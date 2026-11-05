Dalal Street got an early start on Diwali on Thursday, as a sharp fall in crude prices, renewed foreign buying and strong earnings lifted benchmark indices to multi-month highs.

The Sensex surged over 2,000 points, the Nifty reclaimed the 24,500-mark, and investors’ wealth crossed the Rs 500 lakh crore milestone for the first time.

The rally, which extended the market’s winning streak to six consecutive sessions, was fuelled by growing hopes of an easing of geopolitical tensions following the Democrats’ victory in the US midterm elections. Brent crude’s slide below $100 a barrel for the first time in two months added to the cheer.

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The Sensex jumped 2,008.61 points, or 2.60%, to close at 79,310.01 — its biggest single-day gain in seven months and highest closing level in eight months. The index crossed the 79,000-mark for the first time since March 5.

The Nifty surged 576 points, or 2.40%, to settle at 24,536.60, its highest close in nearly three months. Over the past six sessions, the Sensex and Nifty have climbed 8.28% and 8.10%, respectively, marking a dramatic turnaround in market sentiment.

After months of relentless selling, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have returned with a vengeance, pumping around Rs 55,000 crore ($5.8 billion) into Indian equities over the past 14 trading sessions.

On Thursday alone, FPIs purchased shares worth Rs 14,975 crore ($1.6 billion), their biggest single-day buying since September 20, 2024. Domestic institutional investors, meanwhile, booked profits, selling shares worth Rs 10,445 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Investors’ wealth swelled by Rs 8.13 lakh crore on Thursday to Rs 501.57 lakh crore. Over the six-session rally, the market has added nearly Rs 29 lakh crore in value.

The sharp reversal in foreign flows coincides with a fall in crude prices. Brent was trading around $94 a barrel on Thursday, down sharply from its recent highs. The Democrats’ sweeping gains in the US midterm elections have raised expectations of an early de-escalation in the US-Iran conflict, which had kept oil prices elevated and rattled global markets.

Better-than-expected second-quarter results from several large companies have strengthened hopes of an economic recovery after months of disruption from US tariffs and geopolitical tensions.

Uttam Kumar Srimal, deputy head of fundamental research at Axis Direct, said second-quarter earnings had largely met expectations, with some companies delivering positive surprises. Inflation remains a key risk, but the broader market outlook has not turned negative, he said.

The rally was broad-based, with all sectoral indices closing in the green. Automobile stocks led the charge, with the sectoral index jumping 4.14% amid expectations of tariff relief following the Democrats’ victory in the US midterms. Financial services, realty, private banks and public sector banks were among the other major gainers.

The broader market participated in the celebrations, although gains were more modest. The Nifty Midcap 100 rose 1.87%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 advanced 0.56%. Market breadth remained positive for the fourth consecutive session, with 2,992 stocks advancing against 1,450 declines on the BSE.

Indian equities were also among Asia’s standout performers. The benchmark indices were second only to Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, which surged 3.67%. In contrast, South Korea’s Kospi plunged 5.28%, while Taiwan’s benchmark index fell 3.2%, highlighting the divergence in regional market performance.

Yet, amid the euphoria, market experts cautioned against assuming that the worst of the volatility was over.

“There will be volatility. Global events will continue to test nerves. But for those with a horizon of three to five years, years like the one we just lived through have historically been the best time to build,” said Vineet Bhatnagar, CEO of PhillipCapital India.