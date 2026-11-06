As the market enters Samvat 2083, brokerages are identifying companies across sectors that could benefit from India’s domestic consumption, credit demand, infrastructure spending, manufacturing investments and industrial expansion. PL Capital and Equirus have drawn up their Diwali stock portfolios with recommendations spanning large cap, midcap and small cap companies.

Here are the five highest-ranked stock recommendations from each brokerage, selected from their respective portfolios based on the upside potential indicated by their target prices.

PL Capital’s top five Diwali picks

1. CESC: 56.9% upside

PL Capital has set a target price of Rs 204 for CESC, indicating an upside of 56.9%. The brokerage’s investment case centres on the company’s planned expansion in renewable energy, alongside the relatively stable cash flows generated by its distribution and generation businesses.

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2. Britannia Industries: 32.1% upside

PL Capital has set a target price of Rs 6,579 for Britannia Industries, indicating an upside of 32.1%. The brokerage expects the company to benefit from its established brands, product innovation and premiumisation, alongside a gradual improvement in volume stability. Its report notes that Britannia’s signature brands grew three times as fast as the rest of its portfolio in FY26, highlighting the contribution of its stronger brands to growth.

3. ICICI Bank: 26.7% upside

PL Capital has a target price of Rs 1,900 for ICICI Bank, implying an upside of 26.7%. The brokerage’s positive view rests on the bank’s capital position, deposit and lending profile, resilient margins, fee income and asset quality. ICICI Bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio stands at 16%, while its loan-to-deposit ratio is in the 86-89% range and its liquidity coverage ratio is 126%.

4. Ingersoll-Rand India: 26.7% upside

PL Capital has assigned Ingersoll-Rand (India) a target price of Rs 5,029, indicating an upside of 26.7%. The brokerage expects the company to benefit from demand for compressors across power, renewable energy, semiconductors and industrial applications. Its leadership in centrifugal, air-treatment and oil-free rotary compressors, combined with capacity expansion and aftermarket opportunities, forms the basis of the investment case.

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5. Delhivery: 25.8% upside

PL Capital has a target price of Rs 541 for Delhivery, implying an upside of 25.8%. The brokerage views the logistics company as a structural play on the third-party logistics sector, supported by its position in the business-to-consumer parcel segment and a stable insourcing mix.

B2C parcel volumes are trending ahead of the company’s initial FY27 guidance of 20-30%, with October volumes exceeding internal expectations. PL Capital expects volume growth to reach the upper end of the guidance range.

Equirus Prive’s top five Diwali picks

Equirus Prive, the private wealth offering of Equirus Wealth, has outlined its Diwali portfolio with a target investment horizon of December 2027. The following five stocks offer the highest upside potential among its 15 recommendations.

1. MAS Financial Services: 65.3% upside

Equirus Prive has set a target price of Rs 450 for Mas Financial Services, implying an upside of 65.3%. The company is included in the financial services segment of the portfolio. Equirus’s outlook identifies credit growth, financial inclusion and the formalisation of savings as key themes, with its selection of financial companies intended to capture opportunities arising from a wider and more formalised financial system.

2. TIME Technoplast: 53.6% upside

Equirus Prive has a target price of Rs 275 for Time Technoplast, indicating an upside of 53.6%. The company is part of the portfolio’s manufacturing allocation. Equirus has identified manufacturing investment and the expansion of domestic industrial activity as important structural opportunities, alongside specialised industrial products and infrastructure-linked demand. Its inclusion adds exposure to the broader manufacturing theme, although the announcement does not provide a separate company-level earnings forecast.

3. Lloyds Engineering Works: 46.6% upside

Equirus Prive has set a target price of Rs 125 for Lloyds Engineering Works, indicating an upside of 46.6%. The engineering company represents exposure to the infrastructure and industrial investment themes in the portfolio. Equirus expects India’s infrastructure expansion and capital expenditure cycle to create opportunities for specialised engineering and industrial businesses. The announcement does not set out a separate company-specific forecast for Lloyds Engineering Works.

4. GMM Pfaudler: 46% upside

Equirus Prive has assigned GMM Pfaudler Ltd. a target price of Rs 1,744, translating into an upside of 46%. The company is part of the portfolio’s manufacturing and specialised engineering exposure. Equirus has highlighted industrial products, manufacturing investment and infrastructure expansion as areas where domestic businesses could benefit from the country’s evolving growth landscape. GMM Pfaudler adds to the portfolio’s allocation to specialised industrial companies.

5. Technocraft Industries: 38.7% upside

Equirus Prive has set a target price of Rs 3,851 for Technocraft Industries, implying an upside of 38.7%. The company forms part of the portfolio’s exposure to manufacturing and industrial activity. Equirus’s investment outlook highlights opportunities linked to India’s manufacturing expansion, infrastructure development and capital expenditure cycle. Technocraft Industries is one of the companies selected to represent this broader opportunity.

Conclusion

PL Capital and Equirus Prive’s Samvat 2083 selections span companies with exposure to banking, consumption, manufacturing, infrastructure, energy and industrial demand. While the companies operate across different sectors and market segments, their business prospects will depend on demand conditions, earnings growth and execution of expansion plans over the coming quarters.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.