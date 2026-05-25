Dixon Technologies vs Kaynes Technology: Is India’s booming electronics manufacturing sector hitting a wall, or are the winners and losers simply being separated? As the sector manoeuvres FY27, an interesting divergence is playing out between market giants Dixon Technologies and Kaynes Technology.

While both are riding the massive wave of local manufacturing and import substitution, look closer and their latest earnings cycles reveal two completely different financial realities.

The contrast emerged from what happened after revenue was booked and how efficiently that revenue converted into cash, returns and capacity creation.

#1: Kaynes Technology vs Dixon Technologies: Revenue growth vs earnings quality

Kaynes Technology ended FY26 with stronger top-line growth.

Kaynes reported consolidated revenue of Rs 3,626.4 crore in FY26, ended March 2026 compared with Rs 2,721.8 crore in FY25, a growth of 33.2%. EBITDA increased to Rs 574.1 crore in FY26 from Rs 410.7 crore in FY25, while PAT increased to Rs 363.9 crore in FY26 from the previous year. EBITDA margin improved to 15.8% in FY26 from 15.1% in FY25.

Ramesh Kunhikannan, Executive Vice Chairman, Kaynes Technology, said: “Over the last few quarters, the company has continued to deliver strong financial and operational performance, supported by a healthy order book, increasing customer engagement and growing presence across all the high-value sectors.”

Dixon Technologies vs Kaynes Technology FY26 Full-Year & Q4 Performance — Key Metrics Face-off 📊 Revenue & Earnings (FY26) Metric Dixon Tech Kaynes Tech FY26 Revenue ₹48,893 cr ₹3,626 cr Revenue Growth (YoY) 26% 33.2% FY26 EBITDA ₹1,887 cr ₹574 cr EBITDA Margin (FY26) 3.8% 15.8% FY26 PAT (Adj.) ₹845 cr ₹364 cr 📉 Q4 FY26 Snapshot Metric Dixon Tech Kaynes Tech Q4 Revenue ₹10,520 cr ₹1,243 cr Q4 EBITDA Margin 4.0% ▼ 15.6% ▼ Q4 PAT ₹192 cr ▲ ₹91 cr ▼ 💰 Capital Efficiency Metric Dixon Tech Kaynes Tech Net Working Capital −8 days ✅ 125 days ⚠️ ROCE (FY26) 44.8% — ROE (FY26) 28.1% — Operating Cash Flow Positive ✅ −₹6,000 cr ⚠️ 🔭 Order Book & Growth Plans Metric Dixon Tech Kaynes Tech Order Book (FY26 end) — ₹8,366 cr Key Expansion Camera modules: 7 cr → 18–19 cr units OSAT Unit 1 live; Unit 2 Q2 CY26 Revenue Visibility IT hardware: 3x in FY27 OSAT: ₹2,500 cr+ (5 yrs) 🏦 Brokerage Views Broker Dixon Tech Kaynes Tech JM Financial ADD ₹11,200 REDUCE ₹4,350 ▼ Emkay BUY ₹12,500 — Nomura Preferred pick ✅ NEUTRAL ₹3,720 ▼ Express InfoGenIE

Dixon Technologies reported lower growth, but on a much larger scale.

Revenue increased to Rs 48,893 crore in FY26 ended March 2026 from Rs 38,880 crore in FY25, a growth of 26%. EBITDA excluding exceptional gains increased to Rs 1,887 crore in FY26 from Rs 1,528 crore in FY25, while PAT excluding exceptional gains increased to Rs 845 crore in FY26 from Rs 706 crore in FY25.

Atul Lall, Managing Director and Vice Chairman, Dixon Technologies, said, “Despite near-term headwinds, we continue to strengthen our customer partnerships and expand capacities across segments while accelerating our backward integration and localization strategy. Our priorities remain clear to sustain growth momentum, strengthening our competitive positioning and continuing to invest in talent capability enhancement.”

Quarterly performance introduced pressure points.

Kaynes reported Q4 FY26 revenue of Rs 1,243 crore for the quarter ended March 2026 compared with Rs 985 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA increased to Rs 194 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 168 crore in Q4 FY25, while EBITDA margin narrowed to 15.6% from 17.1% over the same period. PAT declined to Rs 91 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 116 crore in Q4 FY25.

