DLF Ratings| Buy — Completion of QIP comes as a boost

By: | Published: April 8, 2019 1:11 AM

Importantly, it also removes regulatory uncertainties regarding fund infusion. Besides, DLF's operations are improving gradually; we believe, the pace of inventory liquidation will be a key trigger for the stock.

DLF has successfully completed a QIP of Rs 31.7 bn involving issuance of 173 mn shares at Rs 183.4 apiece. This paves the way for the balance fund infusion of Rs 22.5 bn by promoters (after injection of Rs 90 bn in FY18) as well as conversion of debentures/warrants worth the entire Rs 112.5 bn into equity shares. Leverage would, thus, fall off. Importantly, it also removes regulatory uncertainties regarding fund infusion. Besides, DLF’s operations are improving gradually; we believe, the pace of inventory liquidation will be a key trigger for the stock. Factoring in equity dilution and leverage reduction in our projections, we maintain Buy with a revised target price of Rs 237/share (versus Rs 216 earlier).

QIP completion removes regulatory overhang
The successful closure of the QIP will allow promoters to infuse the balance Rs 22.5 bn in the company. We expect this to happen in Q1FY20. With promoters holding about 75% of the company, the completion of the QIP was imperative to comply with regulatory norms that stipulate promoter shareholding shall not exceed 75%.

Leverage to decline further
Overall, for the `112.5 bn worth of infusion by promoters (at Rs 217.25/share), approximately 518 mn fresh shares will have to be issued through conversion of warrants and convertible debentures. The company has already issued about 250 mn upon conversion of convertible debentures; the balance shares will be issued in FY20. DLF’s net debt, which stood at around Rs 72 bn at end-Q3FY19 will reduce to about Rs 18 bn post-QIP and the balance fund infusion. Consequently, net debt to equity will fall below 0.1x.

Outlook: Improving
An attractive rental portfolio and a revamped balance sheet are likely to lead to better cash flows for DLF. The pace of Rs 123-bn inventory liquidation will be a key trigger for the stock in our view. We maintain earnings estimates for the erstwhile merged entity (despite demerger of DCCDL), pending greater clarity on adjustments/reconciliation between DLF and DCCDL. Factoring in equity dilution and debt reduction and reducing the NAV discount from 15% to 10% in the wake of significant deleveraging, we maintain ‘BUY/SP’ with a revised TP of Rs 237/share (a 10% discount to NAV of `264/share).

Investment theme
o Earnings challenges ahead on account of lower pre-sales in the past 3 years, weak pipeline of older projects and sluggish pace of new launches.
o Earnings dependent on sluggish Gurgaon market exposing the company to single market risk.
o Expected improvement in balance sheet on account of infusion of sales proceeds by promoters from stake sale in rental assets and consequent capital raising to be offset by significant equity dilution.
o Expensive earnings based valuations.

 

