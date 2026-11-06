Every Diwali, Dalal Street trades its usual charts for lamps and sweets, and brokerage houses hand out a list of shares they hope will light up portfolios by the next festival. For Samvat 2083, six research houses have shared their wish lists, and a few names show up on more than one. Here is the full picture in plain terms.
JM Financial, HDFC Securities, Kotak Neo, Motilal Oswal, Anand Rathi and SBI Securities have identified stocks for the new Samvat year. Some have focused on large-cap companies, while others have included mid-cap and smaller companies.
Here is a look at the stocks recommended by each brokerage, their target prices and the potential returns indicated by their estimates.
Motilal Oswal Diwali picks: Banking, metals and consumer stocks
Motilal Oswal’s 2026 Diwali picks span banking, ports, jewellery, new-age businesses, stock exchanges, auto components, engineering and pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Kotak Mahindra Bank, Adani Ports, Titan, Eternal, BSE, Shaily Engineering, Arvind and Unimech Aerospace, among others.
|Company
|Target price (Rs)
|Upside
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|500
|8%
|Adani Ports
|2,130
|15%
|Titan
|6,000
|35%
|Eternal
|420
|22.00%
|BSE
|4,000
|14.00%
|SPR Auto Components
|6,150
|41.00%
|Shaily Engineering
|4,074
|29%
|Arvind
|670
|37.00%
|Unimech Aerospace
|2,138
|35.00%
|Symbiotec Pharmalab
|1,430
|15.00%
Kotak Neo Diwali picks: Five technical stock ideas
Kotak Neo’s Samvat 2083 technical portfolio includes five stocks. Unlike conventional long-term recommendations, these ideas come with entry levels and stop-loss prices, giving investors reference points for managing potential downside.
|Stock
|Action
|Entry price 1
|Target
|Stop-loss
|Bajaj Finance
|Buy
|Rs 939
|Rs 1,200
|Rs 770
|ICICI Bank
|Buy
|Rs 1,398
|Rs 1,800
|Rs 1,200
|JSW Steel
|Buy
|Rs 1,246
|Rs 1,475
|Rs 1,150
|Bharat Electronics
|Buy
|Rs 370
|Rs 410
|Rs 340
|Reliance Industries
|Buy
|Rs 1,165
|Rs 1,400
|Rs 1,050
Based on the first entry prices, the implied upside to the targets ranges from around 11% for Bharat Electronics to nearly 29% for ICICI Bank.
JM Financial Diwali 2026 picks: Which stocks feature on the list?
JM Financial’s Diwali portfolio covers banking, defence, power transmission, telecom, metals, pharmaceuticals, new-age businesses and capital goods.
Bharat Electronics and Gravita India feature among its higher-upside picks, with potential gains of 33% and 34%, respectively.
|Stock
|Target price
|Upside
|ICICI Bank
|Rs 1,710
|24%
|Bharat Electronics
|Rs 485
|33%
|Power Grid
|Rs 290
|15%
|Sterlite Technologies
|Rs 1,020
|16%
|Gravita India
|Rs 1,800
|34%
|Emcure Pharmaceuticals
|Rs 2,362
|26%
|Eternal
|Rs 400
|22%
|Bharti Airtel
|Rs 2,400
|23%
|Larsen & Toubro
|Rs 4,615
|21%
|Tata Steel
|Rs 195
|15%
HDFC Securities Diwali picks: Five stocks to watch
HDFC Securities’ Diwali list has included companies from cement, power, mining, defence and automobiles in its Samvat 2083 portfolio. Its recommendations include Ambuja Cements, Adani Power, Coal India, Bharat Electronics and Maruti Suzuki.
|Stock
|Target price
|Potential upside
|Ambuja Cements
|Rs 481
|38.20%
|Adani Power
|Rs 234
|23.80%
|Coal India
|Rs 490
|26%
|Bharat Electronics
|Rs 475
|28.40%
|Maruti Suzuki
|Rs 13,900
|22%
Anand Rathi Diwali picks: Six stocks with up to 35% upside
Anand Rathi’s Diwali list includes asset management, information technology, banking, infrastructure and pharmaceuticals. State Bank of India has the highest indicated upside in this selection at 35%, followed by INDO-MIM at 26%.
|Stock
|Target price
|Upside
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|Rs 2,800
|18%
|Tech Mahindra
|Rs 2,065
|16%
|State Bank of India
|Rs 1,337
|35%
|Cemindia Projects
|Rs 1,615
|25%
|Shilpa Medicare
|Rs 1,160
|25%
|INDO-MIM
|Rs 1,500
|26%
The brokerage’s selection covers companies with different earnings drivers, from mutual fund industry growth and technology spending to infrastructure execution and pharmaceutical product development.
SBI Securities Diwali picks: 11 stocks across sectors
SBI Securities’ list of Diwali picks include companies from steel, hospitality, commodities, engineering, electronics, power equipment and consumer businesses. Centum Electronics has the highest stated upside in its list at 22%, followed by Sambhv Steel at 20.7%.
|Stock
|Target price
|Upside
|Tata Steel
|Rs 200
|17%
|Indian Hotels
|Rs 935
|15%
|MCX
|Rs 3,633
|14%
|Jyoti CNC
|Rs 1,087
|17.40%
|Sky Gold
|Rs 1,080
|15.50%
|Genus Power
|Rs 320
|19.40%
|Power Mech Projects
|Rs 2,576
|18.90%
|Centum Electronics
|Rs 4,980
|22%
|Stylam Industries
|Rs 3,662
|14.20%
|Lumax Industries
|Rs 197
|16.60%
|Sambhv Steel
|Rs 6,097
|20.70%
What should investors watch in Samvat 2083?
The Diwali selections show that brokerages are looking across several sectors rather than concentrating on a single market theme. Banking and financial services feature prominently, alongside defence, infrastructure, manufacturing, technology and consumption-related businesses.
Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.