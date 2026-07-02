Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. is entering its next phase of growth with multiple catalysts across mobile manufacturing, exports, component localisation and IT hardware, according to Investec. The brokerage retained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 14,500, implying an upside of about 23%.

Investec said management remains confident that mobile phone volumes will stay resilient even before the proposed Vivo joint venture receives regulatory approval. It also expects exports, backward integration and new business verticals to support earnings growth over the next few years.

“We remain convinced of management’s opportunistic and disciplined approach. ‘Buy’stays,” Investec said.

Multiple growth drivers in place

Investec said Dixon’s growth outlook remains supported by several operating and strategic initiatives, with management indicating that the company’s core business momentum remains intact despite recent industry challenges.

The brokerage said its own estimates, as well as Street expectations, currently factor in lower mobile phone volumes than management’s guidance. Any sequential improvement in volumes during the June quarter or approval of the Vivo joint venture could therefore trigger earnings upgrades.

“Our/consensus est build-in lower mobile volumes than management guidance; a sequential pick-up in vols in Q1 and/or Vivo JV approval is likely to lead to upgrades,” Investec said.

Dixon: Mobile business expected to remain resilient

Investec said Dixon expects mobile phone volumes, excluding Vivo, to remain broadly stable at around 33 million units in FY27 despite recent weakness in the industry.

Management also expects approval for the Vivo joint venture in the near term, which could add more than 20 million units of annual production capacity.

The brokerage said easing memory availability constraints and continued market share gains over other electronics manufacturing services (EMS) players should support the mobile business.

“Worst is behind in Mobiles,” Investec said.

Export opportunity gathers momentum for Dixon Tech

Investec said exports are emerging as another important growth engine for Dixon.

The brokerage noted that the company is constructing a dedicated facility for Transsion Group exports. The plant will initially manufacture feature phones before expanding into smartphones.

Management expects exports to contribute an additional 4-5 million units during FY27, with a much stronger ramp-up expected from FY28 as the proposed Production Linked Incentive (PLI) 2 scheme supports exports and localisation.

“Exports opportunity should expand,” Investec said.

Investec on Dixon: Backward integration to support margins

Investec expects Dixon’s ongoing investments in components manufacturing to strengthen profitability over the medium term.

The brokerage said the company’s camera module joint venture with Q Tech is expanding annual capacity from 80 million units to 180 million units. Management expects margins in the business to improve from around 6% to 8-9% as benefits from the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme begin to accrue.

Investec also highlighted Dixon’s display module joint venture with HKC, involving planned capital expenditure of Rs 1,100 crore.

The facility will have annual capacity to manufacture 24 million mobile display modules, with 60-65% expected to be consumed internally, alongside 2.4 million automotive display modules.

Management expects the venture to generate annual EBITDA of more than Rs 1,200 crore from FY29 onwards.

“Backward integration should boost margins from FY28 onwards,” Investec said.

IT hardware and telecom businesses add to growth

Investec said Dixon continues to scale up its presence in IT hardware and telecom equipment manufacturing.

The brokerage said the company now partners with four leading IT hardware brands that together account for more than 60% of the domestic market.

Management is targeting around 20% market share in India’s $8.5 billion IT hardware opportunity over the next few years.

Investec also said the Inventec joint venture facility is expected to become operational within about six months, while localisation initiatives continue to progress.

In telecom, Dixon is expanding its relationship with Bharti Airtel as broadband penetration increases. The recently announced joint venture with Gemtek is also expected to strengthen the company’s networking product portfolio and provide an entry into the server segment.

Specialty EMS offers another growth avenue

Investec said Dixon is evaluating acquisition opportunities in the specialty electronics manufacturing services or EMS segment, which management believes offers a significantly larger addressable market and higher margins than several of its existing businesses.

The brokerage expects any successful acquisition to diversify the company’s revenue mix and strengthen its presence in higher-value manufacturing categories.

Dixon earnings outlook remains strong

Investec forecasts Dixon’s revenue to increase from Rs 48,873 crore in FY26 to Rs 63,206 crore in FY27 and Rs 81,688 crore in FY28.

The brokerage expects EBITDA to grow from Rs 1,867 crore in FY26 to Rs 2,275 crore in FY27 before rising to Rs 3,433 crore in FY28. Adjusted net profit is projected to increase from Rs 890 crore in FY26 to Rs 1,004 crore in FY27 and Rs 1,608 crore in FY28.

Conclusion

Investec believes Dixon Technologies is well positioned for its next phase of growth, supported by resilient mobile volumes, the proposed Vivo joint venture, rising exports, deeper backward integration and expanding opportunities in IT hardware and specialty electronics manufacturing. The brokerage believes these growth drivers, along with potential earnings upgrades following Vivo JV approval or stronger mobile volumes, support its positive view on the stock and retained its ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 14,500.

Disclaimer: The research views and target prices mentioned above are those of a third-party brokerage and do not reflect the opinions of this publication. This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a direct offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities. Investors are advised to consult a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.