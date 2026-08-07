What is the share price of D.K. Enterprises Global? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for D.K. Enterprises Global is ₹66.05 as on .

What kind of stock is D.K. Enterprises Global? The D.K. Enterprises Global is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of D.K. Enterprises Global? The market cap of D.K. Enterprises Global is ₹49.59 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of D.K. Enterprises Global? Today’s highest and lowest price of D.K. Enterprises Global are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of D.K. Enterprises Global? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which D.K. Enterprises Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of D.K. Enterprises Global is ₹89.60 and 52-week low of D.K. Enterprises Global is ₹60.00 as on .

How has the D.K. Enterprises Global performed historically in terms of returns? The D.K. Enterprises Global has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -2.8% for the past month, -15.27% over 3 months, -8.9% over 1 year, -11.1% across 3 years, and 8.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of D.K. Enterprises Global? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of D.K. Enterprises Global are 8.70 and 1.55 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global