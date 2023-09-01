Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.61
|-4.27
|-9.01
|9.77
|116.00
|713.42
|1,386.06
|5.96
|8.86
|23.32
|25.69
|-23.10
|-18.49
|-18.49
|-0.07
|-3.07
|7.45
|0.71
|24.13
|73.08
|70.08
|1.55
|-0.42
|-0.42
|-0.42
|-0.42
|-0.42
|-0.42
|0.59
|-11.32
|-2.53
|-24.84
|-25.45
|137.39
|131.07
|0.03
|-1.18
|8.39
|25.73
|32.05
|623.30
|2,102.60
|-0.55
|-7.44
|-8.75
|20.62
|10.21
|314.32
|116.68
|0.68
|-9.70
|-13.11
|-10.61
|-19.76
|82.78
|105.49
|2.63
|8.43
|8.18
|6.21
|-17.55
|8.74
|-33.80
|7.27
|34.50
|83.83
|49.77
|97.23
|2,531.39
|3,740.13
|0.67
|-4.40
|121.86
|436.44
|230.55
|6,698.09
|2,057.14
|1.82
|9.87
|46.91
|60.71
|53.14
|77.10
|35.22
|-0.76
|-8.04
|3.97
|12.37
|-8.57
|114.63
|-48.60
|-8.48
|-28.42
|-28.42
|-28.42
|-28.42
|-28.42
|-28.42
|7.88
|-4.05
|39.66
|79.73
|0.41
|1,272.88
|230.39
|5.98
|1.05
|1.80
|-2.67
|68.21
|922.07
|100.64
|-0.42
|-5.18
|16.38
|-6.40
|14.61
|959.77
|573.31
|-4.49
|-6.95
|15.10
|29.78
|29.78
|29.78
|29.78
|26.57
|18.82
|-13.08
|-23.83
|-65.81
|-57.63
|-89.12
|-0.46
|19.83
|36.23
|34.64
|11.10
|24.05
|-15.92
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60232MH2009PLC190567 and registration number is 190567. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Courier activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd. is ₹167.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd. is 5.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd. is ₹154.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd. is ₹209.30 and 52-week low of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd. is ₹65.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.