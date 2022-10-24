Diwali Muhurat Trading 2022: BSE, NSE to open for 1 hour today; check market, trade modifications timings

Muhurat Trading Diwali Session 2022: Indian stock exchanges BSE and NSE have listed today (24 October) as a trading holiday on account of Diwali, Laxmi Pujan. However, both exchanges will remain open for one hour for muhurat trading. Muhurat trading is the auspicious stock market trading for an hour on Diwali. It is a 50-year-old tradition that has been retained by the trading community. As Diwali marks the beginning of the New Year according to the Hindu calendar, it is believed that muhurat trading on this day brings wealth and prosperity throughout the year.

According to the BSE, NSE circulars, trading in equity, and equity & derivatives segment will start at evening 6:15 PM and will end after one hour at 7:15 PM. The pre-open session will begin at 6:00 PM and it will end at 6:08 PM. All trades executed at the Indian stock market in Diwali 2022 muhurat trading session shall result in settlement obligation. For Capital Markets segment, block deal session timings are 5:45 PM to 6:00 PM. The pre-open session will start at 6 PM and end at 6:08 PM, whole call auction illiquid session timings are 6:20 PM to 7:05 PM. Trade modification cut-off time is 7:15 PM to 7:45 PM.

Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 may open higher amid positive global cues. However, since the trading window is only open for an hour, markets are known to be volatile. SGX Nifty was up in green with Nifty futures trading 272 pts or 1.5% higher on the Singapore Exchange ahead of the Muhurat trading session. While Asian markets were trading mixed today, US stocks ended higher in the previous session. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell about 6%. The Shanghai Composite in mainland China was 2.02% lower. South Korea’s gained 1.04%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.31%. On Friday in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 2.47%, the S&P 500 added 2.37%, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.31% to 10,859.72.

Equity segment muhurat trade timings

Source: BSE

Muhurat trading session timings for Commodity segment

Log-in: From 5:15 PM to 6:15 PM

Trading: 6:15 PM to 7:15 PM

Trade Modification: Till 7:25 PM

Muhurat trading session timings for Currency Derivatives segment

Log-in: From 5:15 PM to 6:15 PM

Trading for Currency Derivatives and Interest rate Derivatives: 6:15 PM to 7:15 PM

Cross Currency Derivatives trading: 6:15 PM to 7:15 PM

Trade Modification: Till 7:25 PM

Trade Annulment Request: Till 7:30 PM

Muhurat trading session timings for Equity Derivatives segment

Log-in: From 5:15 PM to 6:15 PM

Trading: 6:15 PM to 7:15 PM

Trade Modification: Till 7:25 PM

Trade Annulment Request: 7:30 PM

Muhurat Trading session timings for Futures and Options

Trading: 6:15 PM to 7:15 PM

Trade modification end time: 7:25 PM

“Nifty is at a crucial inflexion point of 17,600 above which we can expect an aggressive price action with targets of 18,000 and 18,100 for this week. Nifty Futures have witnessed long addition of around 12% in the last two trading sessions, while Bank Nifty has witnessed long addition of around 10%. Generally, whenever we witness such addition, markets tend to move in a decisive way,” said Rahul Sharma, Head – Research, JM Financial Services Ltd.

“Position sizing guide is advised to be at Large as we expect good momentum above 17,600. FII’s have turned buyers in cash in the last two sessions whereas their shorts in Index Futures have come down significantly from early October. We have curated a list of stocks for Mahurat trading which can be bought. The list includes Ambuja Cement, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Deepak Nitrate, HDFC Bank, India Cements, Infosys, ITC, KPIT Technologies, L&T, Reliance, and Tata Chemicals,” he added.

In the previous session, Indian share markets ended in green on a flat note on high volatility as weak global cues amid escalating crisis in Ukraine weighed on investor sentiment. BSE Sensex ended at 59,307, up 104 points or 0.18%, while the broader NSE Nifty 50 closed at 17,576, up 12 points or 0.07%. In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices dipped 0.75% and 0.6%, respectively. Overall, Sensex and Nifty dipped 0.5% in Samvat 2078, while the BSE MidCap index fell about 4%. The BSE SmallCap index, meanwhile, added 0.4%.