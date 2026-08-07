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D.K. Enterprises Global Share Price

NSE
BSE

D.K. ENTERPRISES GLOBAL

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of D.K. Enterprises Global along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹66.05 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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D.K. Enterprises Global Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹66.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹60.00₹89.60
₹66.05
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹66.05

Source: Dion Global

D.K. Enterprises Global Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
D.K. Enterprises Global		0.08-2.80-15.27-14.11-8.90-11.108.81
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.500.1227.9163.26112.9196.3552.38
Time Technoplast		-1.7616.349.514.63-8.8942.9636.44
Safari Industries (India)		-4.68-7.69-3.34-31.51-27.670.5233.31
EPL		1.03-8.31-4.112.450.481.05-1.90
AGI Greenpac		0.080.0911.8711.54-23.402.9624.00
VIP Industries		5.374.03-2.42-17.95-30.02-20.38-4.81
Uflex		3.8413.479.80-2.20-16.055.75-2.86
Polyplex Corporation		0.968.8618.6625.93-1.77-4.08-6.36
Jindal Poly Films		-2.10-0.10-14.4545.4716.17-0.81-11.46
Xpro India		-26.77-21.98-6.3910.12-2.378.1644.18
Knack Packaging		9.5713.8613.8613.8613.864.422.63
Cosmo First		0.024.6416.0541.26-13.8810.99-0.29
Huhtamaki India		-7.7828.9547.5344.7431.133.09-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.54-3.59-8.82-11.16-13.90-4.523.85
Ester Industries		-0.63-4.77-11.60-10.33-19.58-4.94-9.98
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6617.1846.6730.6970.2638.4621.56
Oricon Enterprises		0.61-3.56-16.12-17.910.6730.0611.40
Hitech Corporation		0.662.32118.35101.5175.5011.037.31
Shree Rama Multi-Tech		-2.02-13.71-22.32-35.88-15.8126.8624.55

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, D.K. Enterprises Global has declined 8.90% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (112.91%), Time Technoplast (-8.89%), Safari Industries (India) (-27.67%). From a 5 year perspective, D.K. Enterprises Global has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (52.38%) and Time Technoplast (36.44%).

D.K. Enterprises Global Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

D.K. Enterprises Global Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
566.7766.46
1067.0666.79
2067.1567.66
5070.3569.57
10071.6370.63
20070.4871.2

Source: Dion Global

D.K. Enterprises Global Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, D.K. Enterprises Global remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 4.69%, FII holding unchanged at 0.10%, and public shareholding unchanged at 21.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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D.K. Enterprises Global Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the D.K. Enterprises Global fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About D.K. Enterprises Global

D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36999HR2019PLC078806 and registration number is 078806. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 80.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rakesh Kumar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Rekha Bansal
    Executive & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Dhruv Rakesh
    Executive & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Ajit Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jeenendra Prakash Singhvi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on D.K. Enterprises Global Share Price

What is the share price of D.K. Enterprises Global?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for D.K. Enterprises Global is ₹66.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is D.K. Enterprises Global?

The D.K. Enterprises Global is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of D.K. Enterprises Global?

The market cap of D.K. Enterprises Global is ₹49.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of D.K. Enterprises Global?

Today’s highest and lowest price of D.K. Enterprises Global are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of D.K. Enterprises Global?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which D.K. Enterprises Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of D.K. Enterprises Global is ₹89.60 and 52-week low of D.K. Enterprises Global is ₹60.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the D.K. Enterprises Global performed historically in terms of returns?

The D.K. Enterprises Global has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -2.8% for the past month, -15.27% over 3 months, -8.9% over 1 year, -11.1% across 3 years, and 8.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of D.K. Enterprises Global?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of D.K. Enterprises Global are 8.70 and 1.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

D.K. Enterprises Global News

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