Dixon reported adjusted revenue of Rs 10,520 crore in Q4 FY26 for the quarter ended March 2026 compared with Rs 10,304 crore in Q4 FY25. Adjusted EBITDA declined to Rs 418 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 454 crore in Q4 FY25, while EBITDA margin narrowed to 4.0% from 4.4% over the same period. Adjusted PAT increased to Rs 192 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 185 crore in Q4 FY25.

#2: Kaynes Technology vs Dixon Technologies: Working capital

The strongest distinction after earnings appeared in cash conversion.

Dixon ended FY26 with net working capital at negative 8 days compared with negative 5 days in FY25. Management reported ROCE of 44.8% and ROE of 28.1%.

Lall said, “We remain focused to strengthen capital efficiency and balance sheet quality, improved asset utilisation, operating leverage and disciplined capital allocation supported healthy ROCE and ROE of 44.8% and 28.1%, respectively. Overall working capital efficiency led to stronger cash flow generation and working capital cycle of negative 8 days.”

Kaynes entered FY27 with a different outlook.

The company reported FY26 net working capital at 125 days compared with 87 days in March FY25. JM Financial’s analysis placed end-FY26 working capital at 179 days and noted receivable days almost doubled year on year. Negative operating cash flow stood at Rs 6,000 crore despite PAT of Rs 3,600 crore.

N. Muthukumar, Managing Director, Kaynes Technology, said, “We realised our working capital days stood at around 122 days in FY ’26, primarily reflecting the business model procurement of the smart meter segment, which has a different working capital cycle when compared to the core EMS business.”

Muthukumar added, “The core EMS business has demonstrated a significant improvement in the efficiency as committed earlier with the working capital days reducing from 83 days in FY ’24 to 53 days in FY ’26.”

Brokerage firm Nomura also noted that standalone electronics manufacturing services (EMS) generated positive operating cash flow of about Rs 250 crore in FY26 versus about Rs 65 crore a year earlier and attributed the consolidated cash strain primarily to smart metering.

#3: Kaynes Technology vs Dixon Technologies: Margins held different messages than revenue

Neither company reports NIMs. EBITDA margin and return ratios remain the closest comparable operating measures.

Dixon’s EBITDA margin moved to 3.8% in FY26 from 3.9% in FY25 and JM Financial estimates place FY27 at 3.6%.

Management linked current operating conditions to component pricing.

Lall further added, “Over the past few weeks, supply-demand dynamics are becoming more balanced, and we are beginning to see an improvement in customer ordering pattern, and we expect a high-double-digit growth quarter-on-quarter in the smartphones volume along with growth in selling prices by 12% to 15%.”

JM Financial noted that Dixon’s fixed conversion-fee structure means higher smartphone ASP does not automatically translate into EBITDA expansion.

Kaynes retained a structurally higher margin profile.

FY26 EBITDA margin expanded to 15.8% from 15.1%, but Q4 FY26 margin narrowed to 15.6% from 17.1% and PAT margin declined to 7.3%. Higher depreciation and finance costs weighed on quarterly profitability.

Nomura reduced FY27F and FY28F earnings estimates by 32.3% and 26.4% respectively while retaining EBITDA margin assumptions broadly unchanged.

#4: Kaynes Technology vs Dixon Technologies: Order books and execution timelines

Kaynes maintained that order visibility remained intact despite delayed revenue conversion.

Order book stood at Rs 8,366 crore at FY26 end compared with Rs 6,597 crore in March FY25.

Kunhikannan said, “The company has not seen a structural deterioration in demand, order book quality or customer relevance. Our order book remains healthy, diversified, and noncancelable in nature, and we continue to see strong engagement across multiple strategic sectors.”

Kunhikannan also said, “Near-term top line performance did not fully meet market expectations, primarily due to geopolitical disruption, especially the West Asia conflict, which led to last-minute customer deferment, supply chain delays and product timing shift.”

Nomura stated customer inspections in government-related smart meter projects continued to influence execution timelines.

Dixon’s call focused more on production readiness and customer expansion.

Lall said, “Q4 revenues remained flat due to geopolitical concerns, softer consumer demand, inventory rationalisation by brands, elevated input costs, majorly impacting the smartphone and IT hardware segment.”

