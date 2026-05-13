The electronics manufacturing space is in focus as companies navigate slowing consumer demand, margin pressure and shifting global supply chains. The brokerage house Nuvama has retained a positive stance on Dixon Technologies. The Vivo joint venture is seen as a key growth driver going forward.

The brokerage believes that multiple expansion triggers across smartphones, display modules and emerging electronics verticals could support the company’s earnings growth over the next few years.

Nuvama positive but cuts FY27 EPS estimates

Nuvama has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on Dixon Technologies (India) and assigned a target price of Rs 11,700 to the stock. This implies an upside potential of around 15% from the current market price.

According to the brokerage report, the company is expected to report a compound annual growth rate of 32% in revenue, 27% in Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA), and 22% in adjusted Profit After Tax between FY26-FY29.

The brokerage stated, “We maintain target Price-to-Earnings Ratio at 55x, yielding March 2027 target price of Rs 11,700; maintain ‘Buy’.”

However, the brokerage has also reduced its earnings per share estimates for FY27, FY28 and FY29 by 6-8% due to weaker margin expectations and slower near-term demand.

Let’s take a look at the key reasons behind the brokerage outlook

Mobile manufacturing remains the biggest growth trigger

According to the brokerage report, mobile and Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) business continues to remain one of the strongest growth areas for Dixon Technologies.

The brokerage highlighted that mobile segment revenue increased 4% year-on-year, even though smartphone volumes remained lower than earlier expectations during the quarter.

As per the report, smartphone volumes stood at around 56 lakh units compared to the earlier guidance of 70 lakh units.

The brokerage noted, “Management expects volume growth to remain flat in FY27 excluding Vivo joint venture.”

Nuvama further highlighted that approval for the Vivo joint venture remains one of the biggest potential triggers for the company. According to the brokerage report, the Vivo partnership alone could add nearly 20 million to 22 million units annually, which translates to around 2 crore to 2.2 crore units every year.

The report added, “Vivo joint venture clearance could add 20–22 million units annually.”

Apart from domestic manufacturing, the company is also expanding exports. According to the brokerage report, Dixon subsidiary iSmartu is expected to begin feature phone and smartphone exports to Africa by the second quarter of FY27.

New business verticals and display expansion in focus

According to the Nuvama report, Dixon Technologies is also looking beyond smartphones for future growth opportunities.

The brokerage said consumer electronics growth remained muted during the quarter because brands focused on clearing older refrigerator inventory before the implementation of new Bureau of Energy Efficiency norms.

However, the company is now trying to expand into newer high-margin Electronics Manufacturing Services segments.

The brokerage stated, “The company has identified five micro verticals and inorganic opportunities which could add revenue to the tune of Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 4,000 crore.”

Nuvama stated that Dixon has also made senior-level leadership appointments to drive growth across emerging Electronics Manufacturing Services businesses.

Another key area being watched is display module manufacturing. Nuvama noted that Dixon’s display module assembly unit is expected to commence operations from the fourth quarter of FY27.

Dixon balance sheet strength key positive

The brokerage believes Dixon’s balance sheet remains one of its key strengths.

According to the brokerage report, the company continues to maintain negative working capital days and a net cash position of around Rs 470 crore.

The brokerage noted, “The balance sheet continues to remain strong with negative working capital days and net cash of Rs 470 crore.”

However, the report also highlighted that margins may remain under pressure because of higher memory prices, softer consumer demand and the end of mobile Production Linked Incentive benefits.

According to the brokerage report, EBITDA margins could face headwinds of around 50 to 70 basis points going forward.

What investors need to watch

According to the brokerage report, Dixon Technologies remains closely linked to India’s growing electronics manufacturing ecosystem and the government’s push for domestic production. However, the brokerage house is cautious on the near-term margin outlook.

Disclaimer: The following coverage includes specific investment ratings and price targets from a third-party brokerage. These projections are for informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer, solicitation, or personal investment advice. Investors are advised to consult with a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any financial decisions, as market conditions and company-specific risks can impact potential returns.

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