D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
NSE

D.K. ENTERPRISES GLOBAL LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | NSE
₹83.35 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹83.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹43.00₹104.70
₹83.35
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹83.35
Volume
0

D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R155.57
  • R227.78
  • R355.57
  • Pivot
    27.78
  • S155.57
  • S227.78
  • S355.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 548.6283.95
  • 1048.1686.36
  • 2048.7987.26
  • 5044.6681.82
  • 10043.273.54
  • 20044.2764.42

D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-6.351.0328.9257.2689.4392.4992.49
-3.1710.149.443.1911.08123.667.01
1.1425.0233.5879.24142.89783.92553.87
-1.68-13.66-1.9522.5516.23-31.2162.37
9.85-4.63-8.94-10.56-42.9679.34103.72
26.129.1814.8314.28-38.3242.4052.46
4.933.6649.6774.7820.54255.73-5.38
6.876.721.6915.63-34.6255.45144.26
7.6023.3969.44101.2353.4145.7545.75
3.490.43-7.7831.2036.521.51-2.50
-2.762.4627.4970.5024.476,206.802,800.21
11.8811.4920.688.89-20.23185.05334.12
7.47-6.7615.1846.130.85299.32236.18
4.160.35-16.3916.1581.80257.85190.84
2.85-12.16-14.322.57-43.7849.1499.48
-2.237.606.1212.18-13.56623.12544.36
-3.99-1.2621.1618.33-6.74147.5389.10
2.450.407.9621.55-30.2823.34-31.89
7.4712.5791.90127.1436.01227.01191.83
1.331.8417.0042.521.2944.6444.64

D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd. Share Holdings

D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Sep, 2022Board MeetingDividend
12 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd.

D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36999HR2019PLC078806 and registration number is 078806. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 60.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rakesh Kumar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rekha Bansal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dhruv Rakesh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Jeenendra Prakash Singhvi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Khagesh Kaushal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd.?

The market cap of D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd. is ₹62.58 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd.?

P/E ratio of D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd. is 2.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd. is ₹83.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd. is ₹104.70 and 52-week low of D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd. is ₹43.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