#5: Kaynes Technology vs Dixon Technologies: Future growth plans

Kaynes continues to push into semiconductor-linked manufacturing.

The management said its Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly & Test (OSAT) Unit 1 has become operational and Unit 2 is expected to commence in Q2 CY26. Revenue visibility in OSAT stood above Rs 2,500 crore over five years. Printed Circuit Board (PCB) manufacturing also carried confirmed demand visibility for five years.

Kunhikannan, said, “Going forward, our focus remains clear, improving execution in EMS, moving towards product-driven revenues, ramping up PCB and OSAT, with discipline and delivering growth with stronger top line and bottom-line growth and capital efficiencies. We value the trust placed in us and recognise that credibility is built through consistent delivery.”

Kunhikannan said, “In OSAT, the order outlook for both the current year and the medium term remains strong with revenue visibility of over Rs 25,000 million over the next 5 years. Similarly, in PCB, we continue to see a robust and confirmed demand pipeline for the next 5 years, with several customers already indicating requirement for additional capacity expansion.”

Dixon stays focused on localisation.

Management plans to increase camera module capacity to 18 crore to 19 crore units annually from 7 crore units over the next 15 to 18 months. The display module facility under the HKC joint venture is expected to begin trials in Q3 FY27 and move into production around late Q3 to early Q4 FY27.

Lall said, “We will be expanding the capacities of camera module and a subsidiary Q Tech, which is an ECMS beneficiary for smartphones from 70 million units annually to around 180 million units to 190 million units annually over the next 15 to 18 months, largely catering to our captive smartphone volumes in addition to deepening the level of manufacturing, capturing more value add in India.”

Lall added, “We have received PN3 and ECMS approval for the 74:26 display module JV with HKC. Construction of our display facility is completed and installation of machineries are ongoing for mobiles, IT hardware products and automotive displays. The trials will start from the beginning of Q3 and mass production will commence from the end of Q3, beginning of Q4 this fiscal.”

Emkay said Dixon expects IT hardware revenue to increase three times in FY27 and expects component manufacturing to support margin expansion over time.

Kaynes Technology vs Dixon Technologies: Brokerage view

Dividend remained a minor factor for both companies. Dixon’s dividend yield remained at 0.1% in FY25 and FY26 and broker estimates place it at 0.1% to 0.2% in later years. Kaynes continued with no dividend payout in broker projections.

Brokerage commentary became more differentiated after the earnings cycle. Brokerages retained constructive views on Dixon despite near-term pressure on margins and demand, while Kaynes saw downgrades following concerns around execution and working capital.

JM Financial on Dixon Technologies

JM Financial maintained ‘Add’ with a target price of Rs 11,200, implying 10.5% upside according to the brokerage. JM Financial cited sustained return ratios, negative working capital, stronger cash generation and continued scale-up in component manufacturing and EMS operations.

Emkay on Dixon Technologies

EMkay retained ‘Buy’ and revised the target price to Rs 12,500 from Rs 15,200. Emkay maintained that return ratios, cash generation and localisation opportunities continued to support its view on the company.

JM Financial on Kaynes Technology

The firm downgraded to ‘Reduce’ from ‘Add’ and lowered target price to Rs 4,350 from Rs 5,100 after reducing earnings estimates and raising concerns around working capital intensity, receivables and operating cash flow.

Nomura on Kaynes Technology:

It downgraded to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’ and reduced target price to Rs 3,720 from Rs 4,992 after lowering FY27F and FY28F earnings estimates. Nomura stated its preference within the sector remained with Dixon at prevailing valuations.

Post-results, Dixon entered FY27 focused on volume recovery and margin stability, while Kaynes entered FY27 focused on execution discipline and working capital normalization.

Disclaimer: The financial metrics, corporate earnings, and brokerage views discussed in this comparative analysis reflect institutional research updates and do not constitute direct buy, sell, or hold recommendations for retail investors. Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and semiconductor-linked stocks are subject to rapid technological shifts, supply chain dependencies, and working capital volatility, meaning individual stock performance and return ratios can vary widely. Readers are strongly advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor or qualified financial professional before making specific equity or sector-specific allocation decisions.

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