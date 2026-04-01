India’s electronics manufacturing story is in focus. A key stock in this space- Dixon Technologies has varying views from different brokerage houses.. Nomura is constructive, backing earnings visibility tied to new component opportunities and government incentives. Jefferies, on the other hand, has turned cautious, pointing to pressure building globally in smartphones that could spill into India’s largest contract manufacturer. One broketage house sees margin expansion and execution-led upside. The other is watching demand risks and cost pressures creep in. Together, they frame the debate around a stock that has already seen volatility in recent months.

Jefferies on Dixon Technologies India: ‘Hold’

Jefferies has maintained a ‘Hold’ stance on Dixon Technologies, building its view around a weakening global smartphone cycle and rising input costs. The brokerage’s analysis leans heavily on global cues discussed in its recent sector interaction.

The firm points out that memory costs have surged sharply, with DRAM and NAND prices rising more than 70% quarter-on-quarter in early 2026 and expected to climb further. That cost pressure is already feeding into handset pricing, particularly in entry and mid-range devices. In India, entry-level 5G smartphone prices have moved from around Rs 10,000 to roughly Rs13,000 within months, which has started to affect affordability and demand elasticity.

Jefferies ties this directly to Dixon’s business mix. Mobile and electronics manufacturing services contribute nearly 90% of revenue, making the company sensitive to any slowdown in shipments. The brokerage expects global smartphone volumes to contract sharply over the next 12 months, with a projected decline of about 31% year-on-year.

“Global smartphone shipment volume could fall sharply as price hikes offset memory cost inflation, especially in lower-end segments,” as per Jefferies report.

The brokerage also lists customer-side risks. Xiaomi, one of Dixon’s key clients, has already reported a drop in low-end shipments and a loss of market share in India. That becomes a monitorable factor for order flows.

“Smartphone market is seeing signs of weakness especially in the mass market, which remains critical for EMS players,” the report says.

Even though Jefferies still builds in volume growth for Dixon over FY25 to FY27, it expects growth to normalise thereafter, especially with production-linked incentive benefits tapering and outsourcing gains already captured to a large extent. The tone remains guarded, with valuation seen as fair rather than compelling at current levels.

Nomura on Dixon Technologies India: ‘Buy’

Nomura takes a very different view, reiterating a Buy rating on Dixon Technologies with a target price of Rs 14,678, implying an upside of 51.7%.

The brokerage builds its case around structural expansion in value addition and the company’s growing role in component manufacturing. A key trigger comes from government approvals under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme, where Dixon’s display module joint venture has secured clearance for an investment of Rs1,100 crore.

Nomura expects this move to push Dixon beyond assembly into higher-margin components. Display module assembly contributes roughly 10% of bill of material and carries better profitability than traditional assembly work. Over time, this can lift margins meaningfully.

“Display module assembly has healthy double-digit margins and can potentially add to overall profitability as scale builds up,” the firm states.

The report also highlights that both major component joint ventures, camera and display modules, have now received approvals. That reduces execution uncertainty and shifts focus toward ramp-up timelines. Trials are expected around the second quarter of FY27, followed by scale-up in the second half of the year.

Nomura factors in government incentives under the scheme, estimating an additional 1% to 4% of revenue as support, translating into incremental operating gains over the medium term. The brokerage also sees optional upside from new customer additions, including potential entry into automotive electronics.

“Both component JVs have received approval and the focus now shifts to execution, which could drive margin expansion over the next few years,” the report says.

Valuation is another point of divergence. Nomura assigns a multiple of about 45 times FY28 earnings, which it considers reasonable within Dixon’s historical band. It also points out that the stock is currently trading closer to 30 times forward earnings, leaving room for upside as execution plays out.

Jefferies vs Nomura on Dixon Technologies India: Demand risk against margin story

The contrast between the two reports comes down to where each brokerage is placing its weight. Jefferies is focused on the demand side, especially global smartphone volumes and cost pressures feeding into affordability. Nomura is looking at the supply side, particularly Dixon’s move up the value chain and policy support.

Jefferies sees rising memory costs as a structural headwind that could compress volumes in price-sensitive segments, which form a large chunk of Dixon’s order book. Nomura, in contrast, is betting that higher value addition through components will cushion margins even if volumes fluctuate.

Jefferies is more concerned about the next 12 to 18 months, where demand softness could play out. Nomura is building a medium-term story around execution of new capacities, incentives, and margin expansion by FY28.

Customer concentration risk is another area where the tone differs. Jefferies explicitly flags Xiaomi’s weak trend as a concern, while Nomura places more emphasis on diversification into new segments and clients over time.

Conclusion

Dixon Technologies now sits at the intersection of two competing narratives. One side is watching global demand indicators turn weaker and questioning how much of that pressure will filter into India’s electronics manufacturing chain. The other is backing a shift in the company’s business model, with deeper component integration and policy tailwinds supporting profitability over time.

While Jefferies is cautious because the next few quarters could test volumes. Nomura is constructive because the next few years could lift margins.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.