Every Diwali, Dalal Street trades its usual charts for lamps and sweets, and brokerage houses hand out a list of shares they hope will light up portfolios by the next festival. For Samvat 2083, six research houses have shared their wish lists, and a few names show up on more than one. Here is the full picture in plain terms.

JM Financial, HDFC Securities, Kotak Neo, Motilal Oswal, Anand Rathi and SBI Securities have identified stocks for the new Samvat year. Some have focused on large-cap companies, while others have included mid-cap and smaller companies.

Here is a look at the stocks recommended by each brokerage, their target prices and the potential returns indicated by their estimates.

Motilal Oswal Diwali picks: Banking, metals and consumer stocks

Motilal Oswal’s 2026 Diwali picks span banking, ports, jewellery, new-age businesses, stock exchanges, auto components, engineering and pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Kotak Mahindra Bank, Adani Ports, Titan, Eternal, BSE, Shaily Engineering, Arvind and Unimech Aerospace, among others.

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Company Target price (Rs) Upside Kotak Mahindra Bank 500 8% Adani Ports 2,130 15% Titan 6,000 35% Eternal 420 22.00% BSE 4,000 14.00% SPR Auto Components 6,150 41.00% Shaily Engineering 4,074 29% Arvind 670 37.00% Unimech Aerospace 2,138 35.00% Symbiotec Pharmalab 1,430 15.00%

Kotak Neo Diwali picks: Five technical stock ideas

Kotak Neo’s Samvat 2083 technical portfolio includes five stocks. Unlike conventional long-term recommendations, these ideas come with entry levels and stop-loss prices, giving investors reference points for managing potential downside.

Stock Action Entry price 1 Target Stop-loss Bajaj Finance Buy Rs 939 Rs 1,200 Rs 770 ICICI Bank Buy Rs 1,398 Rs 1,800 Rs 1,200 JSW Steel Buy Rs 1,246 Rs 1,475 Rs 1,150 Bharat Electronics Buy Rs 370 Rs 410 Rs 340 Reliance Industries Buy Rs 1,165 Rs 1,400 Rs 1,050

Based on the first entry prices, the implied upside to the targets ranges from around 11% for Bharat Electronics to nearly 29% for ICICI Bank.

JM Financial Diwali 2026 picks: Which stocks feature on the list?

JM Financial’s Diwali portfolio covers banking, defence, power transmission, telecom, metals, pharmaceuticals, new-age businesses and capital goods.

Bharat Electronics and Gravita India feature among its higher-upside picks, with potential gains of 33% and 34%, respectively.

Stock Target price Upside ICICI Bank Rs 1,710 24% Bharat Electronics Rs 485 33% Power Grid Rs 290 15% Sterlite Technologies Rs 1,020 16% Gravita India Rs 1,800 34% Emcure Pharmaceuticals Rs 2,362 26% Eternal Rs 400 22% Bharti Airtel Rs 2,400 23% Larsen & Toubro Rs 4,615 21% Tata Steel Rs 195 15%

HDFC Securities Diwali picks: Five stocks to watch

HDFC Securities’ Diwali list has included companies from cement, power, mining, defence and automobiles in its Samvat 2083 portfolio. Its recommendations include Ambuja Cements, Adani Power, Coal India, Bharat Electronics and Maruti Suzuki.

Stock Target price Potential upside Ambuja Cements Rs 481 38.20% Adani Power Rs 234 23.80% Coal India Rs 490 26% Bharat Electronics Rs 475 28.40% Maruti Suzuki Rs 13,900 22%

Anand Rathi Diwali picks: Six stocks with up to 35% upside

Anand Rathi’s Diwali list includes asset management, information technology, banking, infrastructure and pharmaceuticals. State Bank of India has the highest indicated upside in this selection at 35%, followed by INDO-MIM at 26%.

The brokerage’s selection covers companies with different earnings drivers, from mutual fund industry growth and technology spending to infrastructure execution and pharmaceutical product development.

SBI Securities Diwali picks: 11 stocks across sectors

SBI Securities’ list of Diwali picks include companies from steel, hospitality, commodities, engineering, electronics, power equipment and consumer businesses. Centum Electronics has the highest stated upside in its list at 22%, followed by Sambhv Steel at 20.7%.

Stock Target price Upside Tata Steel Rs 200 17% Indian Hotels Rs 935 15% MCX Rs 3,633 14% Jyoti CNC Rs 1,087 17.40% Sky Gold Rs 1,080 15.50% Genus Power Rs 320 19.40% Power Mech Projects Rs 2,576 18.90% Centum Electronics Rs 4,980 22% Stylam Industries Rs 3,662 14.20% Lumax Industries Rs 197 16.60% Sambhv Steel Rs 6,097 20.70%

What should investors watch in Samvat 2083?

The Diwali selections show that brokerages are looking across several sectors rather than concentrating on a single market theme. Banking and financial services feature prominently, alongside defence, infrastructure, manufacturing, technology and consumption-related businesses.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.