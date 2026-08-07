What is the share price of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DJ Mediaprint & Logistics is ₹111.25 as on .

What kind of stock is DJ Mediaprint & Logistics? The DJ Mediaprint & Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics? The market cap of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics is ₹399.71 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics? Today’s highest and lowest price of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics are ₹114.05 and ₹109.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DJ Mediaprint & Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics is ₹124.95 and 52-week low of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics is ₹51.93 as on .

How has the DJ Mediaprint & Logistics performed historically in terms of returns? The DJ Mediaprint & Logistics has shown returns of 0.18% over the past day, -8.02% for the past month, 12.96% over 3 months, -0.49% over 1 year, 26.84% across 3 years, and 48.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics are 35.09 and 4.36 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global