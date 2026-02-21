The global brokerage house CLSA has downgraded Dixon Technologies to ‘Hold’ from ‘Outperform’ and slashed the target price to Rs 12,100 from Rs 15,880 per share.

According to the brokerage report, the downgrade is linked to emerging risks from a global memory supply squeeze, weak visibility in smartphone demand and company specific uncertainties.

Let’s take a look at the key reasons why the brokerage has downgraded the stock –

A global memory boom that could hurt consumer electronics

According to CLSA, “The memory industry has entered the early stage of a boom cycle across DRAM, NAND and specialty memory markets, driven by a combination of structural demand growth from AI computing and restricted supply expansion.”

Artificial Intelligence servers need far more memory than traditional servers. System Dynamic Random-Access Memory usage is two to three times higher in AI servers. High Bandwidth Memory, which enables faster data processing, has become critical. AI servers typically use 320-640 gigabytes of HBM something traditional servers do not require.

CLSA in its report noted, “AI servers require 2-3x incremental memory compared to traditional servers.” At the same time, memory makers are shifting production towards higher-margin products such as HBM, Double Data Rate 5 and advanced NAND flash memory.

The brokerage added, “Manufacturers are reallocating capacity to higher-margin HBM, away from consumer products.”

As a result, prices have jumped sharply. “DDR5/DDR4 contract prices rising 119% / 63% MoM in January and NAND contract prices climbing 37-67%,” the report highlights. With inventories at low levels, CLSA believes supply constraints could last for years.

Why India is more exposed

India depends heavily on imported memory components. It accounts for less than 4% of global memory demand in value terms. This limits bargaining power.

According to the brokerage report, India’s memory demand is skewed towards legacy DRAM and NAND used in low-end smartphones and consumer devices. This makes the country more vulnerable when global supply tightens.

If memory becomes expensive, smartphone prices may rise by 10-25%, especially in the lower and mid-range categories. Since memory accounts for 20-25% of a smartphone’s cost, even small price increases can affect affordability.

India’s smartphone market has grown at just about 1% CAGR over the past five years. This is largely driven by replacement demand. CLSA believes higher prices could slow this further.

Electronics Manufacturing Services firms most vulnerable

Dixon Technologies is one of India’s largest Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) companies.

According to the brokerage report, “EMS most vulnerable; downgrade Dixon to Hold.”

If smartphone sales slow, Dixon’s volume could be hit even if margins remains stable. CLSA in its report noted, “Given risks to low-end smartphone volumes and concerns around medium-term growth visibility, we downgrade our rating for Dixon from Outperform to Hold.”

Company specific concerns add to pressure

Beyond the global memory cycle, CLSA has flagged operational uncertainties. Any delay in the Vivo joint venture or approvals under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme could slow growth.

Also, with the Performance Linked Incentive scheme ending in March, near-term visibility remains uncertain, even though margins may improve over time.

The brokerage has cut its earnings per share estimates for FY26-FY28 by 1-18%. The new target price of Rs 12,100 is based on a lower price-to-earnings multiple of 50 times, down from 55 times earlier.

Conclusion

Dixon Technologies remains a major player in India’s manufacturing ecosystem, but according to the brokerage report, the near-term risk-reward balance has become less attractive.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.