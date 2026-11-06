Dixon Technologies and Syrma SGS are competing in the same Indian electronics manufacturing industry, but they are building their businesses in different ways. Dixon Technologies has become a major mobile phone manufacturer, with large customer programmes driving its revenue. Syrma has a smaller manufacturing base but a wider presence across automotive, industrial, consumer, healthcare and other electronics.

Their Q2 FY27 results bring the stark difference into spotlight. Dixon reported revenue of Rs 21,806 crore, while Syrma posted Rs 1,989.7 crore. Syrma grew faster and reported a higher operating EBITDA margin. Dixon, however, has a much larger mobile manufacturing operation and is preparing for another increase in volumes through Vivo, exports and new customer programmes.

Both companies are investing in components and new manufacturing capabilities. Their performance offers a useful comparison of two routes to growth in India’s EMS industry: high-volume manufacturing built around large customer programmes, and a more diversified electronics manufacturing business.

Advertisement

Q2 FY27: Dixon’s scale, Syrma’s faster growth

Dixon’s consolidated revenue increased 47% year-on-year to Rs 21,806 crore. EBITDA, excluding the fair-value gain on its Aditya Infotech investment, was Rs 609 crore. PAT after minority interest and excluding the gain stood at Rs 293 crore.

Syrma’s revenue from operations rose 73.6% to Rs 1,989.7 crore. Operating EBITDA, excluding other income, increased 67.7% to Rs 193.3 crore, while PAT grew 87% to Rs 124.2 crore.

Dixon generated nearly 11 times Syrma’s revenue. Syrma, however, recorded faster growth in revenue, EBITDA and PAT. Its operating EBITDA margin was 9.7%, compared with Dixon’s adjusted margin of approximately 2.8%.

Dixon vs Syrma: Q2FY27 report card

Q2 FY27 Dixon Technologies Syrma SGS Revenue Rs 21,806 cr Rs 1,989.7 cr Revenue growth 47% 73.6% EBITDA Rs 609 cr* Rs 193.3 cr** EBITDA growth 8%* 67.7% EBITDA margin Approx. 2.8% 9.7% PAT Rs 293 cr* Rs 124.2 cr PAT growth 19%* 87%

*Dixon EBITDA and PAT exclude the fair-value gain on its Aditya Infotech investment; PAT is after minority interest. *Syrma operating EBITDA excludes other income.

Business mix: Mobile phones dominate Dixon, Syrma serves more industries

Dixon’s mobile and other EMS segment generated Rs 20,093 crore in Q2 FY27, accounting for the bulk of its revenue. The company also operates in telecom and networking, IT hardware, home appliances and consumer electronics.

Syrma’s revenue is spread across automotive, consumer, industrial, healthcare, and IT and railways. Automotive revenue grew 91% year-on-year in Q2, industrial increased 86%, healthcare rose 61%, and IT and railways grew 69%.

Jasbir Gujral, Managing Director of Syrma SGS, described the company’s approach during its Q2 FY27 earnings call: “We have strived over the last 3 years to build a risk-mitigated model such that we are not dependent on any one vertical, any one geography, any one customer or major customers, which can sort of disturb the equilibrium of the growth.”

Dixon’s customer programmes are more concentrated in mobile manufacturing, although its other businesses are expanding. Syrma’s wider end-market presence gives it exposure to a larger range of electronics applications, while its smaller revenue base makes the contribution of individual businesses more significant.

Dixon vs Syrma: Mobile manufacturing and customer programmes

Dixon manufactured 9.7 million smartphones in Q2 FY27, taking H1 production to 17.2 million units. It expects FY27 production of 33–34 million units, excluding Vivo.

The company expects exports for its anchor customer to ramp up from Q4 FY27. It is also preparing to export feature phones and smartphones for Transsion Group brands from the next financial year. Production for a new Indian brand has started.

