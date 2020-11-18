DLF debuts on Dow Jones Sustainability Index

The Gurgaon-based company is the only real estate firm from India to be included in the DJSI index.

DLF on Tuesday said it has listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) in the emerging markets category, which the real estate developer said demonstrates its track record for governance, social and environmental initiatives.

The Gurgaon-based company is the only real estate firm from India to be included in the DJSI index. It joins the ranks of just 11 companies from India to be recognised for this prestigious benchmark for corporate sustainability, DLF said adding that it now ranks 18 among 250 global real estate companies across the US, UK, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong etc as per the corporate sustainability standards in 2020.

In its 2020 edition, DJSI Emerging Markets Index recognised 100 companies across industries in emerging markets like China, Brazil, Hong Kong, Mexico, Chile, Thailand, Taiwan, Colombia, amongst others besides India, as emerging-market sustainability leaders.

Created jointly by S&P Dow Jones Indices and SAM, the DJSI combines the experience of an established index provider with the expertise of a specialist in sustainable investing to select most sustainable companies from across 61 industries.