Muhurat Trading 2026 Today Live: Happy Diwali! As homes light up with diyas and families come together to welcome prosperity, Dalal Street is preparing for its own annual Diwali tradition. For investors and traders, the festival brings an additional reason to celebrate, with the much-awaited Muhurat Trading session takes place today, Sunday, November 8.

While Sunday would ordinarily mean a holiday for India’s stock markets, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will open for a special trading window to mark Diwali Laxmi Pujan. The session also marks the beginning of Vikram Samvat 2083, the Hindu calendar year that holds traditional significance for the investment community.

The special equity trading session will run from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm, giving market participants a 70-minute window to place their trades. Trading activity will begin earlier with a pre-open session from 2:05 pm to 2:20 pm, while the block deal window is scheduled between 1:50 pm and 2:05 pm.

Follow our live coverage for market updates, Sensex and Nifty movements, stocks in focus, expert views and everything investors need to know about today’s special trading session.

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