Atul Lall, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Dixon Technologies, said during the October 30 earnings call that the Vivo joint venture was expected to begin operations in Q4 FY27, with significant volumes in the following financial year. Management expects the joint venture to contribute around 18–20 million units, taking total FY28 smartphone production to approximately 55–60 million units, including Vivo.

Syrma does not have a comparable smartphone volume programme. Its consumer electronics business includes manufacturing and ODM assignments, while its other verticals serve automotive, industrial, healthcare and railway customers.

The companies therefore have different sources of customer-led volume growth. Dixon is relying on large smartphone programmes and new export orders, while Syrma is adding business across several product categories and industries.

Dixon vs Syrma: Margins and input costs

Dixon’s adjusted EBITDA margin declined from around 3.8% in Q2 FY26 to approximately 2.8% in Q2 FY27. Its mobile and other EMS segment reported operating profit of Rs 509 crore on revenue of Rs 20,093 crore.

The company attributed the pressure to the expiry of the mobile PLI 1 scheme and higher global memory prices. Home appliances also faced higher polymer prices, freight costs and foreign exchange movements.

Lall said during the October 30 call: “Margins during the quarter were impacted on expiration of mobile PLI 1 scheme along with elevated global memory prices due to rapid expansion of AI infrastructure.”

Syrma’s operating EBITDA margin was 9.7%, compared with 10.1% a year earlier. Gross margin declined from 23.8% to 21.1%. Gujral explained that higher component costs were passed on to customers, but did not generate additional value addition for the company.

He said: “We have pass-through mechanisms with all customers, but we don’t get a value-add on the cost push and that results in slight dilution in the margin profile. The absolute figure is being maintained, but the margin profile does take a small hit because you get the same value addition on a higher base of the cost push.”

The margin gap is partly linked to the companies’ different product and customer mixes. Dixon’s high-volume mobile business operates at a lower margin, while Syrma’s broader portfolio includes several specialised electronics applications. Their reported EBITDA figures also use different definitions, so the margin comparison should be read with that distinction in mind.

Dixon vs Syrma: Two routes to international business

Dixon expects its mobile exports to increase through anchor customer programmes and Transsion Group brands. Export volumes for its anchor customer are expected to ramp up meaningfully from Q4 FY27.

Syrma’s export business spans automotive, industrial, consumer and other electronics. H1 FY27 exports reached Rs 901 crore. Management expects FY27 exports to exceed Rs 1,700 crore, against its earlier estimate of Rs 1,500–1,600 crore, and has an FY28 ambition of approximately Rs 2,000 crore.

Gujral said: “Exports, as we have always been maintaining, are one of the corner stones of our growth strategy and exports is in the DNA of Syrma SGS.”

Syrma is also expanding its original design manufacturing business. H1 FY27 ODM revenue reached Rs 591 crore, compared with Rs 273 crore in H1 FY26. The company expects FY27 ODM revenue of Rs 1,000–1,100 crore, with assignments across consumer, healthcare and defence.

Dixon also has ODM work in mobile manufacturing, including new programmes discussed in its earnings and brokerage material. Its growth, however, remains closely tied to the production volumes of major mobile customers.

Component manufacturing: Dixon expands camera and display capacity, Syrma builds PCB capability

Dixon has increased annual camera module capacity from 80 million to 120 million units and plans to expand it to 180–190 million units by FY28. Its display module plans include automotive and mobile applications, with mobile production targeted for FY28. The company is also pursuing optical transceivers through a venture involving an initial investment of Rs 50–60 crore.

Syrma is developing PCB manufacturing, alongside camera modules and magnetics. Its PCB facility is expected to begin customer prototype production in April 2027, with mass production targeted for September 2027 after trials and customer approvals.

Gujral said during the earnings call: “The major one which will have a significant impact in the long run on our — a positive impact rather on our revenues and margin profile is the PCB project.”

JM Financial estimates Phase 1 PCB capex of Rs 400–500 crore, followed by around Rs 400 crore for Phase 2. Its report estimates revenue potential of Rs 200–250 crore in FY28 and peak revenue of approximately Rs 1,200 crore in FY30. These are estimates for the project as it scales up.

