Every Diwali, Dalal Street trades its usual charts for lamps and sweets, and brokerage houses hand out a list of shares they hope will light up portfolios by the next festival. For Samvat 2083, six research houses have shared their wish lists, and a few names show up on more than one. Here is the full picture in plain terms. 

JM Financial, HDFC Securities, Kotak Neo, Motilal Oswal, Anand Rathi and SBI Securities have identified stocks for the new Samvat year. Some have focused on large-cap companies, while others have included mid-cap and smaller companies.

Here is a look at the stocks recommended by each brokerage, their target prices and the potential returns indicated by their estimates.

Motilal Oswal Diwali picks: Banking, metals and consumer stocks

Motilal Oswal’s 2026 Diwali picks span banking, ports, jewellery, new-age businesses, stock exchanges, auto components, engineering and pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Kotak Mahindra Bank, Adani Ports, Titan, Eternal, BSE, Shaily Engineering, Arvind and Unimech Aerospace, among others.

CompanyTarget price (Rs)Upside
Kotak Mahindra Bank5008%
Adani Ports2,13015%
Titan6,00035%
Eternal42022.00%
BSE4,00014.00%
SPR Auto Components6,15041.00%
Shaily Engineering4,07429%
Arvind67037.00%
Unimech Aerospace2,13835.00%
Symbiotec Pharmalab1,43015.00%
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Kotak Neo Diwali picks: Five technical stock ideas

Kotak Neo’s Samvat 2083 technical portfolio includes five stocks. Unlike conventional long-term recommendations, these ideas come with entry levels and stop-loss prices, giving investors reference points for managing potential downside.

StockActionEntry price 1TargetStop-loss
Bajaj FinanceBuyRs 939Rs 1,200Rs 770
ICICI BankBuyRs 1,398Rs 1,800Rs 1,200
JSW SteelBuyRs 1,246Rs 1,475Rs 1,150
Bharat ElectronicsBuyRs 370Rs 410Rs 340
Reliance IndustriesBuyRs 1,165Rs 1,400Rs 1,050

Based on the first entry prices, the implied upside to the targets ranges from around 11% for Bharat Electronics to nearly 29% for ICICI Bank

JM Financial Diwali 2026 picks: Which stocks feature on the list?

JM Financial’s Diwali portfolio covers banking, defence, power transmission, telecom, metals, pharmaceuticals, new-age businesses and capital goods. 

Bharat Electronics and Gravita India feature among its higher-upside picks, with potential gains of 33% and 34%, respectively.

StockTarget priceUpside
ICICI BankRs 1,71024%
Bharat ElectronicsRs 48533%
Power GridRs 29015%
Sterlite TechnologiesRs 1,02016%
Gravita IndiaRs 1,80034%
Emcure PharmaceuticalsRs 2,36226%
EternalRs 40022%
Bharti AirtelRs 2,40023%
Larsen & ToubroRs 4,61521%
Tata SteelRs 19515%
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HDFC Securities Diwali picks: Five stocks to watch

HDFC Securities’ Diwali list has included companies from cement, power, mining, defence and automobiles in its Samvat 2083 portfolio. Its recommendations include Ambuja Cements, Adani Power, Coal India, Bharat Electronics and Maruti Suzuki.

StockTarget pricePotential upside
Ambuja CementsRs 48138.20%
Adani PowerRs 23423.80%
Coal IndiaRs 49026%
Bharat ElectronicsRs 47528.40%
Maruti SuzukiRs 13,90022%

Anand Rathi Diwali picks: Six stocks with up to 35% upside

Anand Rathi’s Diwali list includes asset management, information technology, banking, infrastructure and pharmaceuticals. State Bank of India has the highest indicated upside in this selection at 35%, followed by INDO-MIM at 26%.

StockTarget priceUpside
HDFC Asset Management CompanyRs 2,80018%
Tech MahindraRs 2,06516%
State Bank of IndiaRs 1,33735%
Cemindia ProjectsRs 1,61525%
Shilpa MedicareRs 1,16025%
INDO-MIMRs 1,50026%

The brokerage’s selection covers companies with different earnings drivers, from mutual fund industry growth and technology spending to infrastructure execution and pharmaceutical product development.

SBI Securities Diwali picks: 11 stocks across sectors

SBI Securities’ list of Diwali picks include companies from steel, hospitality, commodities, engineering, electronics, power equipment and consumer businesses. Centum Electronics has the highest stated upside in its list at 22%, followed by Sambhv Steel at 20.7%.

StockTarget priceUpside
Tata SteelRs 20017%
Indian HotelsRs 93515%
MCXRs 3,63314%
Jyoti CNCRs 1,08717.40%
Sky GoldRs 1,08015.50%
Genus PowerRs 32019.40%
Power Mech ProjectsRs 2,57618.90%
Centum ElectronicsRs 4,98022%
Stylam IndustriesRs 3,66214.20%
Lumax IndustriesRs 19716.60%
Sambhv SteelRs 6,09720.70%

What should investors watch in Samvat 2083?

The Diwali selections show that brokerages are looking across several sectors rather than concentrating on a single market theme. Banking and financial services feature prominently, alongside defence, infrastructure, manufacturing, technology and consumption-related businesses.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.