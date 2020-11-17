  • MORE MARKET STATS

DLF debuts on Dow Jones Sustainability Index in emerging markets category

Updated: Nov 17, 2020 5:56 PM

Realty major DLF Ltd on Tuesday said it has been recognised as an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) in the emerging markets category. This recognition demonstrates DLF’s track record for its governance, social and environmental initiatives.

“While DLF is the only real estate company from India to be included in the DJSI index, it joins the ranks of just 11 companies from India to be recognised for the benchmark for Corporate Sustainability,” the company said in a statement.

DLF achieved 93 percentile overall score in governance, environment and social dimension. It scored 100 percentile in various criteria, including social reporting, environmental reporting and social integration.

DLF said it ranked 18th among 250 global real estate companies across the US, UK, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong etc as per Corporate Sustainability standards in 2020.

DLF Chairman Rajiv Singh said: “DLF is proud to be the only Indian Real Estate Company to be listed on the renowned indices of DJSI. As a leading real estate company, sustainability is integral to our business”.

Created jointly by S&P Dow Jones Indices and SAM, the DJSI combines the experience of an established index provider with the expertise of a specialist in sustainable investing to select the most sustainable companies from across 61 industries.

