales, while Prestige Estates leads on estimated growth.

Developer FY27 pre-sales estimate FY27 growth estimate FY29 P/E FY29 EV/EBITDA Godrej Properties Rs 39,000 crore 14% 8.9x 7.6x Oberoi Realty Rs 34,000 crore 14% 16.3x 11.7x Prestige Estates Rs 30,000 crore 17% 24.5x 11.7x Lodha Developers Rs 20,500 crore 0% 21.2x 16.3x DLF Rs 20,000 crore 0% 20.4x 14.1x

The valuation spread is particularly wide. Godrej Properties trades at 8.9 times FY29 price-to-earnings compared with 24.5 times for Prestige Estates. Lodha has the highest enterprise value to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation multiple, while Godrej is at the lowest end.

The numbers also show why Morgan Stanley’s preference is not simply based on the largest sales pipeline. Prestige has a smaller estimated pre-sales figure than Godrej but a higher growth assumption, while Lodha’s positive rating comes against a 0% FY27 growth estimate because of its market positioning and other factors.

Noida, Navi Mumbai and Bengaluru lead city-level growth

The performance of individual cities remains important because the developers have different geographic exposures. Noida recorded the strongest sales-value growth in Morgan Stanley’s July-August data, while Navi Mumbai and Bengaluru also posted double-digit growth.

Morgan Stanley said, “Noida led the growth with 110% YoY increase in LTM sales value, followed by Navi Mumbai at 27% and Bengaluru at 22%. Sales prices in these markets also increased by 4%, 11% and 7%, respectively.”

Mumbai, which is particularly relevant to Lodha, recorded 14% growth in sales value and 8% growth in volumes.

The city data also gives context to the individual launch pipelines. Prestige’s Bengaluru project is entering a market where sales have remained strong, while Lodha’s Mumbai exposure is supported by both volume and price growth.

Luxury housing remains a key demand driver

Luxury housing continues to outperform the wider residential market. Morgan Stanley’s July-August data showed luxury sales value rising 14% year-on-year, while volumes increased 13%.

The investment bank said, “Luxury housing continued to outperform in Jul-Aug’26, with LTM sales value growing 14% YoY and volumes increasing 13% YoY. While growth has moderated from the very high levels seen during 2022-23, the segment continues to show healthy demand.”

The importance of luxury housing extends beyond the headline growth rate. Large premium projects can materially affect quarterly pre-sales when they are launched, as seen with Oberoi Realty’s Rs 8,100 crore Gurgaon project. The expected Rs 8,000-9,000 crore Hamilton launch provides another example of how individual projects can influence a developer’s sales trajectory.

Morgan Stanley remains Overweight on three developers

Morgan Stanley remains Overweight on Godrej Properties, Prestige Estates and Lodha Developers. The three calls are based on different combinations of sales momentum, market exposure, launch pipelines and valuation.

Godrej has the strongest FY27 pre-sales estimate and the lowest valuation multiples in the comparison. Prestige has the highest estimated FY27 growth and a fresh Bengaluru launch. Lodha has the benefit of Mumbai’s continued sales momentum.

The investment bank’s preference also shows why the broader housing recovery does not automatically translate into the same view on every developer. Oberoi has strong sales and large Gurgaon launches, while DLF has significant project potential but is coming off a slower start.

Launch pipeline could decide the next leg of growth

The third quarter of FY27 is likely to be an important period for the group as several large projects enter the sales pipeline. The key question is whether strong housing demand can translate into sustained pre-sales as developers bring new inventory to market.

Morgan Stanley said, “We expect 3QFY27 to be an important quarter for launches, with several large projects entering the market. Execution of these launches, along with continued pricing strength and healthy demand, will be key factors determining the pace of pre-sales growth for the developers under our coverage.”

For Godrej Properties, the starting point is the strongest estimated FY27 pre-sales figure. Prestige has the highest growth estimate, Lodha benefits from Mumbai’s demand, Oberoi has major Gurgaon launches ahead and DLF needs its pipeline to improve the pace after a slower start.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.