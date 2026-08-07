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DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Share Price

NSE
BSE

DJ MEDIAPRINT & LOGISTICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹111.25 Closed
0.18₹ 0.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹109.00₹114.05
₹111.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹51.93₹124.95
₹111.25
Open Price
₹110.50
Prev. Close
₹111.05
Volume
44,738

Source: Dion Global

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
DJ Mediaprint & Logistics		-3.60-8.0212.9610.81-0.4926.8448.41
Aegis Logistics		5.66-2.0783.1187.1887.9153.2437.34
Container Corporation of India		-3.707.01-3.87-1.46-8.47-3.28-1.17
Delhivery		-2.35-9.03-2.278.251.124.57-2.59
Shadowfax Technologies		-0.955.4741.60110.02119.2929.9217.00
BlackBuck		3.33-1.490.05-10.178.4029.2016.62
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-0.81-3.5310.2426.877.41-12.63-7.78
VRL Logistics		5.8118.074.92-6.31-0.36-6.1413.19
Mahindra Logistics		-1.612.860.507.8427.137.05-8.46
Sindhu Trade Links		-0.25-7.564.19-6.42-1.70-5.4247.12
Afcom Holdings		1.115.3344.5270.5351.9887.9746.04
Gateway Distriparks		-2.55-6.69-6.13-11.61-14.23-10.21-5.42
TCI Express		1.569.20-3.75-5.27-17.44-28.15-17.00
Navkar Corporation		-3.36-6.850.15-1.76-19.3712.6915.50
Allcargo Logistics		15.6915.69-5.97-7.38-73.40-50.43-27.95
Allcargo Global		12.67-23.53-30.93-30.93-30.93-11.60-7.13
Western Carriers (India)		0.39-6.83-17.13-25.25-21.36-17.36-10.81
JITF Infralogistics		-2.607.709.3417.37-3.77-13.0757.14
Ritco Logistics		2.4711.3823.3322.607.575.2958.80
Sical Logistics		-8.119.1553.2934.1214.765.8057.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, DJ Mediaprint & Logistics has declined 0.49% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, DJ Mediaprint & Logistics has outperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5115.56110.73
10113.36111.74
20111.44111.83
50111.02109.14
100100.02103.21
20089.2499.05

Source: Dion Global

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, DJ Mediaprint & Logistics saw a drop in promoter holding to 55.70%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.18%, and public shareholding moved up to 44.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:18 PM IST ISTDJ Mediaprint & Logi - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving UFRQ1FY2026-27.
Jul 15, 2026, 09:18 PM IST ISTDJ Mediaprint & Logi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates
Jul 15, 2026, 09:11 PM IST ISTDJ Mediaprint & Logi - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 13, 2026, 11:32 PM IST ISTDJ Mediaprint & Logi - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 10, 2026, 09:33 PM IST ISTDJ Mediaprint & Logi - Update On Outstanding Warrants.

Source: Dion Global

About DJ Mediaprint & Logistics

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60232MH2009PLC190567 and registration number is 190567. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Courier activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 116.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others
  • Address
    24, 1st Floor, Palkhiwala House, Tara Manzil, 1st Dhobi Talao Lane, Mumbai Maharashtra 400002
  • Contact
    cs@djcorp.in
    http://www.djcorp.in

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dinesh Muddu Kotian
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Deepak Pandurang Bhojane
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Deepak Dattaram Salvi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Devadas Alva
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dwarka Prasad Gattani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ganesh Nathuram Dhonde
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Navinchandra Rama Sanil
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vedika Mahesh Patil
    Independent Director

FAQs on DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Share Price

What is the share price of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DJ Mediaprint & Logistics is ₹111.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is DJ Mediaprint & Logistics?

The DJ Mediaprint & Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics?

The market cap of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics is ₹399.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics are ₹114.05 and ₹109.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DJ Mediaprint & Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics is ₹124.95 and 52-week low of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics is ₹51.93 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the DJ Mediaprint & Logistics performed historically in terms of returns?

The DJ Mediaprint & Logistics has shown returns of 0.18% over the past day, -8.02% for the past month, 12.96% over 3 months, -0.49% over 1 year, 26.84% across 3 years, and 48.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics are 35.09 and 4.36 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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