Dixon’s component investments are closely connected to its existing mobile and IT hardware businesses. Syrma’s PCB project adds a manufacturing capability that can serve a wider set of electronics customers.

Dixon vs Syrma: Working capital and cash flowSyrma’s net working capital cycle improved to 63 days in Q2 FY27 from 71 days in Q1. It generated approximately Rs 120 crore of positive operating cash flow in H1.

Gujral said: “We had a negative operating cash flow in Q1 and, as committed, we sort of see from the prism of 1 year, this quarter we have turned positive and we generated INR 120 crores of positive operating cash flow.”

Dixon reported an increase of approximately Rs 280 crore in working capital during H1, partly due to strategic memory inventory and pending PLI receivables. Management expects 80–85% of the additional working capital blockage to reverse by March 2027.

Saurabh Gupta, Director and Group CFO of Dixon Technologies, said the company had built inventory to manage memory requirements and was also carrying receivables under PLI schemes. Management expects much of the additional cash requirement to be released before the end of FY27.

Dixon vs Syrma: Growth guidance

Dixon expects FY27 smartphone production of 33–34 million units, excluding Vivo, and total FY28 volumes of 55–60 million units, including the joint venture, new Indian brand and exports. Its IT hardware business has FY27 revenue guidance of Rs 6,000–6,500 crore, with expected volumes of 1.3–1.4 million units.

Syrma raised its FY27 revenue growth guidance to 40–45%, implying revenue of around Rs 7,000 crore or more. It expects exports to exceed Rs 1,700 crore and ODM revenue to reach Rs 1,000–1,100 crore. Management also expects the company to cross $1 billion in revenue in FY28.

Dixon vs Syrma: The growth roadmap

Key targets Dixon Technologies Syrma SGS FY27 smartphone volumes 33–34 million, excluding Vivo Not applicable FY28 smartphone volumes 55–60 million, including Vivo Not applicable FY27 export target Anchor customer and Transsion programmes Above Rs 1,700 cr FY28 export ambition Further ramp-up in mobile exports Around Rs 2,000 cr FY27 IT hardware revenue Rs 6,000–6,500 cr Not separately guided FY27 ODM revenue Not separately guided Rs 1,000–1,100 cr Major new manufacturing Camera, display and optical components PCB, camera modules and magnetics

Dixon vs Syrma: Brokerages retain ‘Buy’ ratings Nomura retained a ‘Buy’ rating on Dixon Technologies with a target price of Rs 15,664 and an indicated upside of 42.4% in its October 31 report. Emkay also rated Dixon ‘Buy’ with a target price of Rs 16,400.

For Syrma SGS, Emkay retained ‘Buy’ with a target price of Rs 2,050 and an indicated upside of 35.3% in its November 3 report. JM Financial’s November 2 report carried a ‘Buy’ recommendation with a target price of Rs 1,765.

The brokerages have different earnings estimates. Nomura projected Dixon’s FY28 EPS at Rs 275.10, while Emkay estimated Rs 370. For Syrma, JM Financial estimated FY27 revenue of Rs 7,179 crore and EBITDA of Rs 746 crore; Emkay projected revenue of Rs 7,392 crore and EBITDA of Rs 775 crore.

Conclusion: Different strengths within the same EMS industry

Dixon and Syrma belong in the same industry comparison because both are expanding electronics manufacturing for domestic and international customers. Their business models, however, are not identical.

Dixon has the advantage of scale, large mobile manufacturing programmes and substantial volume opportunities from Vivo and exports.Syrma has a more diversified customer and product base, faster Q2 revenue growth and a higher operating EBITDA margin. Dixon is the larger mobile manufacturing platform. Syrma is the more diversified EMS business. Their Q2 results show two distinct ways of building scale in India’s electronics manufacturing industry.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.