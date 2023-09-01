Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Sep, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Dividend
|12 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36999HR2019PLC078806 and registration number is 078806. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 60.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd. is ₹62.58 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd. is 2.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd. is ₹83.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd. is ₹104.70 and 52-week low of D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd. is ₹43.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.