DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DJ MEDIAPRINT & LOGISTICS LTD.

Sector : Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹154.55 Closed
0.290.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹152.65₹157.50
₹154.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹65.05₹209.30
₹154.55
Open Price
₹155.05
Prev. Close
₹154.10
Volume
718

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1157.15
  • R2159.75
  • R3162
  • Pivot
    154.9
  • S1152.3
  • S2150.05
  • S3147.45

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5156.56154.82
  • 10155.8155.18
  • 20145.68155.45
  • 50110.74155.39
  • 10083.56153.7
  • 20076.56144.22

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.61-4.27-9.019.77116.00713.421,386.06
5.968.8623.3225.69-23.10-18.49-18.49
-0.07-3.077.450.7124.1373.0870.08
1.55-0.42-0.42-0.42-0.42-0.42-0.42
0.59-11.32-2.53-24.84-25.45137.39131.07
0.03-1.188.3925.7332.05623.302,102.60
-0.55-7.44-8.7520.6210.21314.32116.68
0.68-9.70-13.11-10.61-19.7682.78105.49
2.638.438.186.21-17.558.74-33.80
7.2734.5083.8349.7797.232,531.393,740.13
0.67-4.40121.86436.44230.556,698.092,057.14
1.829.8746.9160.7153.1477.1035.22
-0.76-8.043.9712.37-8.57114.63-48.60
-8.48-28.42-28.42-28.42-28.42-28.42-28.42
7.88-4.0539.6679.730.411,272.88230.39
5.981.051.80-2.6768.21922.07100.64
-0.42-5.1816.38-6.4014.61959.77573.31
-4.49-6.9515.1029.7829.7829.7829.78
26.5718.82-13.08-23.83-65.81-57.63-89.12
-0.4619.8336.2334.6411.1024.05-15.92

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd. Share Holdings

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd.

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60232MH2009PLC190567 and registration number is 190567. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Courier activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dinesh Muddu Kotian
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Deepak Pandurang Bhojane
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Deepak Dattaram Salvi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Devadas Alva
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dwarka Prasad Gattani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Purshottam Mahadeo Dalvi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Navinchandra Rama Sanil
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Deeksha Devadiga
    Independent Director

FAQs on DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd.?

The market cap of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd. is ₹167.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd. is 5.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd. is ₹154.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd. is ₹209.30 and 52-week low of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd. is ₹65.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

