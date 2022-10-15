Diwali Muhurat Trading 2022: BSE, NSE to remain open for 1 hour; check market, trade modifications timings

Muhurat Trading Diwali Session 2022: Indian stock exchanges BSE and NSE have listed 24 October 2022 as a trading holiday on account of Diwali, Laxmi Pujan. However, both exchanges will remain open for one hour on the day for muhurat trading. Muhurat trading is the auspicious stock market trading for an hour on Diwali. It is a 50-year-old tradition that has been retained by the trading community. As Diwali marks the beginning of the New Year according to the Hindu calendar, it is believed that muhurat trading on this day brings wealth and prosperity throughout the year.

According to the circular, trading in equity, equity, and derivatives segment will start at evening 6:15 PM and will end after one hour at 7:15 PM. The pre-open session will begin at 6:00 PM and it will end at 6:08 PM. All trades executed at the Indian stock market in Diwali 2022 muhurat trading session shall result in settlement obligation. For Capital Markets segment, block deal session timings are 5:45 PM to 6:00 PM. The pre-open session will start at 6 PM and end at 6:08 PM, whole call auction illiquid session timings are 6:20 PM to 7:05 PM. Trade modification cut-off time is 7:15 PM to 7:45 PM.

Also Read: F&O expiry 20 Oct Nifty must hold above 17250 for upmove; Bank Nifty outlook positive, avoid aggressive bets

Equity segment muhurat trade timings

Source: BSE Website

Muhurat trading session timings for Commodity segment

Log-in: From 5:15 PM to 6:15 PM

Trading: 6:15 PM to 7:15 PM

Trade Modification: Till 7:25 PM

Muhurat trading session timings for Currency Derivatives segment

Log-in: From 5:15 PM to 6:15 PM

Trading for Currency Derivatives and Interest rate Derivatives: 6:15 PM to 7:15 PM

Cross Currency Derivatives trading: 6:15 PM to 7:15 PM

Trade Modification: Till 7:25 PM

Trade Annulment Request: Till 7:30 PM

Muhurat trading session timings for Equity Derivatives segment

Log-in: From 5:15 PM to 6:15 PM

Trading: 6:15 PM to 7:15 PM

Trade Modification: Till 7:25 PM

Trade Annulment Request: 7:30 PM

Muhurat Trading session timings for Futures and Options

Trading: 6:15 PM to 7:15 PM

Trade modification end time: 7:25 PM

Also Read: Nifty tops 17300, Sensex surges 1100 pts, here’s what is fuelling the rally; should you buy or sell?

On Friday, benchmark indices ended on a positive note amid strong global cues. The BSE Sensex ended 684.64 points or 1.20% higher at 57,919.97, and the Nifty 50 settled 171.40 points or 1.01% up at 17,185.70. Sectorally, bank, capital goods, healthcare, IT, rose 0.5-1.8 per cent, while metal, power and realty indices fell 0.5-1 per cent each. In the broader markets, BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended on a flat note.