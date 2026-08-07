Here's the live share price of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|DJ Mediaprint & Logistics
|-3.60
|-8.02
|12.96
|10.81
|-0.49
|26.84
|48.41
|Aegis Logistics
|5.66
|-2.07
|83.11
|87.18
|87.91
|53.24
|37.34
|Container Corporation of India
|-3.70
|7.01
|-3.87
|-1.46
|-8.47
|-3.28
|-1.17
|Delhivery
|-2.35
|-9.03
|-2.27
|8.25
|1.12
|4.57
|-2.59
|Shadowfax Technologies
|-0.95
|5.47
|41.60
|110.02
|119.29
|29.92
|17.00
|BlackBuck
|3.33
|-1.49
|0.05
|-10.17
|8.40
|29.20
|16.62
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-0.81
|-3.53
|10.24
|26.87
|7.41
|-12.63
|-7.78
|VRL Logistics
|5.81
|18.07
|4.92
|-6.31
|-0.36
|-6.14
|13.19
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.61
|2.86
|0.50
|7.84
|27.13
|7.05
|-8.46
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-0.25
|-7.56
|4.19
|-6.42
|-1.70
|-5.42
|47.12
|Afcom Holdings
|1.11
|5.33
|44.52
|70.53
|51.98
|87.97
|46.04
|Gateway Distriparks
|-2.55
|-6.69
|-6.13
|-11.61
|-14.23
|-10.21
|-5.42
|TCI Express
|1.56
|9.20
|-3.75
|-5.27
|-17.44
|-28.15
|-17.00
|Navkar Corporation
|-3.36
|-6.85
|0.15
|-1.76
|-19.37
|12.69
|15.50
|Allcargo Logistics
|15.69
|15.69
|-5.97
|-7.38
|-73.40
|-50.43
|-27.95
|Allcargo Global
|12.67
|-23.53
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-11.60
|-7.13
|Western Carriers (India)
|0.39
|-6.83
|-17.13
|-25.25
|-21.36
|-17.36
|-10.81
|JITF Infralogistics
|-2.60
|7.70
|9.34
|17.37
|-3.77
|-13.07
|57.14
|Ritco Logistics
|2.47
|11.38
|23.33
|22.60
|7.57
|5.29
|58.80
|Sical Logistics
|-8.11
|9.15
|53.29
|34.12
|14.76
|5.80
|57.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, DJ Mediaprint & Logistics has declined 0.49% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, DJ Mediaprint & Logistics has outperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|115.56
|110.73
|10
|113.36
|111.74
|20
|111.44
|111.83
|50
|111.02
|109.14
|100
|100.02
|103.21
|200
|89.24
|99.05
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, DJ Mediaprint & Logistics saw a drop in promoter holding to 55.70%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.18%, and public shareholding moved up to 44.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:18 PM IST IST
|DJ Mediaprint & Logi - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving UFRQ1FY2026-27.
|Jul 15, 2026, 09:18 PM IST IST
|DJ Mediaprint & Logi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates
|Jul 15, 2026, 09:11 PM IST IST
|DJ Mediaprint & Logi - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:32 PM IST IST
|DJ Mediaprint & Logi - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 10, 2026, 09:33 PM IST IST
|DJ Mediaprint & Logi - Update On Outstanding Warrants.
Source: Dion Global
DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60232MH2009PLC190567 and registration number is 190567. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Courier activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 116.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DJ Mediaprint & Logistics is ₹111.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The DJ Mediaprint & Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics is ₹399.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics are ₹114.05 and ₹109.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DJ Mediaprint & Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics is ₹124.95 and 52-week low of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics is ₹51.93 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The DJ Mediaprint & Logistics has shown returns of 0.18% over the past day, -8.02% for the past month, 12.96% over 3 months, -0.49% over 1 year, 26.84% across 3 years, and 48.41% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics are 35.09 and 4.36 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global