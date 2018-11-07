Diwali Muhurut trading: Sensex ends 240 pts higher, Nifty just shy of 10,600; M&M, Infosys shares rally

Diwali Muhurut trading: Sensex ended the session 245.77 points higher at 35,237.68, while the Nifty 50 zoomed about 68.4 points to 10,598.40.

Diwali Muhurut trading: Kicking off Samvat 2075, the Sensex ended Diwali Muhurut session with gains of more than 245 points, even as the Nifty 50 gained about 70 points. Sensex ended the session 245.77 points higher at 35,237.68, while the Nifty 50 zoomed about 68.4 points to 10,598.40. Shares of M&M and Infosys emerged as top gainers in the Sensex, moving up by more than 1% each. In the broader Nifty 50, Hidustan Petroleum, BPCL and IOC shares gained more than 1% each.

Intraday, major gainers in the Sensex pack were Tata Motors, Infosys, Vedanta Ltd, Yes Bank, Bajaj Auto, ITC Ltd, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints, Kotak Bank, ONGC, HUL, HDFC Ltd, NTPC, Sun Pharma, TCS, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Wipro, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Power Grid, rising by up to 1.85 percent during the special session. Earlier, the Sensex opened 309 points higher at 35,301.88, while the broader Nifty 50 opened above the 10,600-mark. In the Muhurut trading session, shares of VEDL, Infosys, Hero Motocorp, Yes Bank rallied more than 1% each in the opening trade. In the broader Nifty 50, shares of Titan, IndusInd Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank saw an upsurge of up to 0.5% in the early trade.

Also read: Will Samvat 2075 give investors good returns? Here are some top stocks picks for Diwali 2018

Samvat 2074 had been a very volatile year with the Nifty gaining just 4% and the 30-share Sensex returning about 7%. However, it has been an excellent year for technology stocks, with the IT index zooming about 34%. In the IT pack, shares of Tech Mahindra have emerged as the overall winner returning a whopping 52% in the period. IT behemoth TCS comes second with returns of 49.5%. Infosys shares, with returns of 44.31% have emerged as the third best Nifty performer in the period. Titan (42.8%), ICICI Bank (37.7%), JSW Steel (37.66%), Axis Bank (30.7%) HUL (29.8%) Bajaj Finance (27.5%) have also managed to be among the top 10 performers in Samvat 2074. With returns of 21.67%, billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries has been ranked at the 10th spot among the Nifty.