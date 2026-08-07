Here's the live share price of D.K. Enterprises Global along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|D.K. Enterprises Global
|0.08
|-2.80
|-15.27
|-14.11
|-8.90
|-11.10
|8.81
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.50
|0.12
|27.91
|63.26
|112.91
|96.35
|52.38
|Time Technoplast
|-1.76
|16.34
|9.51
|4.63
|-8.89
|42.96
|36.44
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.68
|-7.69
|-3.34
|-31.51
|-27.67
|0.52
|33.31
|EPL
|1.03
|-8.31
|-4.11
|2.45
|0.48
|1.05
|-1.90
|AGI Greenpac
|0.08
|0.09
|11.87
|11.54
|-23.40
|2.96
|24.00
|VIP Industries
|5.37
|4.03
|-2.42
|-17.95
|-30.02
|-20.38
|-4.81
|Uflex
|3.84
|13.47
|9.80
|-2.20
|-16.05
|5.75
|-2.86
|Polyplex Corporation
|0.96
|8.86
|18.66
|25.93
|-1.77
|-4.08
|-6.36
|Jindal Poly Films
|-2.10
|-0.10
|-14.45
|45.47
|16.17
|-0.81
|-11.46
|Xpro India
|-26.77
|-21.98
|-6.39
|10.12
|-2.37
|8.16
|44.18
|Knack Packaging
|9.57
|13.86
|13.86
|13.86
|13.86
|4.42
|2.63
|Cosmo First
|0.02
|4.64
|16.05
|41.26
|-13.88
|10.99
|-0.29
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.78
|28.95
|47.53
|44.74
|31.13
|3.09
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.54
|-3.59
|-8.82
|-11.16
|-13.90
|-4.52
|3.85
|Ester Industries
|-0.63
|-4.77
|-11.60
|-10.33
|-19.58
|-4.94
|-9.98
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.66
|17.18
|46.67
|30.69
|70.26
|38.46
|21.56
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.61
|-3.56
|-16.12
|-17.91
|0.67
|30.06
|11.40
|Hitech Corporation
|0.66
|2.32
|118.35
|101.51
|75.50
|11.03
|7.31
|Shree Rama Multi-Tech
|-2.02
|-13.71
|-22.32
|-35.88
|-15.81
|26.86
|24.55
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, D.K. Enterprises Global has declined 8.90% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (112.91%), Time Technoplast (-8.89%), Safari Industries (India) (-27.67%). From a 5 year perspective, D.K. Enterprises Global has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (52.38%) and Time Technoplast (36.44%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|66.77
|66.46
|10
|67.06
|66.79
|20
|67.15
|67.66
|50
|70.35
|69.57
|100
|71.63
|70.63
|200
|70.48
|71.2
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, D.K. Enterprises Global remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 4.69%, FII holding unchanged at 0.10%, and public shareholding unchanged at 21.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the D.K. Enterprises Global fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36999HR2019PLC078806 and registration number is 078806. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 80.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for D.K. Enterprises Global is ₹66.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The D.K. Enterprises Global is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of D.K. Enterprises Global is ₹49.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of D.K. Enterprises Global are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which D.K. Enterprises Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of D.K. Enterprises Global is ₹89.60 and 52-week low of D.K. Enterprises Global is ₹60.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The D.K. Enterprises Global has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -2.8% for the past month, -15.27% over 3 months, -8.9% over 1 year, -11.1% across 3 years, and 8.81% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of D.K. Enterprises Global are 8.70 and 1.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global